High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Forecast and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Johnson & Johnson, Hitachi, General Electrics, Medtronic, Stryker, EDAP TMS, Theraclion

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market, Size, Global Forecast 2025-2033, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market is expected to reach US$ 242.58 million in 2033 from US$ 124.44 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.70% from 2025 to 2033

The market is expanding due to the rise in ambulatory surgery centers, increased investments in the healthcare industry to enhance treatment methods globally, and an increase in the number of spinal cord injuries and problems among the general public.



The global market for high intensity focused ultrasound is expanding due in large part to the rising incidence of glaucoma, neurological conditions, and cancer. In addition, the global market for high intensity focused ultrasound is expanding because to its additional advantages, which include minimal intrusive surgery, a lower risk of impotence, a shorter procedure time, fewer side effects, and a quicker recovery.



Growth Drivers for the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market

The market is growing as a result of an increase in neurological illnesses



One major factor propelling the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market is the increasing incidence of cancer. For instance, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, 1,414,259 men worldwide had a prostate cancer diagnosis in February 2022. The need for efficient, non-invasive treatment options is rising as cancer rates rise worldwide, especially for breast, liver, and prostate cancers.

Because it targets and eliminates tumor tissue with little harm to nearby healthy tissue, HIFU presents a possible substitute for conventional surgery. Patients who are unable or unwilling to have invasive treatments done would especially benefit from this. Since HIFU offers a faster and safer recovery option, its use in cancer treatment is anticipated to increase demand.



Rising Healthcare Awareness



The demand for non-invasive techniques like HIFU is rising as people get more knowledge about cutting-edge medical technologies and available treatments. In contrast to standard surgeries, minimally invasive treatments provide advantages like a faster recovery, a lower chance of infection, and less pain after treatment.

This awareness has caused a movement towards these procedures. Patients looking for safer, more efficient options are drawn to HIFU because of its exceptional precision in targeting particular tissues while causing the least amount of harm to the surrounding areas. The use of HIFU in cancer and other medical therapies is growing as awareness rises.



Technological Advancements



Advances in HIFU technology have improved its safety, effectiveness, and precision, making it a more attractive alternative for treating a variety of illnesses. Advances in imaging methods, like MRI-guided HIFU and real-time monitoring, enable improved control and targeting during treatments. From cancers to uterine fibroids, these developments have increased the number of diseases that can now be treated.

Additionally, the creation of more portable and user-friendly devices has made HIFU more accessible, which has fueled its acceptance in clinics and hospitals around the globe and fueled market expansion.



Challenges in the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market

High treatment cost



In the market for High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), high treatment costs pose a serious obstacle. Because HIFU operations require specialized equipment, highly qualified personnel, and cutting-edge technology, their price is limited. Due to its high cost, HIFU may not be widely accepted as a treatment option for a number of illnesses since it may be inaccessible to individuals in lower-income areas or those without sufficient insurance coverage.



Regulatory Hurdles



One major barrier to the market for high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is regulatory issues. The fact that HIFU is not yet authorized for usage in some areas for specific medical disorders restricts its application and delays market growth. Extensive clinical trials and safety data are required, and regulatory approval procedures can be drawn out and complicated. These obstacles may impede the global deployment of HIFU technology in a variety of healthcare contexts.



In the dynamic field of medical technology, MRI-guided HIFU therapy is gaining prominence.



HIFU technique seamlessly integrates MRI steering into the HIFU process, driving a sizeable increase in the global HIFU market. Studies indicate advanced success rates and lower headaches for MRI HIFU, especially in complicated cases, preserving its minimally invasive nature and lowering restoration times and hospitalization rates. Its precision expands applications across numerous conditions like prostate cancer, liver tumors, uterine fibroids, and critical tremors.



Continuous technological improvements in MRI and HIFU transducers shape the market's trajectory, enhancing accuracy and efficacy. Mounting clinical evidence supports the protection and effectiveness of MRI HIFU, fostering wider adoption by healthcare providers. Increased focus has precipitated heightened funding, contributing to the ongoing growth and promising future outlook of the MRI HIFU market.



Prostate cancer is a key driver of medical innovation, positioning HIFU as a leading treatment.



Prostate cancer, the most common cancer globally, drives the demand for HIFU (high-depth focused ultrasound) due to its minimally invasive technique, proven efficacy in early-level cases, and non-surgical benefits for faster healing. HIFU's non-surgical benefits, which include more rapid healing and minimal blood loss, appeal to those seeking minimum invasive options.

Its versatility in preliminary remedy, salvage therapy, and palliation widens its utility. Technological improvements, especially in real-time imaging and energy delivery, enhance accuracy, efficacy, and safety, ensuring HIFU stays competitive. Increasing attention amongst patients and healthcare professionals drives market demand, while a supportive regulatory environment, spotting HIFU's potential and approving new applications, propels expansion and fosters innovation.



Hospitals are key players in the global HIFU market, driving effective system operation.



Hospitals seamlessly combine HIFU into their medical specialties, consisting of urology, oncology, and pain control, possessing dedicated remedy facilities, trained employees, superior imaging, and sturdy infrastructure. Hospitals channel patients to HIFU remedies as referral centers, creating a captive audience.

Their monetary assets permit full-size investments in HIFU devices, ensuring consistent access. Leading hospitals actively contribute to HIFU research, fostering innovation and improving therapy protocols. Also, their regulatory compliance, protection protocols, and role in compensation negotiations solidify their dominance in steering the global HIFU market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $0.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson

Hitachi Ltd.

General Electrics

Medtronic Plc.

Stryker

EDAP TMS S.A,

Theraclion

Imaging Technology - breakup from 2 viewpoints:

Ultrasound HIFU Therapy

MRI HIFU Therapy

Application - breakup from 5 viewpoints:

Prostate Cancer

Uterine Fibroids

Neurological Disorders

Aesthetics

Others

End-User - breakup from 4 viewpoints:

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Research Centers

Others

Country - Breakup from 26 Country:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia - Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtf4xv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment