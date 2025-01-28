MEXC Leads Q4 2024 Meme Trading Wave: 140% QoQ Volume Growth & 240 New Projects Added





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world-leading digital asset trading platform, saw significant growth in memecoin trading during Q4 2024. Data shows that the overall trading volume of memecoins on the platform, including Spot and Futures, surged by 140% quarter-over-quarter. The proportion of daily active users trading memecoins climbed to 35.8%, while the proportion of daily average trading volume more than doubled to 18.8%.

MEXC took strategic steps to enhance its memecoin trading services by launching the Meme+ zone on December 24, 2024. The dedicated zone proved highly successful, with approximately 124 popular memecoins listed within its first month of operation. This initiative generated significant momentum, leading to continued growth in memecoin trading activity on MEXC in January 2025. User engagement reached new heights, with the percentage of daily trading users increasing to 37.1%, while memecoins came to represent 25.9% of the platform's average daily trading volume.





MEXC demonstrated strong market leadership in Q4 2024 by strategically focusing on the memecoin sector, successfully introducing more than 240 high-quality meme projects to its platform. The exchange's careful project selection proved highly successful, with the top 5 newly listed memecoins in 2024 achieving remarkable results - their prices recorded an average peak gain of over 8,700%, while standout performers KEKIUS and FWOG surpassed 10,000% gains. Market capitalization metrics were equally impressive, with the top 5 memecoins averaging peak gains of over 3,500%, notably led by PNUT which achieved an exceptional maximum gain of more than 7,000%.













To enhance its asset offerings, MEXC recently introduced a new feature allowing users to search for trading pairs using contract addresses. This aims to help users identify target trading pairs more quickly and accurately, providing a more efficient trading experience and enhancing their overall journey.

In a move to enhance platform functionality, MEXC has introduced a new contract address search feature for trading pairs, enabling users to locate specific trading pairs with greater precision and speed. This enhancement streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for users to find and access their desired trading pairs. The feature allows users to input token contract addresses into MEXC's global search or Spot trading search bar to accurately locate tokens. This is particularly valuable in the active memecoin market, where similar token names can cause confusion and bring investment risk. By utilizing contract addresses—the unique identifier for tokens on the blockchain—this search mechanism ensures precision and provides users with enhanced security.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Contact:

Lucia Hu

PR Manager

lucia.hu@mexc.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MEXC. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41b61707-d16e-4558-81e7-3fcb6f1ee432

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1ad05ee-72ca-4d42-8c5e-e5c0b906ca4e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a8cc556-be4d-4be2-afba-59f2c832ce2d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be981b72-e7d5-473a-969d-3cfde42d4159

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e07c632a-ff90-4ff9-9437-174c4e8e53f6