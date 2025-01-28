Share buyback programme - conclusion

 Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

28 January 2025

Share buyback programme - conclusion

Part II of the share buyback programme amounts to DKK 775 million of the total DKK 1,525 million share buyback programme has now been completed and exercised to the sum of DKK 775 million. The combined share buyback programme has been exercised to the sum of DKK 1,525 million. The buybacks for Part II were executed in the period from 28 June 2024 up to and including 27 January 2025.

Parts I and II of the share buyback programme are implemented in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions were made under Part II of the share buyback programme in the period from the last corporate announcement until conclusion:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the pro-gramme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement680,0071,134.30771,329,778
27 January 20253,1351,169.053,664,972
Total under the share buyback programme, Part II 683,142 1,134.46 774,994,749
    
Bought back under share buyback programme, Part I, executed in the period 1 February 2024 - 27 June 2024631,9001,186.82749,953,400
Total bought back1,315,042 1,159.62 1,524,948,149

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of Part II of the share buyback programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of its own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 1,315,042 shares under the above share buyback programme totalling DKK 1,525 million corresponding to 4.9 % of the bank’s share capital.

Cancellation of the shares bought will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in 2025.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buyback programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed list of transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime - CET
171178XCSE20250127 9:03:18.291000
81178XCSE20250127 9:03:18.291000
101178XCSE20250127 9:04:03.182000
21177XCSE20250127 9:05:04.637000
391177XCSE20250127 9:13:59.590000
41176XCSE20250127 9:19:57.139000
241177XCSE20250127 9:21:11.556000
151177XCSE20250127 9:21:23.177000
141178XCSE20250127 9:21:33.800000
251178XCSE20250127 9:21:33.800000
391177XCSE20250127 9:22:45.219000
281176XCSE20250127 9:24:05.126000
201173XCSE20250127 9:29:20.860000
21173XCSE20250127 9:29:20.860000
131172XCSE20250127 9:29:20.926000
71172XCSE20250127 9:29:20.926000
101172XCSE20250127 9:30:24.375000
301172XCSE20250127 9:50:38.110000
161174XCSE20250127 9:51:37.557000
61174XCSE20250127 9:51:37.557000
101174XCSE20250127 9:52:20.430000
281174XCSE20250127 9:52:28.035000
281173XCSE20250127 9:52:34.053000
101175XCSE20250127 10:03:52.629000
101175XCSE20250127 10:05:49.427000
101175XCSE20250127 10:07:33.427000
281175XCSE20250127 10:07:33.816000
301175XCSE20250127 10:10:00.050000
101174XCSE20250127 10:14:00.088000
101173XCSE20250127 10:16:14.283000
91173XCSE20250127 10:16:14.283000
41172XCSE20250127 10:18:13.536000
201172XCSE20250127 10:23:56.388000
121171XCSE20250127 10:24:59.030000
71171XCSE20250127 10:24:59.030000
621171XCSE20250127 10:27:56.882000
161171XCSE20250127 10:27:56.882000
101170XCSE20250127 10:29:40.310000
101170XCSE20250127 10:29:40.310000
101170XCSE20250127 10:29:40.310000
101174XCSE20250127 10:42:57.539000
101174XCSE20250127 10:42:57.539000
101174XCSE20250127 10:42:57.539000
191173XCSE20250127 10:45:52.513000
11172XCSE20250127 10:56:07.380000
11172XCSE20250127 10:56:07.380000
171172XCSE20250127 10:56:07.381000
101172XCSE20250127 10:56:07.381000
101172XCSE20250127 10:56:07.402000
191172XCSE20250127 10:56:07.402000
101172XCSE20250127 11:05:04.069000
91172XCSE20250127 11:05:04.069000
191171XCSE20250127 11:05:20.407000
101170XCSE20250127 11:06:10.827000
101170XCSE20250127 11:13:29.617000
101170XCSE20250127 11:13:29.617000
101170XCSE20250127 11:13:29.617000
101170XCSE20250127 11:13:29.617000
101170XCSE20250127 11:13:29.617000
101170XCSE20250127 11:13:29.617000
91170XCSE20250127 11:13:29.617000
101170XCSE20250127 11:13:29.617000
101170XCSE20250127 11:13:29.617000
101168XCSE20250127 11:15:59.839000
101168XCSE20250127 11:15:59.839000
101167XCSE20250127 11:18:06.204000
101168XCSE20250127 11:22:00.085000
171167XCSE20250127 11:31:20.667000
201167XCSE20250127 11:31:20.667000
61166XCSE20250127 11:36:54.780000
41166XCSE20250127 11:36:54.801000
91166XCSE20250127 11:36:54.801000
61166XCSE20250127 11:36:54.801000
191165XCSE20250127 11:44:24.101000
71164XCSE20250127 11:47:37.487000
101165XCSE20250127 11:53:26.314000
101165XCSE20250127 11:53:26.314000
191166XCSE20250127 11:57:34.048000
191167XCSE20250127 12:20:49.100000
11167XCSE20250127 12:24:10.699000
11167XCSE20250127 12:47:04.753000
121169XCSE20250127 13:02:00.760000
651169XCSE20250127 13:02:00.760000
151168XCSE20250127 13:02:00.781000
441168XCSE20250127 13:02:00.827000
151168XCSE20250127 13:02:00.827000
41167XCSE20250127 13:02:06.935000
111167XCSE20250127 13:02:06.935000
341167XCSE20250127 13:02:06.935000
131169XCSE20250127 13:15:03.068000
101169XCSE20250127 13:15:40.034000
11168XCSE20250127 13:15:40.665000
541168XCSE20250127 13:15:40.665000
391169XCSE20250127 13:18:49.805000
91168XCSE20250127 13:18:50.573000
211168XCSE20250127 13:20:00.049000
91168XCSE20250127 13:20:00.049000
51167XCSE20250127 13:30:31.274000
21168XCSE20250127 13:35:09.116000
351168XCSE20250127 13:35:09.116000
111168XCSE20250127 13:35:09.133000
261168XCSE20250127 13:35:09.133000
281167XCSE20250127 13:59:19.593000
91167XCSE20250127 13:59:19.593000
201167XCSE20250127 14:11:53.653000
71168XCSE20250127 14:23:20.782000
161168XCSE20250127 14:23:20.782000
61168XCSE20250127 14:23:20.782000
121168XCSE20250127 14:23:20.782000
131168XCSE20250127 14:23:20.782000
131168XCSE20250127 14:23:20.807000
101168XCSE20250127 14:23:20.819000
131168XCSE20250127 14:23:20.837000
191168XCSE20250127 14:23:20.840000
171168XCSE20250127 14:23:20.844000
191168XCSE20250127 14:23:20.850000
161168XCSE20250127 14:23:20.855000
21168XCSE20250127 14:23:40.521000
81168XCSE20250127 14:23:40.521000
11169XCSE20250127 14:28:00.043000
451169XCSE20250127 14:28:00.261000
471170XCSE20250127 14:29:07.752000
491170XCSE20250127 14:29:07.770000
391170XCSE20250127 14:29:07.822000
491170XCSE20250127 14:31:02.652000
381169XCSE20250127 14:33:56.711000
91169XCSE20250127 14:33:56.711000
91169XCSE20250127 14:36:23.669000
11169XCSE20250127 14:36:23.669000
91169XCSE20250127 14:36:23.669000
91169XCSE20250127 14:36:23.669000
101169XCSE20250127 14:36:23.669000
101168XCSE20250127 14:39:04.760000
101168XCSE20250127 14:39:04.760000
101168XCSE20250127 14:39:11.355000
101167XCSE20250127 14:39:20.205000
41169XCSE20250127 14:41:33.719000
61169XCSE20250127 14:41:33.719000
141168XCSE20250127 14:48:45.513000
281168XCSE20250127 14:49:10.389000
91168XCSE20250127 14:49:10.389000
291168XCSE20250127 14:49:44.056000
91168XCSE20250127 14:49:44.056000
161167XCSE20250127 14:51:02.030000
121167XCSE20250127 14:51:02.030000
291168XCSE20250127 15:03:03.590000
81168XCSE20250127 15:05:22.457000
401168XCSE20250127 15:05:22.457000
101169XCSE20250127 15:15:25.661000
291168XCSE20250127 15:16:59.103000
191167XCSE20250127 15:20:59.140000
91167XCSE20250127 15:20:59.140000
191166XCSE20250127 15:25:15.755000
91166XCSE20250127 15:25:15.755000
301165XCSE20250127 15:25:15.773000
101165XCSE20250127 15:25:15.792000
101165XCSE20250127 15:27:53.426000
101165XCSE20250127 15:28:45.426000
171167XCSE20250127 15:36:23.288000
311167XCSE20250127 15:36:23.288000
101167XCSE20250127 15:36:33.368000
71167XCSE20250127 15:36:42.317000
31167XCSE20250127 15:36:42.317000
101167XCSE20250127 15:36:53.168000
111167XCSE20250127 15:36:59.426000
101167XCSE20250127 15:37:06.428000
111167XCSE20250127 15:37:13.426000
61167XCSE20250127 15:37:20.426000
41167XCSE20250127 15:37:20.426000
101167XCSE20250127 15:37:27.248000
41167XCSE20250127 15:37:35.356000
61167XCSE20250127 15:37:35.356000
101167XCSE20250127 15:37:42.182000
11167XCSE20250127 15:37:51.258000
91167XCSE20250127 15:37:51.258000
91167XCSE20250127 15:38:48.426000
11167XCSE20250127 15:38:48.426000
2581164XCSE20250127 15:40:21.904468
121166XCSE20250127 16:25:59.759005
111166XCSE20250127 16:25:59.759005
131166XCSE20250127 16:25:59.759005
381166XCSE20250127 16:25:59.759005
81166XCSE20250127 16:25:59.759005
1181166XCSE20250127 16:25:59.759031
31167XCSE20250127 16:32:59.595110
121167XCSE20250127 16:32:59.595110
131167XCSE20250127 16:32:59.595110
31167XCSE20250127 16:32:59.595110
41167XCSE20250127 16:32:59.595110

