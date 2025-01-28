FOUNDATION FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING ANNOUNCES 2025 GRANT RECIPIENTS, MARKING RECORD-HIGH GRANT FUNDING

Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to pro bono financial planning for people in need, announced that it will award grants to 23 nonprofit organizations across 16 states in 2025. The selected grant recipients represent a wide range of organizations, each committed to empowering individuals and families with pro bono financial guidance. Together, these organizations will benefit from more than $678,000 in grants from FFP— an FFP record for grant funds awarded in a single year.

Pro bono clients served by the funded programs will include military veterans, small business owners, families affected by cancer, underserved women and many more, with volunteers advising clients on issues like budgeting, debt reduction, obtaining homeownership, and financial recovery after life-altering events.

With FFP’s support, the grant recipients will leverage the expertise of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals to deliver workshops, one-on-one counseling, and other pro bono financial planning services to their constituents.

The 2025 grant recipients include:

3rd Decade – Tucson, AZ

After Innocence – Oakland, CA

Angel Foundation™ – Mendota Heights, MN

Apprisen – Gahanna, OH

Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation – Brooklyn, NY

Britepaths – Fairfax, VA

California State University, Chico – Chico, CA

Community Action Partnership of Providence County – Providence, RI

Coordinated Assistance Network – Clearwater, FL

Family Housing Resources – Tucson, AZ

Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) – Denver, CO

Flyte – New Orleans, LA

NAPFA Consumer Education Foundation – Chicago, IL

Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago – Chicago, IL

Project Sanctuary – Granby, CO

San Diego Financial Literacy Center – San Diego, CA

Savvy Ladies – New York, NY

Texas Tech University – Lubbock, TX

Triage Cancer – Chicago, IL

United Way of Greater Cincinnati – Cincinnati, OH

Veterans Multi-Service Center – Philadelphia, PA

Wings for Widows – Wayzata, MN

Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence – Decatur, GA

Family Housing Resources (FHR) has been named the 2025 recipient of the prestigious Alexandra Armstrong Innovation Grant. This funding will support the organization’s work to expand financial wellness workshops and coaching for low-income families, fostering housing stability and creating pathways to wealth building.

“Family Housing Resources is very grateful for this grant," says Bryan Perez, FHR’s Education Program Developer. "Before connecting with FFP, we were unable to provide pro bono financial planning to our Latino families. We look forward to seeing how these services will positively impact our clients, particularly single mothers who are striving to secure their children's financial future.”

FFP continues its commitment to advancing economic equity through its Communities of Color (CofC) Initiative, funded in partnership with BNY Mellon’s Pershing, with additional support from AssetMark. This year’s CofC grantees include Britepaths in Fairfax, VA; Restoration in Brooklyn, NY; Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago, IL; and Flyte in New Orleans, LA. Each of these organizations is working to close systemic gaps by providing financial education, planning, and entrepreneurial support, empowering individuals in communities of color to achieve financial independence.

New for 2025, FFP welcomes Triage Cancer. Currently focusing on the legal and practical issues that arise after a cancer diagnosis, Triage will expand its offerings to connect cancer patients and their caregivers to volunteer CFP® professionals, helping them manage treatment-related expenses and alleviate the financial burden of cancer.

FFP is also strengthening its support for military and veteran families by awarding grants to two new organizations: Veterans Multi-Service Center in Philadelphia, PA, and Project Sanctuary in Granby, CO. Both programs will use pro bono financial planning services to help veterans and their families achieve greater financial stability and security. FFP will continue to build its program with grantee Coordinated Assistance Network, a national organization that assists miliary and veteran families via its online platform that connects users to CFP® professional volunteers.

"We are honored to partner with these extraordinary organizations," said Jon Dauphiné, CEO of FFP. "Together, we are increasing access to free, high-quality, fiduciary advice and planning that can transform lives and foster financial independence."

On January 15th, FFP opened applications for its 2025 grants cycle, with funding to be made available in January 2026. Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are invited to apply by visiting FFPprobono.org/grants. The application process will close on April 30, 2025.

In addition to grants, FFP offers nonprofit organizations the ability to post their opportunities for CFP® professional volunteers to help their constituents on its digital matching platform, ProBonoPlannerMatch.Org. CFP® professionals and nonprofit organizations can register and use this platform at no cost, and all eligible volunteers connecting to help these nonprofits receive complementary E&O liability insurance coverage from FFP.

About the Foundation for Financial Planning

Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) is the nation’s leading charity dedicated to advancing pro bono financial planning for at-risk populations, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious illness, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and families, domestic violence survivors and many more. Over its 30 years, FFP has provided almost $10 million in grants to national and community-based pro bono programs; worked with partners to activate more than 29,000 financial planners to volunteer their time and talents; reached over 745,000 people in crisis or need; and acted as a leader and catalyst to foster a rich tradition of pro bono service across the financial planning profession. Visit FFPprobono.org to learn more.

