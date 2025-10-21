SHEIN launches ‘Tick It Off Fest’ - inspiring Australians to finish what they started in 2025

SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global online fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN is closing out the year with a spirited reminder that it’s never too late to finish what you started. Introducing Tick It Off Fest : an end-of-year push designed to inspire Australians to finally tick off the resolutions they made in January.

The theme: better late than never, encourages Australians to revisit their goals and turn intention into action. Whether it was learning to express personal style, refreshing the wardrobe, spending more time with family, or giving their space and routine a reset, Tick It Off Fest is about ending the year on a high note - with style, creativity, and confidence.

At the heart of the campaign’s success is the catchy original #TickItOff soundtrack - a high-energy anthem inspiring users to get moving, quite literally. Accompanied by a viral TikTok dance challenge , the tune has quickly become the movement’s unofficial soundtrack for finishing the year strong.

Created as a contemporary celebration of SHEIN’s community and values, the song was designed to extend far beyond a jingle, acting as an emotional connector between fashion, creativity, and culture.

The track embodies several creative pillars that together form the foundation of its impact. For many Australians, it serves as a fun and memorable way to learn how to pronounce the brand name (“She-in”), using sound and rhythm to reinforce familiarity through repetition.

Users can discover the #TickItOff soundtrack now across platforms: simply search “SHEIN” on TikTok Sounds or Instagram Music, and join the movement by using it in your own videos to show what you’re ticking off this year.

From fashion to family moments, home refreshes to self-care rituals, the campaign taps into the momentum of the final months of the year, spotlighting how small wins can still make a big impact before the clock strikes 2026, whether that is across:

From outfit makeovers to family days out, redecorated living spaces to glowing skin routines, Tick It Off Fest is a joyful call to celebrate progress over perfection - proving that any step forward is worth celebrating.

As 2025 draws to a close, SHEIN invites Australians to rediscover their goals, reignite their creativity, and “ Tick It Off ” - because it’s never too late to start something worth finishing. Jump into the viral “ Tick It Off ” anthem on TikTok and Instagram, and use the soundtrack to share your own end-of-year glow-up moments.

Media contact: SHEIN@glowbored.com, +61 2 9059 2502, +61 7 3556 7756