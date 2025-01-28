Alumis Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Jack Danilkowicz appointed as Chief Commercial Officer; bringing extensive experience successfully planning and executing commercial strategies at global biopharmaceutical companies

Sara Klein promoted to Chief Legal Officer; leveraging deep expertise advising biopharmaceutical companies on legal matters across all stages of development and growth

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies using a precision approach to optimize clinical outcomes and significantly improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team with key appointments to support its transition to a late-stage company.

Alumis has appointed Jack Danilkowicz to a newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Danilkowicz brings deep expertise and a proven track record in successfully driving commercial strategies for novel medicines and accelerating growth for companies as they transition to the commercial stage. As Chief Commercial Officer and a member of the Alumis leadership team, Mr. Danilkowicz will oversee the Company’s global commercial strategy and operations for its late-stage TYK2 inhibitor pipeline.

Additionally, the Company has promoted Sara Klein to Chief Legal Officer. In this role, Ms. Klein will continue to direct all corporate legal and compliance matters, including corporate governance, intellectual property, and advising on strategic decisions and transactions. To support the continued growth of the Company and its portfolio, Roy Hardiman, who previously held this position will focus his efforts on Business Development and Strategy and will now hold the title of Chief Business and Strategy Officer.

“These leadership appointments strengthen the talented team we have and underscore our transition to a late-stage company. I am excited to welcome Jack to Alumis as we advance our next-generation TYK2 inhibitor ESK-001 through the Phase 3 ONWARD clinical program in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and a potential pivotal Phase 2b clinical trial in systemic lupus erythematosus, and continue to build our commercial operations capabilities,” said Martin Babler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alumis. “Jack is an execution-focused commercial leader who has led teams to successfully launch novel medicines and drive market growth across several therapeutic areas – his contributions will be invaluable to the team as we prepare for commercialization.”

Babler added, “Importantly, Sara’s promotion to Chief Legal Officer reflects her long track record of advising biopharma companies on corporate and legal matters, as well as the vital contributions she has made as a true executive partner at Alumis as we have advanced our pipeline and become a publicly traded company. We are grateful for her continued leadership, legal expertise and strategic insights.”

“Alumis’ mission to transform the lives of patients living with immune-mediated diseases is aligned with my strong passion to develop and commercialize medicines in areas of high unmet need,” said Mr. Danilkowicz. “The Company’s precision approach to immunology has delivered a pipeline of differentiated TYK2 inhibitors with the potential to provide oral therapy with substantial improvement in clinical outcomes over current therapies. I look forward to working with the team toward the goal of delivering new treatment options that can make a significant impact for patients.”

Mr. Danilkowicz joins Alumis from Amgen after serving as Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy and General Manager, Ophthalmology, where he was responsible for driving the commercial strategy for Amgen’s rare disease portfolio and leading the sales and marketing efforts for its ophthalmology business. Prior to Amgen’s 2023 acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, Mr. Danilkowicz spent over a decade at Horizon, where he held several leadership roles in business development, strategy and sales & marketing. He played a pivotal role in the company’s transformation into a leader in rare disease therapies, including overseeing the successful launch of the blockbuster medicine TEPEZZA®. During his tenure, Horizon's annual net product sales increased from approximately $300 million to nearly $4 billion. Mr. Danilkowicz holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a Master of Education and Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

Ms. Klein joined Alumis in January of 2022 as General Counsel. Before joining Alumis, she was Head of Legal at Principia Biopharma following that company’s acquisition by Sanofi, and Senior Vice President, Legal prior to the acquisition. At Principia Biopharma, Ms. Klein had general responsibility for the company’s legal, IP and compliance functions, and co-chaired the Operating Committee. Prior to joining Principia Biopharma, she was in the private practice of law representing life science and technology companies. Ms. Klein started her career at the law firm of Baker & McKenzie, then was an in-house corporate lawyer at Genentech. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and a J.D. from UC Law SF (formerly UC Hastings).

About Alumis

Alumis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies using a precision approach to optimize clinical outcomes and significantly improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary precision data analytics platform, Alumis is building a pipeline of molecules with the potential to address a broad range of immune-mediated diseases as monotherapy or combination therapies. Alumis’ most advanced product candidate, ESK-001, is an oral, highly selective, small molecule, allosteric inhibitor of tyrosine kinase 2 that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Alumis is also developing A-005, a CNS-penetrant, allosteric TYK2 inhibitor for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. Beyond TYK2, Alumis’ proprietary precision data analytics platform and drug discovery expertise have led to the identification of additional preclinical programs that exemplify its precision approach. Incubated by Foresite Labs and led by a team of industry veterans experienced in small-molecule compound drug development for immune-mediated diseases, Alumis is pioneering a precision approach to drug development to potentially produce the next generation of treatment to address immune dysfunction.

