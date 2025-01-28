The Trade Anything Vision: Unlocking Instant Liquidity and Infinite Markets on dYdX in 2025





NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dYdX Foundation reflects on 2024 achievements, including $270B+ in trading volume, 175 markets, and $79M+ USDC in MegaVault, while highlighting the 2025 roadmap.

The dYdX Foundation (“the Foundation”), an organization focused on supporting and growing the dYdX protocol ecosystem, today released the 2024 dYdX Ecosystem Report and highlighted dYdX Trading’s 2025 software roadmap built around the ecosystem’s “Trade Anything” vision. The report showcases a notable year of growth for dYdX, with $270B in trading volume, pushing the total cumulative volume to $1.46T since 2021. The Unlimited upgrade, launched in November 2024, proved to be a significant catalyst for the protocol, introducing MegaVault, a liquidity tool that surpassed $79M USDC in TVL to support the over 175 markets available on dYdX, many of which have been added through the new instant market listings feature.

The traction behind decentralized trading, especially within perpetual markets, continues to project favorably in 2025 and beyond. Up 132% to $1.5T in 2024, the total perp DEX volumes skyrocketed – dYdX’s 2024 trading volume alone would’ve amounted to over one-third of the entire industry’s volume in 2023, and the exchange has remained at the forefront of what is projected to be one of the fastest growing sectors in the space in 2025. This momentum is reflected in the dYdX community with the number of DYDX holders increasing by 290% to 53,000 in 2024. To remain at the cutting edge of the market, dYdX is going all-in on its “Trade Anything” vision, seeking to empower users to trade thousands of markets with instant liquidity through the growth and evolution of MegaVault.

“dYdX is breaking barriers to enable a permissionless future where any asset can be traded instantly with immediate liquidity. In 2024, we saw transformative growth driven by our community, through upgrades, DAO proposals, grants, and the Affiliate Program. We're carrying this momentum into 2025” said Charles d’Haussy, CEO of the dYdX Foundation.

The launch of dYdX Unlimited in November 2024 introduced innovative features like Instant Market Listings and MegaVault, unlocking hundreds of new markets. Over 150 have already been launched permissionless by the dYdX community, including the pioneering Trump prediction market perpetual ahead of the U.S. election, as well as perps on FX markets like the Turkish Lira and the Euro. In just six weeks, MegaVault reached a TVL of over $70M with an APR exceeding 40%, showcasing a strong product-market fit. As MegaVault continues to mature, liquidity across all markets will continue to improve, solidifying dYdX as DeFi’s pro trading platform for markets of all sizes.

According to the team, looking ahead, the community can anticipate instant deposits, an enhanced mobile UX, and various onboarding upgrades, all geared to onboard a slew of new traders entering the space in the new year. Trading enhancements, including permissioned keys and optimized execution speeds, are set to go live imminently.

“With institutional and retail interest continuing to evolve, we’re confident that dYdX is positioned as the go-to-market option for derivatives trading, catering to investors of all levels. Alongside the community, we’re excited about the enhancements coming to the protocol in 2025 to make the trading experience on dYdX best-in-market in terms of simplicity and efficiency”, added d’Haussy.

On the governance front, the number of DYDX holders increased by 290% to 53,000 in 2024, adding more voices to shape the future of the ecosystem. With the launch of a revamped Trading Rewards Program allowing traders to gain back a portion of the fees they pay in the form of rewards distributed in $DYDX, traders received over $63 million in rewards and incentives (excluding staking rewards), including instant rewards paid out by the protocol and the monthly Chaos Labs incentive program.

Looking ahead to 2025, trading rewards will continue at the protocol level, with an additional $1.5 million allocated for the monthly Chaos Labs incentive program. The DAO will focus on infrastructure optimization, comprehensive documentation, and quality assurance as key priorities in 2025.

