Nina Magon Studio Unveils Bold Rebrand Amid Global Expansion, Redefining Luxury and Expanding Commercial & Hospitality Expertise

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, internationally renowned designer Nina Magon, known for her visionary designs and coveted collaborations with luxury brands such as Balmain and Saks Fifth Avenue, unveiled the complete rebranding of her namesake studio, marking a significant evolution in its journey. This comprehensive transformation encompasses an entirely new visual identity, including a striking new logo and design language, reflecting the studio’s ascent as an industry leader in the world of ultra-luxury interiors.

The rebrand coincides with a landmark new project for Nina Magon Studio: a $20MM development of 19 luxury townhomes in one of Houston's most prestigious neighborhoods. Designed and developed exclusively by Nina Magon, these three-story residences range from 2,300 to 3,000 square feet, are elevator-capable, and start at $1.2 million. The community offers exclusive amenities, including a pool, pickleball court, and a children’s playground, all covered under the HOA. This premier project reflects Magon’s dedication to elevating luxury residential design. In addition to the Houston townhomes, the studio is expanding its expertise to include projects in aviation and yacht design, setting new standards for sophistication across land, sea, and air.

Since its inception in 2008, Nina Magon Studio has defined itself through bold, boundary-pushing designs that transcend trends and create lasting impact. This rebrand represents a clear affirmation of the studio’s continued rise, offering an entirely fresh yet unmistakably sophisticated aesthetic. It is not merely a change in appearance, but a reflection of the studio’s ever-expanding influence within the highest echelons of luxury design, where art, fashion, and architecture converge.

"We're not just rebranding; we're redefining what it means to be a luxury design firm. Our new identity is a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence. It is a reflection of our journey, a testament to our growth,” shared Nina Magon.

Underpinning the new identity is the studio’s rapidly growing team of world-class international talent, bringing together creative minds from across the world with their unique global experiences and influences. Each project emerges as a masterpiece, blending cutting-edge innovation with refined elegance. From grand residences to iconic commercial landmarks, Nina Magon Studio redefines how luxury is experienced, crafting environments that speak to the most discerning of tastes and lifestyles.

The updated brand identity will be seamlessly integrated across all platforms, with every detail reflecting the precision and vision that has come to define Nina Magon’s unwavering commitment to creating extraordinary spaces that resonate deeply with her elite clientele.

About Nina Magon Studio:

Nina Magon Studio is a globally recognized interior design firm known for creating bold, avant-garde environments that blend luxury and innovation. Founded by visionary designer Nina Magon in, the studio specializes in ultra-luxury residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. With a diverse team and an uncompromising approach to design, Nina Magon Studio crafts spaces that are both timeless and groundbreaking, appealing to the world’s most elite clients.