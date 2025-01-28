Mining Software Market to Surpass USD 23.02B by 2032 Due to Automation Adoption and Digital Transformation | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mining Software Market Size Analysis:

“The Mining Software Market size was USD 11.39 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.02 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Mining Software Market Scope Driving Efficiency and Sustainability

The Mining Software Market is rapidly expanding with automation, AI, machine learning (ML), and IoT technologies optimizing mining operations. These technologies improve operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and safety. Mining software solutions are essential for streamlining activities such as mine planning, exploration, fleet management, and environmental monitoring. AI and ML help predict maintenance needs and improve resource utilization, while automation reduces labor dependency and boosts productivity. IoT allows real-time monitoring, while on the other hand, cloud computing promotes collaboration. Furthermore, sustainability-centric software solutions cater to stringent environmental compliances, which makes mining software of vital importance for the industry's future.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Hitachi (Lumada IoT Platform, Hitachi Mine Performance Analytics)

SAP (SAP S/4HANA, SAP Integrated Business Planning)

Microsoft (Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365)

IBM (IBM Maximo, IBM Watson IoT Platform)

Hexagon AB (HxGN MinePlan, HxGN MineProtect)

Komatsu (Komatsu Autonomous Haulage System, Komatsu FrontRunner)

Epiroc AB (Epiroc Mobilaris Mining Intelligence, Epiroc Boomer Series Drills)

Sandvik AB (AutoMine, OptiMine)

RPM Global (RPM XECUTE, RPM HAULSIM)

Trimble (Trimble Connected Mine, Trimble MineStar Terrain)

Rockwell Automation (FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, Rockwell PlantPAx DCS)

Siemens (Siemens SIMINE, Siemens Teamcenter)

ABB (ABB Ability MineOptimize, ABB SmartVentilation)

Cisco (Cisco IoT Control Center, Cisco Cyber Vision)

Accenture (Accenture Industry X, Accenture Applied Intelligence)

Caterpillar (Cat MineStar, Caterpillar Command for Hauling)

Mining Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 11.39 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 23.02 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.2 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)



• Increased Emphasis on Environmental Compliance and Sustainability Fuels Market Growth for Mining Software

Segment Analysis

By Components:

In 2023, the solution segment dominated the mining software market with a 71.00% revenue share. This can be attributed to the growing dependence on sophisticated software solutions, including mine planning, exploration software, fleet management systems, and environmental monitoring tools. These solutions play a part in the optimization of mining by enabling resource management and ensuring adherence to industry standards.

The service segment is experiencing the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 9.15%. The demand for consulting, implementation, and support services is rising because mining software systems are becoming increasingly complex. With an increasing number of mining companies implementing sophisticated software, the need for expert services to ensure seamless integration and customization is becoming critical.

By Mining Type:

The underground mining segment dominated the market in 2023, holding a 62.00% share. Underground mining operations are far more complex and will require specialized software solutions for applications such as mine planning, safety monitoring, and ventilation control. Some of these software solutions that have become of paramount importance include Hexagon's HxGN MinePlan and Sandvik's AutoMine.

The surface mining segment, however, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period. This demand is due to the increased need for efficient resource extraction and the implementation of cost-effective solutions for open-pit mining and quarrying. The adoption of mining software is gaining ground because companies such as RPMGlobal and Hexagon enhance their tools used in surface mining to help organizations streamline operations and improve decision-making processes.

Mining Software Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Mining Type

Surface

Strip mining

Open-pit mining

Other surface mining types

Underground

Room and pillar mining

Other underground mining types

By Application

Exploration

Discovery/assessment

Development

Production operations

Reclamation/closure

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises





Key Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region led the mining software market with an estimated market share of 44%. The APAC region, includes China, India, Australia, and Indonesia. Some of these countries make significant contributions to global mining activities. This has enhanced the need for advanced mining software solutions. Advances in digitalization and automation in the mining industry in this region spur the demand for mining software solutions.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the mining software market, with an estimated CAGR of 10.58% during the forecast period. Technological innovation investment in the region, as well as increased emphasis on sustainability in mining, is causing the region to grow rapidly. Mining software solutions are thus being increasingly adopted because of a demand for efficient mining operations, along with strict environmental regulations.

Recent Developments

January 2023: Hexagon acquired Mine Design Solutions (MDS), a Canadian mining software company specializing in mine design and planning software. This acquisition is expected to expand Hexagon's portfolio of mine planning and optimization software.

Hexagon acquired Mine Design Solutions (MDS), a Canadian mining software company specializing in mine design and planning software. This acquisition is expected to expand Hexagon's portfolio of mine planning and optimization software. April 2023: MineSight partnered with Caterpillar to integrate MineSight software with Caterpillar’s mining equipment. This collaboration will enable MineSight users to monitor and control Caterpillar machinery more efficiently, enhancing overall mining operations and productivity.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Mining Software Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Mining Software Market Segmentation, By Mining Type

9. Mining Software Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10. Mining Software Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

