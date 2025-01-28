Anticoagulants Market Global Forecast and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Alexion, Aspen, Bayer, BMS, Daiichi Sankyo, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Sanofi

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anticoagulants Market Global Forecast Report by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The size of the anticoagulants market is projected to expand from US$ 41.31 billion in 2024 to U$ 89.50 billion by 2033, while growing at a CAGR of 8.97% from 2025-2033. A few of the key factors that are driving the growth of this market are sedentary lifestyles increasing, improvements in healthcare system, and a growing prevalence of thrombotic diseases.



There are anticoagulants such as warfarin, heparin, and new oral medications like rivaroxaban and apixaban. These have been widely applied in patients with atrial fibrillation, a clinical condition that predisposes a patient to stroke. Other commonly applied areas include hip or knee replacements. They are very useful also in the management of patients with pulmonary embolism, DVT, and other thrombotic disorders. Even though effective, anticoagulants tend to bleed if the management is inadequate. Regular blood tests along with the dosages may need to be adjusted to ensure their safe usage.



Growth Drivers of the Anticoagulants Market

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases



Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death across the globe. Every year, approximately 17.9 million people die from this disease. The key driver for the anticoagulant market is the growing trend of cardiovascular diseases, which include heart attacks, strokes, and atrial fibrillation. These diseases are usually characterized by inappropriate blood clotting; therefore, anticoagulants are crucial in maintaining and preventing further complications.

The rising population age and unhealthful lifestyle habits, such as a poor diet and lack of physical activity, also contribute to these issues. The number of patients under anticoagulation therapy is on the rise, and thereby, the demand for anticoagulants also increases. In 2022, 702,880 people died from heart disease, and such deaths accounted for 1 in every 5 deaths.



Innovation in Anticoagulant Drugs



Newer drugs have been developed due to technology, which proved more potent than the drugs previously discovered. Unlike traditional anticoagulants like warfarin, newer oral formulations like rivaroxaban and apixaban have the benefits of fewer dietary restrictions, lower monitoring, and fewer complications caused by bleeding. These innovations facilitate improved patient compliance and outcomes, increasing the adoption of anticoagulants in hospital and outpatient settings.

The ongoing development of newer, more targeted, and user-friendly forms of anticoagulant treatments supports the overall growth of the market by offering more variety in the management of thrombotic disorders. Three new coagulation tests for Factor Xa inhibitors launched by Roche in February 2024 are part of its contribution to enhancing clinical decisions in prescribing direct oral anticoagulants to avert stroke.



Better Health Care Facilities and Enlightenment



Improved health facilities worldwide open up treatment for those suffering from chronic conditions, such as people requiring anticoagulation. Increasing awareness regarding thrombotic diseases, and better diagnostics and treatment options, are encouraging more patients to undergo preventive and therapeutic anticoagulant care.

Further, efforts by the healthcare department to educate patients pertaining to the risk of blood clots and the early intervention for the same also contribute towards rising demand for the anticoagulants. Improved access to healthcare in developing markets is also expanding the anticoagulants market worldwide.

