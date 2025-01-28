Seafood Industry Projections: 3.1% CAGR Expected to Propel Market to USD 1,49,594.6 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seafood business has a very good and strong growth pattern over the years. Seafood sales were approximately USD 110,200 million in 2022. Over the period 2024 to 2034, seafood sales are expected to grow at 3.1% CAGR. This results in a value of USD 149,594.6 million. These are the estimates given to understand that seafood is progressively being considered in healthy diets throughout the world.

Because of changing lifestyle trends and increasing awareness of the health benefits of fish and seafood, these products are being consumed in large quantities. The market bounced back in late 2020 as consumers opted for fast and nutrient-rich food products, though the COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted production and lowered consumer purchasing power in the early stages.

The rapid growth in seafood consumption can be attributed to heightened awareness regarding its nutritional benefits, including high-quality protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential vitamins. Post-pandemic lifestyle changes have also contributed to increased demand, as consumers prioritize health-conscious food choices. However, challenges such as overfishing, fluctuating supply chains, and the environmental impact of aquaculture remain significant concerns. Governments and industry stakeholders are increasingly focusing on sustainable practices, providing growth opportunities for responsibly sourced seafood products.

3D Printing of Seafood Escalating the Possibilities for Culinary Experimentation:

By providing unmatched opportunities for product innovation and personalization, 3D printing technology is heralding a new era in the seafood business. Producing alternatives to seafood that suit particular tastes, textures, and dietary requirements is now possible through 3D printing. This ground-breaking technique makes it possible to produce seafood products with exact control over their physical characteristics, such as texture, flavor, and appearance.

The capacity to appeal to a wide spectrum of consumers is one of the most important benefits of 3D-printed seafood. It responds to the changing requirements of various culinary experiences by adjusting the product's features to suit individual preferences. 3D printing offers countless creative possibilities, whether it's recreating a conventional seafood product's identical texture or creating wholly new and distinctive seafood creations. Additionally, the growing inclination toward alternative protein sources corresponds with 3D-printed seafood. This technology provides plant- and cell-based seafood substitutes that imitate the flavor and texture of conventional seafood while minimizing the environmental impact and ethical concerns associated with current fishing methods, which is something that consumers are actively searching for in sustainable and ethical options.





Key Takeaways

• Seafood sales are expected to grow steadily until the year 2034 from its 2022 value of USD 110,200 million.

• The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period due to changes in lifestyle trends and demand for healthy consumption.

• The market has grown due to increasing home cooking trends and consumers' demand for fast, healthy food products.

“The seafood market is entering an exciting phase of transformation, driven by a blend of consumer demand for healthier options and the industry’s push toward sustainability. Stakeholders who focus on innovation and eco-friendly practices are likely to gain a competitive edge,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Category-wise Insights

Shrimps Prevail as the Highly Preferred Type of Seafood

For compelling reasons, shrimps stand out as a top seafood. Their wonderful flavor and varied culinary applications partly contribute to their widespread popularity. Shrimps are a favorite among seafood lovers owing to their sweet, delicate flavor and somewhat hard texture. Because of their adaptability, they may be prepared in various ways, such as grilling or sautéing, and they rapidly absorb in new flavors and seasonings, making them suitable for various cuisines.

While shrimps are the most popular seafood, other varieties are equally well-liked by consumers. Salmon, which is renowned for its flavorful richness and health advantages, and tuna, which is especially treasured for sushi and sashimi, stand out. Cod, tilapia, lobster, and crab are other in-demand seafood kinds that each have distinctive flavors and textures to suit a range of palates.

Fresh and Frozen Forms of Seafood to Generate High Revenues

There is stiff competition among being the leading form in the seafood industry. Fresh seafood is frequently picked due to its great quality and minimum processing, whether it be entire fish, fillets, or shellfish. It is a top option for anyone looking for seafood's finest flavor and texture. Fish fillets can be cooked in a variety of ways, while whole fish can be grilled or baked. Seafood that has been frozen is highly regarded for its convenience and long shelf life. Seafood can be made available to consumers even in regions far from the coast by being flash-frozen when it is at its freshest. For home cooks, frozen seafood offers a practical choice in a variety of types, including fillets, shrimp, and mixed seafood mixes.

Seafood Market Trend Analysis

Attributes Details Trends Consumers who are concerned about their health are becoming increasingly interested in seafood that has been enhanced with beneficial components like omega-3s, probiotics, and antioxidants.

Novel products like algae-based Omega-3 supplements and ingenious compounds made from marine organisms are being developed as a result of advancements in marine biotechnology.

Consumers now have access to fresher and more varied seafood alternatives due to the growing popularity of specialized seafood delivery services that get their products directly from fishermen or aquaculture farms.

As seaweed is acknowledged as a highly sustainable marine resource, there is an upward trend in seaweed cultivation for human use and various applications, such as sustainable packaging and biofuel production.

Sous vide cooking methods for seafood are becoming progressively more popular because they provide exact control over cooking temperatures and produce tender and tasty dishes. Opportunities The rise of cell- and plant-based seafood substitutes offers a chance to capitalize on the expanding demand for ethical and ecological protein sources.

E-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels are continuing to grow, giving businesses easy access to a larger customer base.

With rising affluence, emerging markets in Asia and elsewhere present untapped possibilities for higher seafood consumption.

Ongoing technological advancements may aid product diversification and market expansion in processing, packaging, and product development.

The sector's long-term prospects are improved by focusing more on ethical fishing and aquaculture techniques and demonstrating a commitment to sustainability through certifications like MSC and ASC. Challenges Ongoing environmental problems including climate change and habitat degradation threaten sustainability and the availability of seafood.

The seafood supply chain may be affected by occurrences like pandemics, natural catastrophes, or trade interruptions, which may have an impact on availability and costs.

Regulations, trade deals, and tariff changes may have an effect on market access and competitiveness.

Issues with overfishing, bycatch, and environmental deterioration in the seafood sector raise concerns regarding long-term sustainability.

Consumer confidence may be weakened by contamination and foodborne diseases that cause health concerns.

Competitive Analysis

The seafood market is characterized by intense competition among established players and new entrants. Key players are actively investing in technological advancements, supply chain optimization, and product innovation to enhance their market share. Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships have become common as companies aim to strengthen their positions in emerging markets. Notable players in the industry include Leading Seafood Brands, Amalgam Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. (AFFL), American Seafoods Company, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Cooke Inc., Dongwon F&B, Faroe Seafood, Handy Seafood Inc., Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd., High Liner Food Incorporated, Kangamiut Seafood A/S, Lee Fishing Company, Leroy Seafood Group, Lyons Seafoods Limited, Mowi ASA, Pacific Seafood, Phillips Foods Inc., Princes Ltd., Sajo Group, Shanghai Fisheries Group Co. Ltd., Stolt Sea Farm, Surapon Foods Public Company Limited, Tassal Group Limited, Thai Union Limited PCL, Tri Marine International Inc., Trident Seafoods Corporation, Young’s Seafood Limited, Zhangjiang Guolin Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Nature:

This segment is further categorized into organic and natural

By Source:

This segment is further categorized into Farm Raised, and Wild Caught

By Product Type:

This segment is further categorized into Ground Fish, Pelagics, Tuna, Salmonids, Molluscs, Crustaceans, Lobsters, Crabs, Shrimp, Others (Prawns, Trouts, etc.)

By Form:

This segment is further categorized into Fresh, Chilled, Frozen, Ambient

By End Use:

This segment is further sub-segmented as Food, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Industrial, Biotechnology, Household Retail

By Sales Channel:

This segment is further classified as Direct, Indirect, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Specialty Food Stores, Wholesale Stores, Discount Stores, Online Retail, Other Retail Forms

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Spanish Translation

El negocio mundial de productos del mar tiene un patrón de crecimiento muy bueno y fuerte a lo largo de los años. Las ventas de mariscos fueron de aproximadamente USD 110.200 millones en 2022. Durante el período 2024 a 2034, se espera que las ventas de mariscos crezcan a una tasa compuesta anual del 3,1%. Esto da como resultado un valor de USD 149.594,6 millones. Estas son las estimaciones que se dan para entender que los productos del mar están siendo considerados progresivamente en las dietas saludables en todo el mundo.

Debido a los cambios en las tendencias de estilo de vida y a la creciente concienciación sobre los beneficios para la salud del pescado y el marisco, estos productos se consumen en grandes cantidades. El mercado se recuperó a finales de 2020 a medida que los consumidores optaron por productos alimenticios rápidos y ricos en nutrientes, aunque la pandemia de COVID-19 interrumpió inicialmente la producción y redujo el poder adquisitivo de los consumidores en las primeras etapas.

El rápido crecimiento en el consumo de mariscos se puede atribuir a una mayor conciencia sobre sus beneficios nutricionales, incluidas proteínas de alta calidad, ácidos grasos omega-3 y vitaminas esenciales. Los cambios en el estilo de vida posteriores a la pandemia también han contribuido al aumento de la demanda, ya que los consumidores dan prioridad a las elecciones de alimentos saludables. Sin embargo, desafíos como la sobrepesca, las fluctuaciones de las cadenas de suministro y el impacto ambiental de la acuicultura siguen siendo preocupaciones importantes. Los gobiernos y las partes interesadas de la industria se centran cada vez más en las prácticas sostenibles, lo que brinda oportunidades de crecimiento para los productos pesqueros de origen responsable.

Conclusiones clave

• Se espera que las ventas de productos del mar crezcan de manera sostenida hasta el año 2034 desde su valor de 2022 de USD 110.200 millones.

• Se espera que el mercado crezca a una CAGR del 3,1% en el período de pronóstico debido a los cambios en las tendencias de estilo de vida y la demanda de un consumo saludable.

• El mercado ha crecido debido a las crecientes tendencias de cocina casera y la demanda de los consumidores de productos alimenticios rápidos y saludables.

"El mercado de productos del mar está entrando en una emocionante fase de transformación, impulsada por una combinación de la demanda de los consumidores de opciones más saludables y el impulso de la industria hacia la sostenibilidad. Es probable que las partes interesadas que se centran en la innovación y las prácticas ecológicas obtengan una ventaja competitiva", afirma Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio cliente de Future Market Insights

Tendencias actuales del mercado

Los nuevos desarrollos de productos, como los mariscos congelados y listos para comer, han ganado un gran impulso en los clientes presionados por el tiempo en todos los ámbitos

Las industrias se centran en ganar consumidores con inclinaciones ecocéntricas; Tomando las mejores prácticas de pesca ecológicas para el mundo eco-consistente.

Esto también implica un mayor uso de la tecnología adoptada a través de blockchain, lo que garantiza una mayor credibilidad de los consumidores en relación con la calidad garantizada de los productos del mar para su trazabilidad.

Beneficios clave para las partes interesadas

Productores y distribuidores : Mejora de la eficiencia de la cadena de suministro y el acceso a los mercados globales.

: Mejora de la eficiencia de la cadena de suministro y el acceso a los mercados globales. Minoristas : Oportunidad de diversificar la oferta de productos con opciones de productos del mar sostenibles y de primera calidad.

: Oportunidad de diversificar la oferta de productos con opciones de productos del mar sostenibles y de primera calidad. Consumidores: Acceso a productos más saludables y de alta calidad alineados con las tendencias dietéticas.



Perspectivas del mercado de mariscos por país

1. China: El aumento de la población, la rápida urbanización y la adopción de tecnología avanzada son factores clave que impulsan las ventas de productos del mar en el país.

2. Estados Unidos: La creciente conciencia sobre la salud entre los consumidores y la disponibilidad de diversas opciones de mariscos están contribuyendo significativamente a aumentar los ingresos en el mercado de productos del mar.

3. India: La extensa costa, junto con la mejora de las prácticas de acuicultura, está impulsando el crecimiento de la industria pesquera en el país.

Análisis Competitivo

El mercado de productos del mar se caracteriza por una intensa competencia entre los actores establecidos y los nuevos participantes. Los actores clave están invirtiendo activamente en avances tecnológicos, optimización de la cadena de suministro e innovación de productos para mejorar su cuota de mercado. Las fusiones, adquisiciones y asociaciones estratégicas se han vuelto comunes a medida que las empresas buscan fortalecer sus posiciones en los mercados emergentes. Los jugadores notables en la industria incluyen marcas líderes de mariscos, Amalgam Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. (AFFL), American Seafoods Company, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Cooke Inc., Dongwon F &B, Faroe Seafood, Handy Seafood Inc., Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd., High Liner Food Incorporated, Kangamiut Seafood A / S, Lee Fishing Company, Leroy Seafood Group, Lyons Seafoods Limited, Mowi ASA, Pacific Seafood, Phillips Foods Inc., Princes Ltd., Sajo Group, Shanghai Fisheries Group Co. Ltd., Stolt Sea Farm, Surapon Foods Public Company Limited, Tassal Group Limited, Thai Union Limited PCL, Tri Marine International Inc., Trident Seafoods Corporation, Young's Seafood Limited, Zhangjiang Guolin Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.

Informe de segmentos clave del mercado

Por naturaleza:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en orgánico y natural

Por fuente:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en criado en granjas y capturado en la naturaleza

Por tipo de producto:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en pescado de fondo, pelágicos, atún, salmónidos, moluscos, crustáceos, langostas, cangrejos, camarones, otros (gambas, truchas, etc.)

Por formulario:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en Fresco, Refrigerado, Congelado, Ambiente

Por uso final:

Este segmento se subdivide a su vez como Alimentos, Farmacéutico, Cosméticos, Industrial, Biotecnología, Venta al por menor para el hogar

Por canal de venta:

Este segmento se clasifica además como Comercio Directo, Indirecto, Comercio Moderno, Tiendas de Conveniencia, Tiendas de Alimentos Especializados, Tiendas Mayoristas, Tiendas de Descuento, Venta Minorista en Línea, Otras Formas de Venta al por Menor

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional, Oceanía y Medio Oriente y África.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

