Cyber Acoustics Named Clark County Green Business

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use, today announced it has been certified as a Clark County Green Business , which recognizes businesses in Washington’s Clark County for environmental excellence through onsite assistance and verification of green business practices.

The Clark County Green Business Program is coordinated by Celina Montgomery through Clark County Public Health’s Solid Waste and Environmental Outreach team.

“To achieve recognition as a Clark County Green Business, companies must show a strong commitment to managing waste streams responsibly, minimizing their environmental footprint, and fostering a healthy workplace for their employees,” said Montgomery, Environmental Outreach Specialist Senior at Clark County Green Business. “Cyber Acoustics demonstrated impressive effort in managing its waste streams and operations, as well as taking guidance on possible improvements we noted during our initial assessment. This dedication to sustainability, coupled with the effective practices they already have in place, makes Cyber Acoustics a deserving recipient of a Clark County Green Business certification.”

Cyber Acoustics No-Cost Recycling Program

In 2021 Cyber Acoustics launched a recycling program for schools as a way for them to easily dispose of broken or unused wired headsets. Today, due to program success, Cyber Acoustics now takes wired and wireless headphones, headsets, and earbuds from any brand, and ensures they are properly recycled. To date the program has diverted more than 30,000 pounds of e-waste from landfills. In addition, these recycling initiatives offset approximately 29 percent of the company’s carbon footprint. For more information about this free program, or to request a collection box for your school or business, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program

Cyber Acoustics Education Headsets Now Built with Recycled Plastic

In 2024 Cyber Acoustics began building its entire line of education headsets with at least 50 percent recycled plastic, with no compromises to the durability the brand is widely regarded for.

The company also utilizes recycled materials in packaging, with a focus on creating efficient packaging to achieve minimal size, leading to the use of fewer trucks and fewer containers.

“At Cyber Acoustics we have always believed we have a responsibility to be good stewards of our planet, and we have considered every aspect of our business and how we can do better,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “Some changes are small and easy to make, like updating lights to more energy efficient options, and some require more thoughtful planning and execution, like our redesigned packaging and the implementation of more than 50 percent recycled plastics into our entire line of education headsets, but big or small, every improvement matters and the result ends up being greater than the sum of its parts. We are committed to ongoing sustainability and will continue to make every effort to ensure we are doing our part.”

For a complete overview of Cyber Acoustics’ environmental, social, and governance initiatives access our 2024 ESG Report at https://www.cyberacoustics.com/esg-report .

About Cyber Acoustics

Cyber Acoustics is a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use. With a commitment to delivering value, performance, and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative products based on customer feedback. Focused on exceptional customer service and sustainable business practices, Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted worldwide technology provider since 1996. Product lines include a range of headsets, speakers, webcams and laptop docking stations. For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on LinkedIn , YouTube , TikTok , Threads , Bluesky , Instagram , and Facebook .

PR Contact:

Susie Hayne

shayne@cyberacoustics.com

360-823-4140

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4d0b292-d16f-4fc5-980c-79f460c2b417