Metabolomics Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Growing Multidisciplinary Role of Metabolomics in Toxicology Testing - A US$9 Billion Market by 2030

The global market for Metabolomics is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Biomarker Discovery Application segment, which is expected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.0%. The Drug Discovery Application segment is also set to grow at 14.2% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $965.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.6% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Metabolomics Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AB Sciex, African Biosciences, Agilent Technologies and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|268
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Metabolomics: Transforming Healthcare with Insight into Metabolic Pathways and Biomarkers
- Global Economic Update
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024
- Introduction to Metabolomics
- Analytical Techniques in Metabolomics
- The Metabolomics Workflow: Key Stages
- Applications of Metabolomics
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AB Sciex
- African Biosciences
- Agilent Technologies
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- Berg
- BioCat
- Biocenter Finland
- Biocrates Life Sciences
- Biogenetics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Development of Novel Biomarkers for Disease Detection Drives Widespread Adoption of Metabolomics in Clinical Diagnostics
- Metabolomics in Drug Research and Development: A Pathway to Precision Medicine
- Growing Focus on Personalized Healthcare and Patient-Centric Solutions Expands Addressable Market for Targeted Metabolomics Applications
- Growing Multidisciplinary Role of Metabolomics in Toxicology Testing
- Rising Demand for Nutrigenomics Throws the Spotlight on Nutritional Metabolomics Applications for Customized Diet Planning
- Growing Investment in Cancer Research Propels Growth in Oncology-Focused Metabolomics Studies and Applications
- Integration of AI, Machine Learning, and Big Data Analytics Expands the Potential of Metabolomics Data for Predictive Modeling and Insights
- Advancements in Mass Spectrometry and Analytical Tools Strengthen the Business Case for Large-Scale Metabolomics Research
- Global Shift Toward Precision Medicine Accelerates Adoption Of Metabolomics
- Role of Metabolomics in Inborn Errors of Metabolism (IEMs): Current Advancements and Future Directions
- Harnessing Metabolomics for Crop Improvement and Sustainable Agriculture
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
