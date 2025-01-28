Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Other stakeholders
28 January 2025
Share buyback programme - conclusion
Part II of the share buyback programme amounts to DKK 775 million of the total DKK 1,525 million share buyback programme has now been completed and exercised to the sum of DKK 775 million. The combined share buyback programme has been exercised to the sum of DKK 1,525 million. The buybacks for Part II were executed in the period from 28 June 2024 up to and including 27 January 2025.
Parts I and II of the share buyback programme are implemented in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions were made under Part II of the share buyback programme in the period from the last corporate announcement until conclusion:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the pro-gramme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
|680,007
|1,134.30
|771,329,778
|27 January 2025
|3,135
|1,169.05
|3,664,972
|Total under the share buyback programme, Part II
|683,142
|1,134.46
|774,994,749
|Bought back under share buyback programme, Part I, executed in the period 1 February 2024 - 27 June 2024
|631,900
|1,186.82
|749,953,400
|Total bought back
|1,315,042
|1,159.62
|1,524,948,149
With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of Part II of the share buyback programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of its own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 1,315,042 shares under the above share buyback programme totalling DKK 1,525 million corresponding to 4.9 % of the bank’s share capital.
Cancellation of the shares bought will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in 2025.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buyback programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed list of transactions on the above reporting days
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time - CET
|17
|1178
|XCSE
|20250127 9:03:18.291000
|8
|1178
|XCSE
|20250127 9:03:18.291000
|10
|1178
|XCSE
|20250127 9:04:03.182000
|2
|1177
|XCSE
|20250127 9:05:04.637000
|39
|1177
|XCSE
|20250127 9:13:59.590000
|4
|1176
|XCSE
|20250127 9:19:57.139000
|24
|1177
|XCSE
|20250127 9:21:11.556000
|15
|1177
|XCSE
|20250127 9:21:23.177000
|14
|1178
|XCSE
|20250127 9:21:33.800000
|25
|1178
|XCSE
|20250127 9:21:33.800000
|39
|1177
|XCSE
|20250127 9:22:45.219000
|28
|1176
|XCSE
|20250127 9:24:05.126000
|20
|1173
|XCSE
|20250127 9:29:20.860000
|2
|1173
|XCSE
|20250127 9:29:20.860000
|13
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 9:29:20.926000
|7
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 9:29:20.926000
|10
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 9:30:24.375000
|30
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 9:50:38.110000
|16
|1174
|XCSE
|20250127 9:51:37.557000
|6
|1174
|XCSE
|20250127 9:51:37.557000
|10
|1174
|XCSE
|20250127 9:52:20.430000
|28
|1174
|XCSE
|20250127 9:52:28.035000
|28
|1173
|XCSE
|20250127 9:52:34.053000
|10
|1175
|XCSE
|20250127 10:03:52.629000
|10
|1175
|XCSE
|20250127 10:05:49.427000
|10
|1175
|XCSE
|20250127 10:07:33.427000
|28
|1175
|XCSE
|20250127 10:07:33.816000
|30
|1175
|XCSE
|20250127 10:10:00.050000
|10
|1174
|XCSE
|20250127 10:14:00.088000
|10
|1173
|XCSE
|20250127 10:16:14.283000
|9
|1173
|XCSE
|20250127 10:16:14.283000
|4
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 10:18:13.536000
|20
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 10:23:56.388000
|12
|1171
|XCSE
|20250127 10:24:59.030000
|7
|1171
|XCSE
|20250127 10:24:59.030000
|62
|1171
|XCSE
|20250127 10:27:56.882000
|16
|1171
|XCSE
|20250127 10:27:56.882000
|10
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 10:29:40.310000
|10
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 10:29:40.310000
|10
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 10:29:40.310000
|10
|1174
|XCSE
|20250127 10:42:57.539000
|10
|1174
|XCSE
|20250127 10:42:57.539000
|10
|1174
|XCSE
|20250127 10:42:57.539000
|19
|1173
|XCSE
|20250127 10:45:52.513000
|1
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 10:56:07.380000
|1
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 10:56:07.380000
|17
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 10:56:07.381000
|10
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 10:56:07.381000
|10
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 10:56:07.402000
|19
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 10:56:07.402000
|10
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 11:05:04.069000
|9
|1172
|XCSE
|20250127 11:05:04.069000
|19
|1171
|XCSE
|20250127 11:05:20.407000
|10
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 11:06:10.827000
|10
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 11:13:29.617000
|10
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 11:13:29.617000
|10
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 11:13:29.617000
|10
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 11:13:29.617000
|10
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 11:13:29.617000
|10
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 11:13:29.617000
|9
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 11:13:29.617000
|10
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 11:13:29.617000
|10
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 11:13:29.617000
|10
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 11:15:59.839000
|10
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 11:15:59.839000
|10
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 11:18:06.204000
|10
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 11:22:00.085000
|17
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 11:31:20.667000
|20
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 11:31:20.667000
|6
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 11:36:54.780000
|4
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 11:36:54.801000
|9
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 11:36:54.801000
|6
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 11:36:54.801000
|19
|1165
|XCSE
|20250127 11:44:24.101000
|7
|1164
|XCSE
|20250127 11:47:37.487000
|10
|1165
|XCSE
|20250127 11:53:26.314000
|10
|1165
|XCSE
|20250127 11:53:26.314000
|19
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 11:57:34.048000
|19
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 12:20:49.100000
|1
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 12:24:10.699000
|1
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 12:47:04.753000
|12
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 13:02:00.760000
|65
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 13:02:00.760000
|15
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 13:02:00.781000
|44
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 13:02:00.827000
|15
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 13:02:00.827000
|4
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 13:02:06.935000
|11
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 13:02:06.935000
|34
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 13:02:06.935000
|13
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 13:15:03.068000
|10
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 13:15:40.034000
|1
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 13:15:40.665000
|54
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 13:15:40.665000
|39
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 13:18:49.805000
|9
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 13:18:50.573000
|21
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 13:20:00.049000
|9
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 13:20:00.049000
|5
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 13:30:31.274000
|2
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 13:35:09.116000
|35
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 13:35:09.116000
|11
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 13:35:09.133000
|26
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 13:35:09.133000
|28
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 13:59:19.593000
|9
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 13:59:19.593000
|20
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 14:11:53.653000
|7
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:20.782000
|16
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:20.782000
|6
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:20.782000
|12
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:20.782000
|13
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:20.782000
|13
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:20.807000
|10
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:20.819000
|13
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:20.837000
|19
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:20.840000
|17
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:20.844000
|19
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:20.850000
|16
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:20.855000
|2
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:40.521000
|8
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:23:40.521000
|1
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 14:28:00.043000
|45
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 14:28:00.261000
|47
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 14:29:07.752000
|49
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 14:29:07.770000
|39
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 14:29:07.822000
|49
|1170
|XCSE
|20250127 14:31:02.652000
|38
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 14:33:56.711000
|9
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 14:33:56.711000
|9
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 14:36:23.669000
|1
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 14:36:23.669000
|9
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 14:36:23.669000
|9
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 14:36:23.669000
|10
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 14:36:23.669000
|10
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:39:04.760000
|10
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:39:04.760000
|10
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:39:11.355000
|10
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 14:39:20.205000
|4
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 14:41:33.719000
|6
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 14:41:33.719000
|14
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:48:45.513000
|28
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:49:10.389000
|9
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:49:10.389000
|29
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:49:44.056000
|9
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 14:49:44.056000
|16
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 14:51:02.030000
|12
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 14:51:02.030000
|29
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 15:03:03.590000
|8
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 15:05:22.457000
|40
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 15:05:22.457000
|10
|1169
|XCSE
|20250127 15:15:25.661000
|29
|1168
|XCSE
|20250127 15:16:59.103000
|19
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:20:59.140000
|9
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:20:59.140000
|19
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 15:25:15.755000
|9
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 15:25:15.755000
|30
|1165
|XCSE
|20250127 15:25:15.773000
|10
|1165
|XCSE
|20250127 15:25:15.792000
|10
|1165
|XCSE
|20250127 15:27:53.426000
|10
|1165
|XCSE
|20250127 15:28:45.426000
|17
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:36:23.288000
|31
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:36:23.288000
|10
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:36:33.368000
|7
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:36:42.317000
|3
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:36:42.317000
|10
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:36:53.168000
|11
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:36:59.426000
|10
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:37:06.428000
|11
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:37:13.426000
|6
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:37:20.426000
|4
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:37:20.426000
|10
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:37:27.248000
|4
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:37:35.356000
|6
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:37:35.356000
|10
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:37:42.182000
|1
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:37:51.258000
|9
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:37:51.258000
|9
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:38:48.426000
|1
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 15:38:48.426000
|258
|1164
|XCSE
|20250127 15:40:21.904468
|12
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 16:25:59.759005
|11
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 16:25:59.759005
|13
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 16:25:59.759005
|38
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 16:25:59.759005
|8
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 16:25:59.759005
|118
|1166
|XCSE
|20250127 16:25:59.759031
|3
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 16:32:59.595110
|12
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 16:32:59.595110
|13
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 16:32:59.595110
|3
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 16:32:59.595110
|4
|1167
|XCSE
|20250127 16:32:59.595110
Attachment