PERDUE® IS ‘WINGING IT’ WITH WAYNE BRADY DURING THIS YEAR’S BIG GAME

Salisbury, MD, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue® is taking this year’s Big Game viewing experience in an unexpected (and unpredictable) direction by combining the irresistible flavor of Perdue Air Fryer Ready ™ Crispy Wings with five-time Emmy Award-winner and two-time Grammy nominee, Wayne Brady.

Inspired by key game moments, commercials, commentary and requests from viewers and, of course, the mouthwatering goodness of Perdue Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings, Brady will “wing it” to create songs, jokes, sketches and…who knows what else!

“Winging It” performances will happen live on Brady’s Instagram account throughout the game, offering viewers a side of entertainment as satisfying as their favorite wings.

The partnership with Brady is an invitation for fans to reconsider their Big Game rituals. Last year, the National Chicken Council projected Americans would eat 1.45 billion wings on gameday. This year, thanks to Perdue, fans can avoid packed sports bars and unreliable meal delivery services in favor of delicious restaurant-quality chicken wings made with their own air fryer.



“Wayne Brady embodies the spirit of fun and improvisation. That’s why this is the perfect way for Perdue to show fans they can significantly level up their Big Game experience,” said David Zucker, Chief Marketing Officer at Perdue. “Our Wings are specifically formulated for air fryers so fans can get the restaurant-quality crispiness they crave wherever they decide to watch the game.”

Like all Perdue products, Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings are made from chicken raised without antibiotics, hormones or steroids, fed an all-vegetarian diet and raised cage free. Packed with rich flavor, they are so crispy it’s hard to believe they were made at home. Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings are available in three delicious mouthwatering flavors:





Hot N’ Spicy Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings are a burst of fiery flavor. Coated in a paprika-based bold spice blend, these wings are sure to test your tastebuds.





are a burst of fiery flavor. Coated in a paprika-based bold spice blend, these wings are sure to test your tastebuds. Lemon Pepper Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings offer a savory and tangy bite with zesty undertones from lemon oil and lemon juice, and feature a subtle warmth from turmeric and onion, delivering a bold flavor in every bite.





offer a savory and tangy bite with zesty undertones from lemon oil and lemon juice, and feature a subtle warmth from turmeric and onion, delivering a bold flavor in every bite. Roasted Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings are a perfectly crispy savory wing that is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Each bite is packed with a variety of balanced flavors like onion and garlic, followed by deliciously juicy, tender chicken.

For more information, visit Perdue.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

About Wayne Brady

Multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, producer, singer, dancer, songwriter, author, and television personality. A true multi-hyphenate, Brady sets out to create new content across different platforms that showcase innovation and inclusivity.

A five-time Emmy winner (the first to win Daytime and Primetime awards in two consecutive years), Brady has an impressive TV resume including Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Masked Singer, Dancing With The Stars, Black Lightning, The Good Fight, and Showtime’s American Gigolo. Brady is heavily active behind the scenes wearing the hats of host & executive producer for Let’s Make A Deal, Game of Talents as well as Comedy IQ and Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, both which he also co-created through his production company. All of this follows on the heels of the success of his award-winning daytime talk show The Wayne Brady Show.

This year Brady is nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for his role in the Broadway production The Wiz. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award for a version of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come," from his debut album.

An accomplished author, Brady with his writing partner Maurice Broaddus, have contributed an original short story to The End Of The World As We Know It: Tales Of Stephen King’s The Stand, which will be available this year. A long time champion of mental health issues, especially in the Black community, Brady also advocates for organizations including GLAAD, GLSEN, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and SAY The Stuttering Association for the Young.

About PERDUE®

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. As the flagship brand in the Perdue Farms portfolio, we're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.Perdue.com.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

Attachments