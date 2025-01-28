Corporate Travel Services Industry Research Report 2024

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Travel Services - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Interest in corporate travel deals is sensitive to business confidence. A poor economic situation and multiple shocks like the pandemic and Brexit have contributed to the contracting revenue for agencies. Demand for travel services is also influenced by the cost of travel, which has risen due to the low value of the pound and rising prices.
However, the pandemic was the most significant factor contributing to the fall in revenue. Travel restrictions domestically and internationally during the pandemic caused the industry to come to a standstill, which it has struggled to recover from.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Major Markets
- Globalisation & Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
- TUI Travel Ltd
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ri5apx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.