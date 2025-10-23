Room by Room: Your Spring Home Glow-Up Sorted with SHEIN

SYDNEY, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is the season of transformation - and SHEIN's Home Makeover Challenge is inspiring Australians everywhere to do just that. From small refreshes to full re-styles, the campaign celebrates creativity, individuality, and the simple joy of turning your house into a home.

SHEIN’s community of creators have been busy giving their spaces a glow-up using pieces from the Home & Living collection - now it’s your turn. Get inspired, share your own home transformation, and explore how a few thoughtful updates can completely change your space.

Spring isn’t just for your wardrobe - it’s for your home too. And with Australians everywhere taking the change of seasons as a great opportunity to give their spaces a seasonal refresh, the SHEIN Home & Living edit sees even the smallest of corners become style statements.

From the bedroom to the bathroom, SHEIN makes it effortless to refresh every space with chic, affordable pieces that don’t just decorate, they transform.

Bedroom: The Cozy Comeback

Hit reset on your sanctuary. SHEIN’s soft-touch duvet covers, pastel throw blankets, and ruffled cushion sets turn tired beds into dreamy escapes. Layer muted tones of sage and cream for a calming palette, or go maximalist with pops of lilac and blush - proving that serenity doesn’t need to cost a fortune.

Living Room: Lounge Luxe on a Budget

Your living room deserves a seasonal glow-up. Think textured cushions, geometric rugs, and ceramic vases that instantly elevate the space. SHEIN’s affordable wall art, faux-marble trays, and minimalist organisers give the illusion of a full reno - minus the builder.

Kitchen: Colourful, Clever, and So You

Bring joy back to your bench space with SHEIN’s curated kitchen essentials. Swap plain cookware for pastel pots, scalloped tableware, and chic glass storage jars. For the dinner party enthusiast, SHEIN’s colourful napkin sets, acrylic pitchers, and printed placemats turn even a weeknight meal into an aesthetic moment.

Bathroom: Small Space, Big Energy

Transform your bathroom into a mini day spa. SHEIN’s waffle towels, bamboo shelving, and frosted soap dispensers strike the perfect balance between clean and cozy.

Your spring refresh starts now: Whether it’s a quick cushion swap or a full kitchen glow-up, SHEIN Home & Living proves transformation can be effortless, accessible, and endlessly inspiring. Explore the collection on SHEIN and make every room your new favourite space.

