E Ink and Cream Guitars Debuted World's First Color-Changing Guitar

BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, announced its collaboration with Cream Guitars that features the world’s first color-changing guitars. Cream Guitars integrated E Ink Prism 3 ePaper into the Voltage DaVinci design and showcased the latest models at NAMM 2025.





True tastemakers, Cream Guitars is challenging legacy manufacturers by adopting cutting-edge technology that not only inspires artists and onlookers but also pushes the boundaries of personalization and customization. The E Ink wrapped guitars feature seven colors and enables players to express themselves in unique ways.

“We had the idea to break all the rules of the traditional guitar,” said Luis Ortiz, CEO, Cream Guitars. “We’ve redesigned every part of an electric guitar to broaden and enhance the playing experience. Through our innovative collaboration with E Ink, we are providing artists a level of creativity that extends well beyond anything available in today’s market.”





E Ink Prism 3 bridges the gap between traditional static materials and digital technology with dynamically changing materials. The Prism 3 technology is known for its low power consumption, durability, and color-changing capabilities, and is disrupting industries, including automobile, fashion, architecture, and now, music.

“Cream Guitars is at the forefront of instrument design, and this collaboration marks a significant milestone in their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” said Pete Valianatos, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, E Ink. "We are proud to work with them to create an instrument that not only sounds great but makes a visual statement as powerful as their music."

Beyond the color-changing capabilities, E Ink’s technology is ultra-low power and is an energy-efficient alternative to other display technologies available. E Ink's ePaper technology has been designated as a contributor to environmental progress by offering efficient and low-carbon displays. E Ink's commitment to sustainability goes beyond the technology with nearly 60% of its global operations powered by renewable energy and aims to reach 65% renewable energy usage by next year. E Ink is so efficient, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Emerging Markets Indices for the third consecutive year.

Similarly, Cream Guitars also has a strong commitment to the environment. The company strives to ensure that the woods used in production are 100% renewable and focuses on minimizing waste at every step of the manufacturing process. This ensures that their guitars make a minimal environmental impact, while maintaining their high-quality standards.

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving, validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

