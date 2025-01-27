Questex’s StreamTV Show Unveils Conference Program, Brings the Streaming TV Community Together in June

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the ultimate gathering for the streaming television industry, has officially dropped its 2025 conference program. With an impressive lineup of speakers and a packed agenda, StreamTV Show 2025 proves it’s the must-attend event for the industry.

The show takes over the stunning Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado June 11-13, 2025, and offers ground breaking insights, unparalleled networking and unforgettable experiences. For a limited time, attendees can secure passes starting at $1,099 at early bird rates – available only until April 4, 2025. Register for StreamTV Show here .

“StreamTV Show is where the entire streaming TV community comes together to tackle the future of streaming,” says Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Experiential Technology. “It’s a place to share ideas, explore groundbreaking innovations, and connect with the best minds in the business. With 165+ expert speakers sharing their experiences through keynotes, interviews, panels, case studies, and roundtable discussions, attendees will leave inspired and armed with actionable insights.”

Content Streams tailored to the hottest topics and challenges in streaming, including:

Subscription: Unlock the key to maximizing revenue in the rapidly evolving streaming industry with this dynamic track, designed to explore the latest monetization trends, subscriber growth and churn deterrents. Delve into the rise of on-the-go viewing, innovative subscription models, and the growing potential of ad-supported streaming. Key sessions will uncover cutting-edge strategies in bundling, strategic partnerships, and the latest shifts in industry consolidation. Gain actionable insights to drive sustainable growth and stay ahead of the competition in this fast-paced market.

Advertising: Dive into the future of advertising, where evolving consumer behaviors and advanced targeting strategies are revolutionizing the landscape. Explore cutting-edge topics like data-driven measurement, programmatic advertising, and interactive formats. Discover the transformative power of AI in ad personalization and performance optimization and learn how these innovations are delivering results in today’s competitive market.

Content: Explore the dynamic world of content, uncovering the strategies driving content acquisition, creation, and distribution across multiple platforms. Discover how to balance original programming with licensed content, and gain insights into data-driven scheduling and localization. Learn how AI is transforming content curation and the next wave of interactive experiences.

Product & Technology: Explore the latest innovations in streaming technology and user experience, from discoverability and audience personalization to cutting-edge retention strategies, and content accessibility. Delve into the technical side with network optimization, low latency streaming, AI-driven solutions, and real-time monitoring—ensuring seamless experiences across fragmented platforms.

Some of the biggest names in the industry represent a star-studded speaker lineup, including:

Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi

Jim Keller, Chief Revenue Officer, Fuse Media

Amy Geary, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution, NBCU

Evan Bregman, General Manager, Streaming & Direct-to-Consumer, Tastemade

Scott Olechowski, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Plex

Paul Snow, Head of Sports and Studio Partnerships, YouTube TV & Primetime Channels, YouTube

Tony Huidor, COO & CTO, Cineverse

Alex Giladi, Fellow, Comcast

Check out the full agenda here .

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a conference - it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped. Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the industry’s largest annual event for next gen video programming distribution. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.