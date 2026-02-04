Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Welcomes Advisor Collin Rigler, Reinforcing Firm’s Model and Growth Strategy in Key Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“Ashton Thomas” or the “Company”) an Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”) firm, today announced that Collin Rigler has joined the firm as Managing Director, Partner and Private Wealth Advisor. Eric Montijo has also joined as Director, Private Wealth Advisor. The pair are the latest additions to Ashton Thomas’ expanding team of wealth managers serving clients across the Southwest and West Coast.

Mr. Rigler joins Ashton Thomas from Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James & Associates, where he served as Managing Director of the Strand Capital Management Team, managing $200 million in client assets. A skilled financial advisor with over three decades of experience managing portfolios for private clients and corporations, Mr. Rigler applies an individualized, results-oriented approach, providing tailored guidance underpinned by an unwavering commitment to high-quality client service. He is joined by his colleague Mr. Montijo, who brings equity research and market analysis capabilities with a focus on corporate and executive services. Their work is supported by Kayleigh Nakamura, Senior Registered Associate, Private Wealth Client Services, who has also joined the firm.

"We’re excited to be a part of Ashton Thomas – a platform whose values and approach fundamentally align with our business ethos and outlook, ultimately enhancing the experience we are able to deliver for clients,” said Collin Rigler, Managing Director, Partner and Private Wealth Advisor at Ashton Thomas Private Wealth. “With access to the support and resources of the Ashton Thomas platform, we open new pathways to develop our advisory capabilities and grow our practice, without ever compromising the quality or attentiveness of our service.”

"Ashton Thomas continues to solidify its position as the ideal home for leading wealth managers,” said Aaron Brodt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth. “With Collin and Eric as part of our team, we reinforce our ability to meet a wide range of client needs in core markets, pairing experienced wealth management practitioners with a comprehensive suite of solutions and products.”

“Our platform was tailor-made for growth-minded advisors who share our vision for long-term partnership. As a result, we continue to attract exciting new talent aligned with our approach,” said Haig Ariyan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arax Investment Partners. “I have worked with Collin previously and have great respect for him as both an advisor and a partner. His addition reinforces the appeal of our growth strategy to leading advisors, and I’m pleased to welcome him to the platform.”

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry. For more information, visit https://ashtonthomaspw.com/.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Arax@gagnierfc.com

Gregory for Arax Investment Partners

araxpr@gregoryagency.com