Metabolomics Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Growing Multidisciplinary Role of Metabolomics in Toxicology Testing - A US$9 Billion Market by 2030

The global market for Metabolomics is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Biomarker Discovery Application segment, which is expected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.0%. The Drug Discovery Application segment is also set to grow at 14.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $965.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.6% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Metabolomics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AB Sciex, African Biosciences, Agilent Technologies and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Metabolomics: Transforming Healthcare with Insight into Metabolic Pathways and Biomarkers

Global Economic Update

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

Introduction to Metabolomics

Analytical Techniques in Metabolomics

The Metabolomics Workflow: Key Stages

Applications of Metabolomics

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AB Sciex

African Biosciences

Agilent Technologies

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Berg

BioCat

Biocenter Finland

Biocrates Life Sciences

Biogenetics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Novel Biomarkers for Disease Detection Drives Widespread Adoption of Metabolomics in Clinical Diagnostics

Metabolomics in Drug Research and Development: A Pathway to Precision Medicine

Growing Focus on Personalized Healthcare and Patient-Centric Solutions Expands Addressable Market for Targeted Metabolomics Applications

Growing Multidisciplinary Role of Metabolomics in Toxicology Testing

Rising Demand for Nutrigenomics Throws the Spotlight on Nutritional Metabolomics Applications for Customized Diet Planning

Growing Investment in Cancer Research Propels Growth in Oncology-Focused Metabolomics Studies and Applications

Integration of AI, Machine Learning, and Big Data Analytics Expands the Potential of Metabolomics Data for Predictive Modeling and Insights

Advancements in Mass Spectrometry and Analytical Tools Strengthen the Business Case for Large-Scale Metabolomics Research

Global Shift Toward Precision Medicine Accelerates Adoption Of Metabolomics

Role of Metabolomics in Inborn Errors of Metabolism (IEMs): Current Advancements and Future Directions

Harnessing Metabolomics for Crop Improvement and Sustainable Agriculture

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



