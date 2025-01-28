Lighthouse Autism Center Announces New Location in South Sioux City, Nebraska, creating 35 Jobs and Serving 25 Families

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center, South Sioux City, Nebraska, a leading provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest center in South Sioux City, Nebraska, on February 24, 2025. This marks a significant expansion for Lighthouse Autism Center, a premier organization with a robust network across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska.

Lighthouse Autism Center will be hosting an Open House event, free to the public on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, from 2pm – 6pm at 3309 Daniels Lane, South Sioux City, Nebraska 68776.

What’s in Store:

Explore our vibrant, play-based therapy center

Discover our innovative Fusion therapy program and comprehensive services

Get insights into our seamless enrollment process

Connect with our dedicated clinicians and fellow parents

Enjoy light refreshments and great company



Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about how we can support your family and connect with our community. We look forward to welcoming you!

The new South Sioux City Autism Center is set to serve up to 25 families in the local community and will create 35 new job opportunities. This development reflects our ongoing commitment to providing top-quality autism services and making a meaningful impact in communities across the Midwest.

As autism spectrum disorder (ASD) continues to be one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, affecting approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S., Lighthouse Autism Center is dedicated to meeting the increasing demand for specialized, compassionate care. The South Sioux City center will offer a comprehensive range of services including ABA Therapy, Speech Therapy, Autism Diagnostic Testing, Virtual Parent Training, and Pre-academic Learning.

Traci Meador, Director of Director of Special Programs and Expansion Operations at Lighthouse Autism Center, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are incredibly excited to open our new center in South Sioux City. This expansion represents our steadfast commitment to providing exceptional, individualized services to families and children in this community. Our mission is to support and empower individuals with autism to reach their fullest potential, and we look forward to partnering with Nebraska families and local organizations to enhance autism awareness and provide essential support.”

At Lighthouse Autism Center, we deliver therapy within a dynamic, play-based environment where children explore their interests, engage in sensory experiences, and practice language through imaginative play. The South Sioux City center will feature Lighthouse Fusion®, our innovative approach to speech therapy. This method integrates speech therapy into daily activities, allowing children to develop their speech skills while playing and learning. Lighthouse Fusion®—developed by our team of dual-certified BCBA/SLPs—enables co-treatment sessions where multiple specialized clinicians collaborate to provide comprehensive, effective therapy.

Founded in 2012 by the parents of a child with autism and headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse Autism Center has grown to become a leading provider of ABA therapy across the Midwest. Our mission is to unlock the unique potential of each child through compassionate care and clinical excellence. For more information, visit our website at www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.

Media Contact:

Allison Winters

Marketing Manager

574-345-0807 | agonyon@lighthouseaba.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21eb65c9-66d8-401c-b210-e22d428599fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f134127-9ff7-4eb5-acb9-ce3999396321

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75f5988b-412c-4adf-9401-f1d48493a419