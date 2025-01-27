Food Lion Unveils New Grocery Store Jan. 29 in Troutman, NC

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion has nourished the Troutman, NC, community for nearly 50 years, and on Jan. 29, it will open its new location at 155 Crosstie Lane, Troutman, NC 28166. As part of Food Lion’s commitment to providing easy, fresh and affordable omnichannel shopping experiences in the towns and cities it serves, the new store offers a greater assortment and enhanced shopping experience. The layout and organization of the store are optimized to ensure convenience and accessibility while the overall ambiance creates a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere for Troutman neighbors.

“I’ve had the pleasure of serving Iredell county for nearly 25 years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said Eric Bell, Store Manager of the new Troutman Food Lion. “Our customers count on us to help nourish their families. My team and I are excited to bring our neighbors an expanded assortment of quality, fresh products while providing a convenient place where shopping is easy and affordable.”

On Jan. 29, the new store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. Afterward, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. The store will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. Learn more about specific services the store offers and the weekly ad flyer.

Store includes enhanced features for easy, fresh and affordable shopping

The new store features an extensive product assortment with a specific focus on a variety of affordable and simple meal and time-saving solutions that are ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook or ready-to-heat. In addition, the store features fresh produce, quality meats and many other products to meet individual and family needs. Customers also have a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from including Nature’s Promise, Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors. Additionally, the store features a walk-in garden cooler, ensuring the freshest produce available, in-store prepared cut fruit, freshly made sushi and a self-service wing and hot favorites bar.

Through its Local Goodness program, Food Lion stores offer a wide variety of regional items sourced from local growers or manufacturers who provide products that are the heart and soul of the community. A list of additional North Carolina-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found online.

Food Lion’s enhancement also includes offering convenience and choices for shoppers by providing Food Lion To Go Pickup and/or Home Delivery options. Online orders may be placed on the Food Lion To Go website or through the app. The convenient service allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store. Inspired by customer and associate feedback, the store includes self-checkout lanes for an enhanced and efficient shopping experience, allowing customers to choose between traditional cashier-assisted checkout or self-checkout options.

Demonstrating care for its neighbors and communities with a commitment to healthier towns and cities, Food Lion’s enhanced store features energy-efficient LED lighting and refrigerated cases with doors to help reduce its environmental footprint. The modern solutions impart ambiance, enhance fresh product assortment and decrease energy consumption while reducing costs. Additionally, Food Lion is the only company in the country to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for 23 consecutive years.

Food Lion Feeds supports community feeding partner

Working in partnership to help address food insecurity and increase access to nutritious food, Food Lion has contributed $2,500 through its hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, to FeedNC in Mooresville, NC. The donation is equivalent to 25,000 meals.

In addition, FeedNC will regularly collect food rescue from the store to distribute to neighbors experiencing hunger. Donating unsaleable edible food that might otherwise go to waste gives neighbors access to nutritious food. In 2000, Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer has donated more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating 1.5 billion meals by the end of 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83b8558d-4346-443c-a01e-e93fca8a14df