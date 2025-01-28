Traction Transformer Market to Reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.51% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Transformer Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Traction Transformer Market Size was valued at USD 1.42 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.51% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Rising Demand for Traction Transformers Driven by Urbanization and Technological Advancements in Rail Electrification

With the rapid urbanization and expansion of cities, rail systems have become essential for alleviating traffic congestion and minimizing environmental impacts. Traction transformers play a critical role in rail networks by stepping down high-voltage power to suitable levels for traction motors, ensuring reliable and energy-efficient operations in both high-speed and urban transit systems. The growing focus on rail electrification projects across regions is driving the demand for reliable transformer solutions. For instance, China operates over 40,000 km of high-speed rail, heavily reliant on traction transformers, while the EU’s Green Deal aims to electrify the rail sector by 2050. Technological advancements have led to lightweight, energy-efficient transformers that improve power density, reduce energy usage, and decrease maintenance costs. Modern traction transformers are up to 30% more energy-efficient and 40% cheaper in long-term maintenance than legacy systems, further boosting their adoption in the evolving rail industry.

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:

Traction Transformer Market Dynamics: Key Segments Shaping Growth from 2023 to 2032

By Voltage

Alternative Current (AC) systems hold the largest market share of 64% in 2023 and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. AC systems offer significant operational advantages over Direct Current (DC) systems, particularly in long-distance transmission with less energy loss, making them ideal for high-speed and long-haul rail operations. Their efficiency supports global demand for sustainable and cost-effective rail systems, and their scalability allows for compatibility with renewable energy sources, enhancing their role in eco-friendly railway developments. This versatility positions AC systems as a key contributor to the industry's transition toward sustainability.

By Position

In the Traction Transformer Market, underfloor installations accounted for 42% of the market share in 2023, offering space-saving benefits vital for modern rail designs. This setup optimizes cabin and carriage space, essential for passenger and freight trains, while enhancing weight distribution for safer and more stable operations. Machine room installations are projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024-2032 due to their ability to handle high-power applications and ease of maintenance, making them ideal for high-capacity and freight operations.

By Stock

The electric locomotives segment held 66% of the Traction Transformer Market in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Driven by the global shift towards cleaner, energy-efficient solutions, electric locomotives offer lower greenhouse gas emissions, better energy efficiency, improved acceleration, and lower maintenance. These advantages make them ideal for both urban transit and long-haul routes, positioning them for continued growth in the market.

By Type

Tap changing transformers dominated the Traction Transformer Market with a 63% revenue share in 2023, due to their ability to regulate voltage fluctuations and maintain grid stability in rail networks. Their flexibility in adjusting voltage levels based on variable power demands ensures consistent performance across different rail systems. The rectifier transformers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing demand for higher power levels and the need to convert AC into DC for electrified railways and high-speed trains.

Key Market Segments:

By Voltage

Alternative Current (AC) systems

Direct Current (DC) systems

By Position

Under the floor

Over the roof

Machine room

By Stock

Electric locomotives

Metros

High-speed trains

Others

By Type

Tap Changing

Rectifier

Asia Pacific to Lead the Traction Transformer Market with Rapid Expansion and Electrification Efforts

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 33% in 2023 and is set to grow rapidly during the forecast period, driven by substantial investments in rail and electrification projects. China and India are spearheading this expansion, with significant investments in high-speed rail networks and metro systems to accommodate urbanization and alleviate road congestion. China's vast high-speed rail network, the largest in the world, requires numerous high-capacity traction transformers to cover extensive distances. India's "National Rail Plan," targeting net-zero emissions by 2030, is further boosting traction transformer demand. The region's growth is fueled by sustainability initiatives and the push for rail electrification, making Asia Pacific the fastest-growing market for traction transformers.

Recent development

6 Mar 2024, Alstom is enhancing train efficiency with its innovative smart components, focused on improving sustainability, performance, and passenger comfort. These advancements result from continuous collaboration and smart design, positioning Alstom at the forefront of rail transport innovation.

08 Jan 2025, Hitachi Energy has been awarded a contract to provide 360 RESIBLOC® Rail traction transformers to Siemens Mobility for the upgrade of Munich's S-Bahn. These transformers will improve energy efficiency and sustainability, contributing to the region’s green mobility goals, with the first trains set for delivery in 2028.

