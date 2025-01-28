ADNOC L&S Selects REGENT Seagliders for Offshore Energy Logistics in the UAE

ADNOC Logistics and Services plc (ADNOC L&S / the Company) (ADX symbol ADNOCLS / ISIN AEE01268A239), a global energy maritime logistics company, has signed a time charter agreement with a local operator to use REGENT seagliders in the UAE for offshore energy logistics services.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a pivotal moment for innovative, sustainable transportation solutions in the Middle East, ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S), part of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has partnered with an Abu Dhabi seaglider operator to introduce REGENT seagliders into its fleet for passenger transportation. This collaboration leverages a unique and innovative solution to enhance offshore logistics technology.

A world leader in the energy maritime logistics industry, ADNOC L&S will use the all-electric seagliders to transport people to and from offshore energy infrastructure.

“REGENT could ask for no better end user for seagliders in UAE than the largest energy producer in the country and leader in innovation and sustainability,” said Billy Thalheimer, Co-founder and CEO, REGENT. “Seagliders will drastically reduce the time, cost, and emissions of offshore energy logistics, and we look forward to working together to set a new standard for the energy industry.”

Innovative transportation solution

The Viceroy seaglider, which can carry 12 passengers or 3,500lbs (1,600kg) of payload, offers multiple efficiencies for the offshore energy logistics industry overall.

Fast commutes : Seaglider commute times are on par with helicopter times while simultaneously offering more than 70% speed advantage compared to equivalent maritime transportation options. The seaglider’s innovative design enables the vessel to operate in three modes — floating at the dock, foiling in harbors, and flying over open waters — providing convenience and comfort at high speeds, up to 180 mph (300kph) for routes up to 180 miles (300 km).





: Seaglider commute times are on par with helicopter times while simultaneously offering more than 70% speed advantage compared to equivalent maritime transportation options. The seaglider’s innovative design enables the vessel to operate in three modes — floating at the dock, foiling in harbors, and flying over open waters — providing convenience and comfort at high speeds, up to 180 mph (300kph) for routes up to 180 miles (300 km). Low costs: Seagliders will reduce direct operational costs by up to 80% compared to helicopters with similar capabilities. Seagliders have lower operational and maintenance costs, as well as lower costs for training operators. A full suite of sensors provides situational awareness, and heavily automated controls facilitate intuitive operations by specially trained maritime captains.





Seagliders will reduce direct operational costs by up to 80% compared to helicopters with similar capabilities. Seagliders have lower operational and maintenance costs, as well as lower costs for training operators. A full suite of sensors provides situational awareness, and heavily automated controls facilitate intuitive operations by specially trained maritime captains. Zero emissions: The seaglider is an all-electric transportation solution. If seagliders were to replace all helicopters used for global offshore energy logistics, it would result in up to 550MM kg of CO2e offsets per year.



Seaglider momentum in the UAE

ADNOC L&S’s selection of REGENT seagliders for offshore energy logistics reflects growing momentum for seagliders in the UAE.

In April, REGENT signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in April to collaborate on seaglider development and manufacturing capabilities at Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster and an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transportation (DOT) to integrate seaglider service into the existing UAE transportation network. REGENT continues to build local partnerships in collaboration with its investor Strategic Development Fund, part of EDGE Group.



About REGENT

REGENT is pioneering the future of sustainable maritime mobility through the development and manufacturing of all-electric seagliders. Seagliders are a new category of vehicle that combines the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat to deliver an affordable and efficient mode of transportation between coastal destinations. REGENT has already secured more than 600 seaglider orders valued at more than $9 billion from leading airline and ferry operators around the world and has raised more than $90 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.

