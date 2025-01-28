Global fashion giant SHEIN launches Valentine’s Day campaign: Love at SHEIN

SYDNEY, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN will host a unique, fashion-forward matchmaking show celebrating Valentine’s Day and streaming live on the brand’s Instagram and TikTok channels on February 3rd. This interactive event will explore the fascinating connection between personal style and the stars, asking: Are our fashion choices cosmic, and how do they align with our partners?

Stars Aligned - Love at SHEIN invites viewers to join a popular female influencer and three male suitors on an exciting quest for love. This dynamic live-stream event combines the thrill of romance with SHEIN’s trendsetting fashion, spotlighting the brand’s latest stylish arrivals throughout the journey.

The unique live-stream event by SHEIN sets the stage for Valentine’s Day festivities, where Australians are embracing inclusivity, cost-consciousness, and stylish ways to make their celebrations meaningful.

Valentine’s Day remains a cherished tradition on the Australian calendar, with spending habits reflecting a love for heartfelt gestures. In 2024, Australians spent an impressive $465 million on Valentine’s Day, with 3.4 million people exchanging gifts ( Roy Morgan ). As we approach Valentine’s Day 2025, the focus is shifting toward inclusive celebrations and smart spending , particularly among 18-34-year-olds, who continue to lead the way as the most enthusiastic and generous demographic.

This Valentine’s Day, Australians are redefining what it means to celebrate by focusing on meaningful connections and creative expressions. Whether it’s planning a romantic dinner or a lively Galentine’s Day gathering, SHEIN is the go-to destination for all things festive and fashionable. For a lunch date with your closest friends, think playful yet stylish outfits from ROMWE , a collection known for its fun, youthful, and street-inspired pieces. The lace floral print tank top paired with the retro cherry shoulder bag is the perfect combination of effortless and put-together, exactly what you need when meeting your gals for Galentine’s.

SHEIN MOD and SHEIN ICON deliver effortlessly stylish options to elevate any Valentine’s Day wardrobe. For sleek, modern looks, these collections feature standout pieces like tailored midi dresses and sophisticated statement tops. If Valentine’s this year is bringing you a dinner date, these collections hit the nail on the head. The I CON black sequin mini skir t, MOD bow stiletto mule heels and I CON drawstring tube top are exactly what you need to turn heads on a dinner date.

Valentine’s Day calls for everything over the top and for some people that means a romantic trip away. MUSERA offers an array of vibrant styles that add a unique charm to any festivities. A beach holiday is the perfect occasion to step out in style in the MUSERA shell trim bikini set . MUSERA guarantees a seamless transition from day to night, the MUSERA black puff mini dress exudes spontaneity, perfect for your next vacation.

Whether you’re getting glam for a romantic dinner, embracing cosy-chic vibes for a relaxing night in, or turning heads at a lively Galentine’s event, SHEIN has the perfect look for every occasion. With versatile, budget-friendly options from their signature collections, you’ll find everything you need to celebrate in style. Finding these trendy collections is simple with SHEIN’s search bar feature—just type the specific collection name, and the platform will present a curated selection of items.