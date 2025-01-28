Madison Realty Capital Originates $58 Million Financing to The Related Group and 13th Floor Investments for the Acquisition of Multifamily Property in Aventura, Florida

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on real estate private credit, today announced that it has originated a $58 million acquisition loan to The Related Group and 13th Floor Investments for the purchase of Arium Lincoln Pointe, a 285-unit multifamily waterfront property in Aventura, Florida.

Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital, “We are pleased to provide a customized financing solution to The Related Group and 13th Floor Investments, experienced Florida owner/operators, to facilitate the acquisition of a well-located multifamily property in Aventura. The transaction, which closed in only thirty days, represents Madison Realty Capital’s ability to serve as a lender of choice for repeat borrowers, like The Related Group, and quickly execute with certainty on behalf of our borrowers.”

Located on an expansive 9-acre parcel next to Williams Island with water on three sides, Arium Lincoln Pointe offers residents convenient access to Miami and Fort Lauderdale, as well as highly sought-after shopping, dining, and leisure destinations in Aventura. Built in 1991, the garden style apartment complex consists of 165 one-bedroom and 120 two-bedroom units across four 3-story residential buildings. The property’s amenities include a resort-style pool, waterfront sundeck, and a renovated two-story clubhouse with a game room and fitness center.

Madison Realty Capital is a vertically integrated private equity firm focused on US-based commercial real estate private credit strategies. As of September 30, 2024, the firm, including its controlled affiliates (collectively, “Madison”), manages $22.2 billion in assets on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Since 2004, Madison has completed over $50.5 billion of securities and non-securities real estate transactions largely through direct lending to a wide range of borrowers, acquiring non-performing loans and making preferred equity investments. Madison Realty Capital seeks to deliver value across every phase of the property lifecycle by providing customized financing solutions and strong underwriting capabilities that meet borrowers’ unique needs with speed and certainty of execution. To learn more, follow Madison Realty Capital on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.

