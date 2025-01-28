Cedarhurst Senior Living Becomes National Team for 2025 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

ST. LOUIS, MO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedarhurst Senior Living proudly announces its designation as a National Team for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s ongoing commitment to Alzheimer’s advocacy. This recognition highlights Cedarhurst’s leadership in supporting Alzheimer’s research, education, and care.

Cedarhurst’s residents, team members, families, and partners will come together across various walks to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care and research. The 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will feature the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, where participants carry flowers of various colors symbolizing their personal connection to the disease, creating a powerful display of unity and hope.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s,” said Almir Sajtovic, President of Cedarhurst Senior Living. “There are now treatments that change the course of the disease. We hope everyone in our communities will join us in supporting the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission to raise awareness, fund treatments, and move closer to ending this disease. Our commitment to this cause extends beyond fundraising; it’s about building a legacy of support for families impacted by Alzheimer’s.”

Cedarhurst Senior Living has actively supported the Walk to End Alzheimer’s for several years, with 2024 marking a peak in both fundraising and commitment. Last year, all 50 communities united to raise nearly $66,000, and with additional sponsorship investments, Cedarhurst’s total contribution was just under $150,000. This enduring partnership reflects the organization’s mission to create communities where every individual feels loved, valued, and supported.

The impact of Cedarhurst’s involvement goes beyond numbers. Residents, families, and team members have shared deeply personal moments during past walks, from honoring loved ones in the Promise Garden ceremony to raising awareness within their local communities. These shared experiences have strengthened Cedarhurst’s resolve to be a leader in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

“Becoming a National Team in 2025 represents a new chapter of impactful contributions and leadership,” added Sajtovic. “Cedarhurst is proud to stand at the forefront of this movement and to inspire others to join us in advancing Alzheimer’s research, care, and support.”

Looking ahead, Cedarhurst aims to build on its previous success by rallying even more participants and increasing contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, with a 2025 fundraising goal of over $100,000. Together, Cedarhurst and its communities are taking meaningful steps toward a future without Alzheimer’s.

Worldwide, over 55 million people are living with dementia, and nearly 7 million in the U.S. have Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association provides critical education, support, and research funding to combat this crisis. Cedarhurst’s partnership exemplifies its dedication to advocating for those affected by Alzheimer’s and contributing to meaningful change.

To join Cedarhurst Senior Living in the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s or to learn more, visit alz.org/cedarhurstseniorliving.

About Cedarhurst Senior Living:

Cedarhurst Senior Living is an experienced operator of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities under the Cedarhurst Senior Living and Cedar Creek brands. Cedarhurst is part of The Dover Companies, established in 2007 to develop, construct, own, and operate high-quality senior housing. Cedarhurst Senior Living operates 50 communities in eight states and currently has four new communities under construction. The senior living provider’s mission is to create communities where each person feels loved, valued, supported and able to live life to the fullest. To learn more about Cedarhurst, please visit https://www.cedarhurstliving.com.

About the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the fight to end Alzheimer’s through this impactful event. Learn more at alz.org/walk.

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

