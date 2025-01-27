Arax Investment Partners Acquires Cedrus Financial

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”), a premier wealth and asset management platform company backed by RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”), today announced that it has acquired Cedrus Financial (“Cedrus”), an established RIA headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, managing around $1 billion in assets under management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks the latest addition to Arax’s expanding platform, which partners with leading boutique wealth management firms and financial advisors to unlock strategic business growth and provide complementary investment opportunities, alongside an enhanced client experience. Cedrus will operate within Arax Advisory Partners, which is Arax’s coalition of independent firms focused on specialized services, investment advice and supervisory solutions for institutions, high-net-worth families and elite athletes.

“At Cedrus, our goal has always been meeting the needs of our clients,” said Mark Neely, Managing Partner at Cedrus. “Joining the Arax platform provides access to operational synergies and technological advancements that will support the scaled growth of our business, compounding our ability to deliver premium service to our clients and help them achieve their financial goals.”

“Our multi-boutique wealth management strategy continues to attract the best in the business, supporting the growth and expansion of the Arax platform,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax. “In Cedrus, we found a partner firm with a unique and personalized approach that prioritizes integrity and collaboration in service of clients – in other words, a natural fit for our platform. We look forward to working with the Cedrus team.”

About CĒDRUS Financial

Founded in 2013, Cedrus is a wealth management and investment advisory firm providing financial planning, portfolio management and advisor selection services to high-net-worth families. The firm pairs cutting-edge wealth management strategies with 100 years of combined experience in small business ownership, corporate management and wealth preservation to create holistic wealth management solutions in support of its clients’ financial goals. With a footprint across Colorado and Idaho, Cedrus is the partner of choice for individuals seeking a transparent and communicative approach to managing family wealth.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing, multi-boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in best-in-class operating companies in partnership with their founders and management teams. Arax is focused on making strategic investments and supporting RIAs, hybrid wealth managers, and advisor teams seeking a new growth platform to scale their businesses.

Arax enables its partners and affiliates to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering industry-leading financial services to their clients. Firms within the Arax network benefit from a seasoned management team with a successful track record of scaling wealth platforms, M&A experience, capital sourcing capabilities and company-building expertise backed by a proven investor with an extensive network, RedBird Capital Partners. Our experienced leaders, multi-platform structure and growth equity partnership create a unique advantage for our partners. For more information, please go to www.araxpartners.com.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages $10 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals – Financial Services, Sports and Media & Entertainment. Over his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

