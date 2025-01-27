YourUpdateTV Speaks with DoorDash to Learn How to Unlock Extra Cash

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 2025 underway, millions of Americans are seeking flexible ways to earn extra income for holiday shopping, travel, and more. Recently, Taylor Bennett, the Head of Global Public Affairs at DoorDash, and Milwaukee-based ‘Dasher’ Susie Peters, teamed with D S Simon media on a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss earning some extra income with DoorDash.

DoorDash, the leading on-demand delivery platform, is offering a solution for those looking to boost their finances through its flexible and empowering Dasher program.

Over one-third of Americans are turning to side hustles on platforms like DoorDash to earn extra money, and last year, more than 7 million people turned to DoorDash to boost their earnings.

88% of Dashers say that one of the main reasons they dash is because of the unique flexibility it provides. 72% of Dashers spend fewer than 4 hours per week on delivery; only 12% spend 10 hours per week or more on delivery. Almost half (44%) of Dashers have a separate full-time job and dash to supplement their existing income. 91% of Dashers are satisfied with the overall experience of dashing, 90% would recommend dashing to a friend, and 85% are proud to be a Dasher. In 2023, over 7M Dashers used the platform. There are more than 2 million monthly active Dashers.

For Susie, a Dasher based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ‘dashing’ has been a helpful safety net and way to supplement part-time income. Dashers like Susie can choose their own hours, which offers more flexibility and choice.

Recently, DoorDash has launched new features this year to give Dashers even more flexibility, rewards, and support – like an all new Dasher Preferences tool that gives even more choice on the road and a Dasher Rewards program to give Dashers who go above and beyond even more opportunities to earn.

