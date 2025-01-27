Stop & Shop to Roll Out "Savings Station" Kiosks Across All Stores in the Tri-State Area, Making Savings Easier for Shoppers

NANUET, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced the upcoming completion of its brand-wide rollout of its innovative Savings Station, an in-store kiosk designed to make digital coupons more accessible for all customers. The Savings Station will be installed in every Stop & Shop location, including all 223 stores across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, by February 1st, helping shoppers unlock discounts. With the completion of the Kiosk rollout, all 350+ Stop & Shop stores across its five-state footprint will have a Savings Station.

The Savings Station allows customers to quickly and easily activate all weekly circular digital coupons, and personalized offers – no smartphone, internet access, or computer required. Designed to bridge the digital divide, this new in-store feature ensures that all customers, especially those who might not be tech-savvy or who do not have access to a smartphone, can easily access the same savings available through Stop & Shop’s digital offers.

The Savings Station is simple to use; shoppers can scan their GO Rewards loyalty card, or enter their phone number, to load their digital coupons and activate personal offers based on their shopping history. For those who prefer a touchless experience, a QR code is available for easy scanning. Customers will receive a printout of the digital coupons loaded to their loyalty card if they’d like to reference it while shopping the aisles, and savings will be automatically applied at checkout when shoppers scan their card or enter their phone number.

“This rollout marks another change we’re making to remove friction and improve the shopping experience for our customers,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “We heard from customers who felt they were missing out on valuable digital coupon savings, and the Savings Station is our response to that feedback. It ensures that our customers can easily access all of our great deals, especially during the holiday season when savings are top of mind.”

In addition to making it easy to automatically load Stop & Shop weekly and personalized deals, the Savings Station will feature additional content for customers like delicious recipe inspiration and fun print out activities for keeping kids entertained while shopping.

"We salute Stop & Shop for making digital coupons more accessible to everyone including the many seniors and low-income folks who lack internet or smartphone access," commented Edgar Dworsky of ConsumerWorld.org, an advocate for bridging the digital divide. "Particularly now when many shoppers' budgets are stretched, these digital money savers could help make a dent in their grocery bill."

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s Saving Station, visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/savingsstation-kiosk.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no students has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

