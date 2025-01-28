Nasdaq Copenhagen

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

Other stakeholders

28 January 2025

Share buyback programme - conclusion

Part II of the share buyback programme amounts to DKK 775 million of the total DKK 1,525 million share buyback programme has now been completed and exercised to the sum of DKK 775 million. The combined share buyback programme has been exercised to the sum of DKK 1,525 million. The buybacks for Part II were executed in the period from 28 June 2024 up to and including 27 January 2025.

Parts I and II of the share buyback programme are implemented in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions were made under Part II of the share buyback programme in the period from the last corporate announcement until conclusion:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the pro-gramme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement 680,007 1,134.30 771,329,778 27 January 2025 3,135 1,169.05 3,664,972 Total under the share buyback programme, Part II 683,142 1,134.46 774,994,749 Bought back under share buyback programme, Part I, executed in the period 1 February 2024 - 27 June 2024 631,900 1,186.82 749,953,400 Total bought back 1,315,042 1,159.62 1,524,948,149

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of Part II of the share buyback programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of its own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

1,315,042 shares under the above share buyback programme totalling DKK 1,525 million corresponding to 4.9 % of the bank’s share capital.





Cancellation of the shares bought will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in 2025.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buyback programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Detailed list of transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time - CET 17 1178 XCSE 20250127 9:03:18.291000 8 1178 XCSE 20250127 9:03:18.291000 10 1178 XCSE 20250127 9:04:03.182000 2 1177 XCSE 20250127 9:05:04.637000 39 1177 XCSE 20250127 9:13:59.590000 4 1176 XCSE 20250127 9:19:57.139000 24 1177 XCSE 20250127 9:21:11.556000 15 1177 XCSE 20250127 9:21:23.177000 14 1178 XCSE 20250127 9:21:33.800000 25 1178 XCSE 20250127 9:21:33.800000 39 1177 XCSE 20250127 9:22:45.219000 28 1176 XCSE 20250127 9:24:05.126000 20 1173 XCSE 20250127 9:29:20.860000 2 1173 XCSE 20250127 9:29:20.860000 13 1172 XCSE 20250127 9:29:20.926000 7 1172 XCSE 20250127 9:29:20.926000 10 1172 XCSE 20250127 9:30:24.375000 30 1172 XCSE 20250127 9:50:38.110000 16 1174 XCSE 20250127 9:51:37.557000 6 1174 XCSE 20250127 9:51:37.557000 10 1174 XCSE 20250127 9:52:20.430000 28 1174 XCSE 20250127 9:52:28.035000 28 1173 XCSE 20250127 9:52:34.053000 10 1175 XCSE 20250127 10:03:52.629000 10 1175 XCSE 20250127 10:05:49.427000 10 1175 XCSE 20250127 10:07:33.427000 28 1175 XCSE 20250127 10:07:33.816000 30 1175 XCSE 20250127 10:10:00.050000 10 1174 XCSE 20250127 10:14:00.088000 10 1173 XCSE 20250127 10:16:14.283000 9 1173 XCSE 20250127 10:16:14.283000 4 1172 XCSE 20250127 10:18:13.536000 20 1172 XCSE 20250127 10:23:56.388000 12 1171 XCSE 20250127 10:24:59.030000 7 1171 XCSE 20250127 10:24:59.030000 62 1171 XCSE 20250127 10:27:56.882000 16 1171 XCSE 20250127 10:27:56.882000 10 1170 XCSE 20250127 10:29:40.310000 10 1170 XCSE 20250127 10:29:40.310000 10 1170 XCSE 20250127 10:29:40.310000 10 1174 XCSE 20250127 10:42:57.539000 10 1174 XCSE 20250127 10:42:57.539000 10 1174 XCSE 20250127 10:42:57.539000 19 1173 XCSE 20250127 10:45:52.513000 1 1172 XCSE 20250127 10:56:07.380000 1 1172 XCSE 20250127 10:56:07.380000 17 1172 XCSE 20250127 10:56:07.381000 10 1172 XCSE 20250127 10:56:07.381000 10 1172 XCSE 20250127 10:56:07.402000 19 1172 XCSE 20250127 10:56:07.402000 10 1172 XCSE 20250127 11:05:04.069000 9 1172 XCSE 20250127 11:05:04.069000 19 1171 XCSE 20250127 11:05:20.407000 10 1170 XCSE 20250127 11:06:10.827000 10 1170 XCSE 20250127 11:13:29.617000 10 1170 XCSE 20250127 11:13:29.617000 10 1170 XCSE 20250127 11:13:29.617000 10 1170 XCSE 20250127 11:13:29.617000 10 1170 XCSE 20250127 11:13:29.617000 10 1170 XCSE 20250127 11:13:29.617000 9 1170 XCSE 20250127 11:13:29.617000 10 1170 XCSE 20250127 11:13:29.617000 10 1170 XCSE 20250127 11:13:29.617000 10 1168 XCSE 20250127 11:15:59.839000 10 1168 XCSE 20250127 11:15:59.839000 10 1167 XCSE 20250127 11:18:06.204000 10 1168 XCSE 20250127 11:22:00.085000 17 1167 XCSE 20250127 11:31:20.667000 20 1167 XCSE 20250127 11:31:20.667000 6 1166 XCSE 20250127 11:36:54.780000 4 1166 XCSE 20250127 11:36:54.801000 9 1166 XCSE 20250127 11:36:54.801000 6 1166 XCSE 20250127 11:36:54.801000 19 1165 XCSE 20250127 11:44:24.101000 7 1164 XCSE 20250127 11:47:37.487000 10 1165 XCSE 20250127 11:53:26.314000 10 1165 XCSE 20250127 11:53:26.314000 19 1166 XCSE 20250127 11:57:34.048000 19 1167 XCSE 20250127 12:20:49.100000 1 1167 XCSE 20250127 12:24:10.699000 1 1167 XCSE 20250127 12:47:04.753000 12 1169 XCSE 20250127 13:02:00.760000 65 1169 XCSE 20250127 13:02:00.760000 15 1168 XCSE 20250127 13:02:00.781000 44 1168 XCSE 20250127 13:02:00.827000 15 1168 XCSE 20250127 13:02:00.827000 4 1167 XCSE 20250127 13:02:06.935000 11 1167 XCSE 20250127 13:02:06.935000 34 1167 XCSE 20250127 13:02:06.935000 13 1169 XCSE 20250127 13:15:03.068000 10 1169 XCSE 20250127 13:15:40.034000 1 1168 XCSE 20250127 13:15:40.665000 54 1168 XCSE 20250127 13:15:40.665000 39 1169 XCSE 20250127 13:18:49.805000 9 1168 XCSE 20250127 13:18:50.573000 21 1168 XCSE 20250127 13:20:00.049000 9 1168 XCSE 20250127 13:20:00.049000 5 1167 XCSE 20250127 13:30:31.274000 2 1168 XCSE 20250127 13:35:09.116000 35 1168 XCSE 20250127 13:35:09.116000 11 1168 XCSE 20250127 13:35:09.133000 26 1168 XCSE 20250127 13:35:09.133000 28 1167 XCSE 20250127 13:59:19.593000 9 1167 XCSE 20250127 13:59:19.593000 20 1167 XCSE 20250127 14:11:53.653000 7 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:20.782000 16 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:20.782000 6 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:20.782000 12 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:20.782000 13 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:20.782000 13 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:20.807000 10 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:20.819000 13 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:20.837000 19 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:20.840000 17 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:20.844000 19 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:20.850000 16 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:20.855000 2 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:40.521000 8 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:23:40.521000 1 1169 XCSE 20250127 14:28:00.043000 45 1169 XCSE 20250127 14:28:00.261000 47 1170 XCSE 20250127 14:29:07.752000 49 1170 XCSE 20250127 14:29:07.770000 39 1170 XCSE 20250127 14:29:07.822000 49 1170 XCSE 20250127 14:31:02.652000 38 1169 XCSE 20250127 14:33:56.711000 9 1169 XCSE 20250127 14:33:56.711000 9 1169 XCSE 20250127 14:36:23.669000 1 1169 XCSE 20250127 14:36:23.669000 9 1169 XCSE 20250127 14:36:23.669000 9 1169 XCSE 20250127 14:36:23.669000 10 1169 XCSE 20250127 14:36:23.669000 10 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:39:04.760000 10 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:39:04.760000 10 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:39:11.355000 10 1167 XCSE 20250127 14:39:20.205000 4 1169 XCSE 20250127 14:41:33.719000 6 1169 XCSE 20250127 14:41:33.719000 14 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:48:45.513000 28 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:49:10.389000 9 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:49:10.389000 29 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:49:44.056000 9 1168 XCSE 20250127 14:49:44.056000 16 1167 XCSE 20250127 14:51:02.030000 12 1167 XCSE 20250127 14:51:02.030000 29 1168 XCSE 20250127 15:03:03.590000 8 1168 XCSE 20250127 15:05:22.457000 40 1168 XCSE 20250127 15:05:22.457000 10 1169 XCSE 20250127 15:15:25.661000 29 1168 XCSE 20250127 15:16:59.103000 19 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:20:59.140000 9 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:20:59.140000 19 1166 XCSE 20250127 15:25:15.755000 9 1166 XCSE 20250127 15:25:15.755000 30 1165 XCSE 20250127 15:25:15.773000 10 1165 XCSE 20250127 15:25:15.792000 10 1165 XCSE 20250127 15:27:53.426000 10 1165 XCSE 20250127 15:28:45.426000 17 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:36:23.288000 31 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:36:23.288000 10 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:36:33.368000 7 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:36:42.317000 3 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:36:42.317000 10 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:36:53.168000 11 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:36:59.426000 10 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:37:06.428000 11 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:37:13.426000 6 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:37:20.426000 4 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:37:20.426000 10 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:37:27.248000 4 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:37:35.356000 6 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:37:35.356000 10 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:37:42.182000 1 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:37:51.258000 9 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:37:51.258000 9 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:38:48.426000 1 1167 XCSE 20250127 15:38:48.426000 258 1164 XCSE 20250127 15:40:21.904468 12 1166 XCSE 20250127 16:25:59.759005 11 1166 XCSE 20250127 16:25:59.759005 13 1166 XCSE 20250127 16:25:59.759005 38 1166 XCSE 20250127 16:25:59.759005 8 1166 XCSE 20250127 16:25:59.759005 118 1166 XCSE 20250127 16:25:59.759031 3 1167 XCSE 20250127 16:32:59.595110 12 1167 XCSE 20250127 16:32:59.595110 13 1167 XCSE 20250127 16:32:59.595110 3 1167 XCSE 20250127 16:32:59.595110 4 1167 XCSE 20250127 16:32:59.595110

Attachment