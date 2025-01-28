Tissue Diagnostics Technologies and Global Market Opportunities Report 2025: Tissue Diagnostics Industry Sees 7% Annual Growth as Demand for Cancer Screening Surges

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tissue Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 8.9 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7%.



The report provides an analysis of the tissue diagnostics market, along with a competitive landscape and profiles of leading companies that include their revenues, product portfolios and recent activities. The report analyzes market dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities, and discusses current and potential market size. The report will enable companies in the industry to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services. Organizations, distributors and exporters should find useful information about market developments and trends.



The study segments the market on multiple bases. By product type, the market is segmented into instruments and reagents (reagents/test kits/consumables of tissue diagnostics).



By segment type, the market is divided into histopathology, which includes hematoxylin and eosin stains (H&E) and immunohistochemistry (IHC); molecular pathology, which includes in situ hybridization (ISH), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS); microbiological testing, which includes general culture testing and antimicrobial susceptibility testing and identification (AST/ID); and digital pathology.



Regional market analysis is provided for all the major segments. The regions are North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; and Rest of the World (RoW), which in this report consists of the Middle East and Africa. The report also provides country-level analyses of markets and market segments.

The report includes:

40 data tables and 42 additional tables

An analysis of the global market trends for tissue diagnostics, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by type of test, technology, application, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina.

In this report, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented by:

Product type:

Reagents.

Instruments.

Segments:

Histopathology (H&E, IHC).

Molecular pathology (ISH, PCR and NGS).

Microbiological testing (general culture testing, AST/ID testing).

Digital pathology.

Technology:

H&E.

IHC.

ISH.

PCR.

NGS.

Digital pathology.

Applications:

Oncology.

Tissue typing.

Pathogen detection and AST.

End users:

Professional laboratories.

Emergency care units.

Academic and research institutes.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In Situ Hybridization

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

General Culture Testing

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases Companion Diagnostics in Cancer Treatment Importance of Early Cancer Testing Raising Awareness of Early Signs of Cancer Aging Population

Market Opportunities Enhancing Access Digital Pathology Partnerships

Market Restraints Cost of Tissue Diagnostic Tests Competing Technologies Turnaround Time

Market Challenges Lack of Skilled Professionals Complex Sample Preparation and Handling



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Digital Pathology and AI Integration

3D Tissue Pathology and AI

Fluorescent In Situ Sequencing

Chapter 5 Tissue Diagnostics Testing Market

Market Breakdown, by Product Type

Market Breakdown, by Technology

Market Breakdown, by Segment Histopathology Market Molecular Pathology Market Microbiology Testing Market Digital Pathology Market

Market Breakdown, by Application

Market Breakdown, by End User

Market Breakdown, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Scenario

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Market for Tissue Diagnostics: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

BD

Biocare Medical

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina

Koninklijke Philips

Merck KGaA

Myriad Genetics

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zytovision

