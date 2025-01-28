Rightworks joins Wolters Kluwer’s CCH® Marketplace

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks , the only intelligent cloud services provider purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today announced it has joined Wolters Kluwer’s CCH® Marketplace . The collaboration empowers accounting firms using Wolters Kluwer solutions to give their employees secure, remote access to all their tax apps, including CCH Axcess™, thus enabling them to work from anywhere. Additionally, using Rightworks OneSpace , Wolters Kluwer’s users can simplify firm operations, secure their data, connect with clients and scale their practice—all in one place.

“We are excited to welcome Rightworks into our CCH® Marketplace,” said Cathy Rowe, Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, US Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting North America. “Accounting firms will be able to make the most of our suite of offerings from within Rightworks’ intelligent cloud, elevating the user experience and ultimately working with their clients securely and more collaboratively.”

Rightworks OneSpace helps accounting firms resolve staffing, technology and security challenges while enabling them to leverage a simplified, fully managed cloud with quick access to every application. With this latest collaboration, accounting professionals have the flexibility to work remotely with secure web-based access to desktop and cloud apps within Wolters Kluwer’s CCH® ProSystem fx® and CCH Axcess™ Suite supporting modules that span audit, tax and firm management.

“Part of creating a future-forward accounting practice is ensuring firms have access to the profession’s best tools that help them, in turn, offer the superior experiences that their clients increasingly expect,” said Piyum Samaraweera, Chief Product Officer at Rightworks. “Our relationship with Wolters Kluwer gives firms access to a cloud platform that is purpose-built for the accounting profession.”

