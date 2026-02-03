Arax Investment Partners Acquires $1.5 Billion GFP Private Wealth

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to expand its foothold in the Midwest, Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”), a premier wealth management firm, has acquired GFP Private Wealth (“GFP”), a registered investment advisor with $1.5 billion in AUM. Led by Carina Diamond and headquartered in Cleveland, OH, the partnership will support the firm's next phase of growth.

The addition of GFP complements Arax’s expansive team of expert wealth management professionals, further developing its presence in the Midwest with another well-respected advisory practice. GFP brings a legacy of trusted foresight and premium client service, supported by best-in-class planning and portfolio management. The firm has helped high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions navigate the complexities and opportunities offered by significant wealth for over 50 years, working with clients to shape their legacies across generations and economic cycles.

GFP will join Arax Advisory Partners (“AAP”), Arax’s platform uniting independent firms that prioritize sophisticated planning strategies alongside investment advice for high-net-worth families, individuals and institutions.

“GFP was built nearly 50 years ago on the belief that independent, high-quality advice can change clients’ lives,” said Diamond, CEO of GFP Private Wealth. “We have been preparing for this next phase of growth, and our partnership with Arax gives our team the depth, infrastructure and strategic support necessary to deliver the personalized experience our clients trust at a scale that matches their evolving needs.”

“Founded in 1978 by Sally Gries as Ohio’s first wholly woman-owned RIA, GFP Private Wealth has built a legacy of trust, quality and principled leadership,” said Haig Ariyan, CEO of Arax Investment Partners. “That legacy, which continues today, aligns perfectly with Arax’s values. We are excited to partner with GFP as the team continues to deliver enduring impact for clients across generations.”

Colchester Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to GFP Private Wealth on this transaction.

About GFP Private Wealth

Since 1978, GFP Private Wealth has served families and institutions, providing guidance in wealth preservation, investment management, and financial planning. Founded as Ohio's first wholly woman-owned RIA by Sally Gries, the firm has a history of trust, forward-thinking strategy, and client service. GFP’s mission includes a focus on client service, investment strategies, and collaboration. The firm views wealth as a legacy, a responsibility, and a vision for the future. From guiding individuals and families through wealth transfer to serving institutions, GFP Private Wealth strives to be a partner for those seeking lasting financial impact. For more information, visit https://www.gfpwealth.com/ .

About Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners is a privately owned, independent Registered Investment Advisor specializing in customized investment platforms and highly sophisticated wealth planning solutions for high-net-worth families and individuals, businesses, and foundations. Arax Advisory Partners’ unique integrated and comprehensive approach provides the highest possible level of client service to establish lasting partnerships with all their clients while combining comprehensive asset management with leading edge financial planning services. The firm is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices across the country.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com .

