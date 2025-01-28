Marotta Controls Expands Capacity in Parsippany, Strengthening Commitment to Growth and the Local Community

MONTVILLE, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a leading provider of aerospace and defense systems, today announced the expansion of its operations to a newly upgraded facility in Parsippany, New Jersey. This strategic investment underscores Marotta Controls’ commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing local economic development, and sustaining its remarkable growth over the past decade.

The Parsippany site will serve as Marotta Controls' Center of Excellence for Power and Actuation Systems, centralizing engineering, development, and production under one roof. The state-of-the-art facility will feature lean factory environments with advanced automation and highly efficient workflows. While automation will play a key role, the company's workforce remains vital to its success, with plans for continued growth to complement its innovative capabilities.

“We're proud to call New Jersey home and even prouder to deepen our roots here,” said Patrick Marotta, President and CEO of Marotta Controls. “This new facility symbolizes our dedication to scaling responsibly while maintaining our high standards for quality and precision. It’s more than just a space—it’s a hub for innovation and a testament to our commitment to our employees, customers, and community.”

Over the last three years, Marotta Controls has doubled its workforce, hiring more than 500 employees to support its expanding operations. This momentum is set to continue, with anticipated growth exceeding 10% annually. The Parsippany expansion enables the company to optimize production capabilities for its space and marine product lines while freeing up resources in its Montville facility for reinvestment and further scaling.

The Parsippany facility will also integrate seamlessly with existing operations, leveraging resources from across the organization to ensure efficiency and collaboration. This interconnected approach positions Marotta as a nimble and responsive partner for its customers while delivering exceptional value to the aerospace and defense sectors.

Marotta’s legacy of growth and innovation dates back to its founding in 1943. As a family-owned business, the company has maintained a steadfast commitment to its employees and the local community. This latest expansion exemplifies that dedication, paving the way for further leadership in the fast-evolving aerospace sector.

For more information about Marotta Controls and its groundbreaking work in the aerospace and defense industries, visit https://marotta.com.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols; LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

