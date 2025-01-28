Corporate Travel Services Industry Research Report 2024

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Travel Services - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Interest in corporate travel deals is sensitive to business confidence. A poor economic situation and multiple shocks like the pandemic and Brexit have contributed to the contracting revenue for agencies. Demand for travel services is also influenced by the cost of travel, which has risen due to the low value of the pound and rising prices.

However, the pandemic was the most significant factor contributing to the fall in revenue. Travel restrictions domestically and internationally during the pandemic caused the industry to come to a standstill, which it has struggled to recover from.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES

TUI Travel Ltd

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ri5apx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.