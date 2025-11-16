SHEIN’s Tick It Off Fest: The End-Of-Year Trend Taking Over Aussie Social Feeds

SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halfway through its end-of-year Tick It Off Fest , SHEIN is proving that resolutions aren’t just for January. Across TikTok and Instagram, Australians are sharing their biggest wins of the year - from finally redecorating their homes to saying yes to long-delayed plans - turning everyday moments into celebration-worthy content.

At the heart of the movement’s momentum is the original "Tick It Off" soundtrack - a catchy, high-energy anthem that’s become a hit on Australian TikTok this month, the track has already inspired over 200 videos and is nearing 2M views. Paired with a viral dance challenge and a wave of creator-led storytelling, it has sparked posts across the platform — each one showing how Australians are closing out 2025 with style, joy and self-expression.

Emilee Hembrow ticked off some end of year shopping , Chiara Christo refreshed her wardrobe before 2026 , and Cassie Leong got her style down pat . From wardrobe updates and glow-ups to new season party looks, the content highlights how affordable, accessible style can inspire real-world action and confidence.

From Resolutions to Reality

Tick It Off Fest celebrates the power of progress, the satisfaction of crossing something off your list, big or small. Whether it’s upgrading your space, finding your signature summer outfit, or simply rediscovering confidence through creativity, the campaign captures the feeling of turning goals into achievements.

Social feeds have been filled with transformation stories and spontaneous “before-and-after” moments reminding everyone that resolutions don’t need to wait for the new year. Instead, the campaign redefines them as something to celebrate in real time.

From GRWMs and outfit transitions to funny skits and TikTok dances, creators everywhere are putting their own spin on the now-iconic Tick It Off soundtrack. The result? A feed full of fun, relatable, and seriously feel-good content that’s inspiring people to finish the year strong.

The Fest Continues

SHEIN is inviting even more Australians to join in. Whether that means treating yourself to a new look, taking time for self-care, or finally doing that thing you’ve been putting off. One outfit, one playlist, one post at a time.

Search #TickItOffFest to join the movement and see how Australians are turning their goals into reality in full colour.

