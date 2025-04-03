Questex’s Sensors Converge and EDGE AI FOUNDATION Announce Partnership and Dedicated Pavilion Showcasing the Future of Edge AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge, the premier event for sensor and electronics innovation, is partnering with the EDGE AI FOUNDATION to introduce the EDGE AI FOUNDATION Pavilion at Sensors Converge 2025, taking place June 24-26, 2025, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. This partnership underscores the increasing importance of edge AI in driving the next generation of intelligent, real-time computing solutions across industries.

The EDGE AI FOUNDATION Pavilion will feature innovative solutions from leading technology providers, offering attendees an immersive look into the latest breakthroughs in edge AI hardware, neuromorphic computing, and ultra-efficient machine learning for real-world applications.

A Hub for AI Innovation and Industry Advancement

The EDGE AI FOUNDATION Pavilion will serve as a key destination for engineers, developers, business leaders, and innovators looking to explore the impact of edge AI in industries, such as IoT, automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, robotics, consumer electronics, and beyond. The Pavilion will feature interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and thought-provoking discussions designed to accelerate innovation and adoption in the fast-growing edge AI market.

Participating companies to date include:

“As the demand for AI-driven solutions continues to surge, edge AI represents one of the most transformative forces in the industry,” said David Drain, Sensors Converge Show Director at Questex. “By partnering with the EDGE AI FOUNDATION, we are bringing together the brightest minds and most influential companies in the space to showcase cutting-edge innovations that will define the future of AI-powered systems. Sensors Converge has always been at the forefront of sensor and electronics innovation, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to driving the future of intelligent computing.”

Pete Bernard, CEO of the EDGE AI FOUNDATION, added, “The EDGE AI FOUNDATION Pavilion is an unparalleled opportunity to highlight real-time AI processing, low-latency decision-making, and breakthroughs that are shaping the future of edge computing. This collaboration with Sensors Converge allows us to foster discussions and partnerships that will accelerate AI adoption and innovation across multiple industries.”

Event Highlights:

Interactive Exhibits & Demos: Experience live demonstrations of the latest Edge AI solutions.

Expert-Led Panel Discussion: Gain insights from industry leaders on the future of AI-driven innovation

Networking & Collaboration: Connect with top professionals, researchers, and technology providers leading the charge in AI at the edge.



About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics and Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com.



About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.



About the EDGE AI FOUNDATION

The EDGE AI FOUNDATION (www.edgeaifoundation.org) is dedicated to accelerating the adoption and innovation of artificial intelligence at the edge. By fostering collaboration among industry leaders, researchers, and technology providers, the foundation aims to drive real-world AI advancements that enhance efficiency, intelligence, and scalability across multiple industries.

