Businessolver Announces 2025 Product Roadmap and Vision

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver®, a market leader in SaaS-based HR and benefits technology, today announced its 2025 strategic product vision and upcoming product roadmap, including plans for its proprietary AI platform.

In 2024, Businessolver delivered on its vision to be a change agent within the healthcare ecosystem by releasing over 85 product enhancements or upgrades, including significant investments in a market-first Benefits Insights Dashboard, Mobile App redesign, and proprietary AI solutions that resulted in industry-leading service outcomes and ‘excellent’ net promoter score (NPS) ratings.

Redefining the Employee Benefits Experience for More Meaningful Outcomes

“Our roadmap builds on Businessolver’s legacy of simplifying the complexities of benefits while delivering optimal outcomes,” said Rae Shanahan, Chief Strategy Officer of Businessolver. “In 2024, advancements in our proprietary AI technology propelled our ability to resolve member inquiries with unparalleled speed and empathy—as reflected in our NPS and satisfaction scores. By analyzing sentiment and summarizing 100% of inquiries, our AI can isolate the 1% needing specialized attention—it’s like instantly locating a needle in a haystack.”

Understanding the emotional, financial, and functional needs of Businessolver’s clients and employee members is intrinsic to redefining the employee benefits experience and driving meaningful outcomes. To that end, Businessolver’s 2025 strategic product vision centers on three key objectives:

Improving HR efficiency and risk mitigation through enhanced automation and reduced administrative burden that supports enterprise HR digital transformation. Driving cost savings with data-driven insights through forecasted modeling and deeper understanding of employee behavior and choice.​​ Increasing employee engagement and wellness through best-match benefits and year-round engagement fueled by AI and machine learning​​.

Product enhancements that support these objectives in 2025 include:

Instant Access to Hard-Earned Dollars: AI-powered scanning of claims submissions and auto-adjudication for fast, streamlined processing that get employees their dollars faster when leveraging their consumer accounts.

AI-powered scanning of claims submissions and auto-adjudication for fast, streamlined processing that get employees their dollars faster when leveraging their consumer accounts. Broader Benefits Insights: Enhanced insights into benefits engagement and trends, including AI, mobile, decision support, and communications usage.

Enhanced insights into benefits engagement and trends, including AI, mobile, decision support, and communications usage. More Meaningful Experiences: Targeted omnichannel employee experience updates, including enhanced employer mobile app branding and intuitive UX design.

“As benefits costs rise at unsustainable rates, our roadmap is keenly focused on helping organizations maximize their benefits investment while driving meaningful, lasting wellness outcomes for employees,” said Kimberly Dunwoody, VP of Member and User Experience at Businessolver. “Our continued focus on ‘tech with heart’ and empathetic UX design, is driving results across the board from the employee experience to improved administrative insights and time savings—including 7 million minutes saved in hold and call times with AI-driven call center technology in 2024 alone.”

Adaptive Intelligence is the New AI

While artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the way organizations operate, it takes on new meaning at Businessolver: Adaptive Intelligence. Since the 2017 launch of Sofia, Businessolver’s AI benefits assistant, the company’s proprietary AI roadmap has remained rooted in empathetic design, with the ability to recognize and adapt to an employee’s emotional state.

In 2024, Businessolver’s proprietary AI solutions delivered industry-leading results, including a 90% inquiry resolution rate with AI-powered search, proving there’s nothing artificial about the company’s AI impact. Key AI enhancements in 2025 will include:

Curated , Predictive Messaging : Further refinement of AI models to provide individualized employee member content and predictive messaging across communications channels.

Further refinement of AI models to provide individualized employee member content and predictive messaging across communications channels. Third-Party AI and API Integrations : Integration with third-party AI applications, including clients' enterprise AI engines, allowing for seamless communication between Sofia and other AI assistants in support of enterprise HR digital transformation.

Integration with third-party AI applications, including clients' enterprise AI engines, allowing for seamless communication between Sofia and other AI assistants in support of enterprise HR digital transformation. AI Conversational Enhancements: Data enhancements will provide Sofia’s virtual assistant capabilities with a deeper discernment of past interactions, enabling even more tailored and effective support for employee inquiries.

“Adaptive Intelligence is the new AI,” said Shanahan. “Benefits is a highly-charged emotional arena. When employees engage with their benefits, it often revolves around life events or critical moments of need. It’s not enough for AI to drive efficiencies—it must also deliver individualized care with compassion and empathy at every point of interaction.”

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology that empowers empathetic service supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver’s unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.