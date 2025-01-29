2025's Top 7 Growth Opportunities in Smart Homes: Intelligent HEMS and Integration with EVs are New Priorities in the Connected Living Ecosystem

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 7 Growth Opportunities in Smart Homes, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study delves into the smart homes market with insightful analysis of near-future trends that will shape and drive its growth in 2025. This study presents the top 7 trends in the smart homes market. It revisits and reviews 2024's top 5 growth opportunities and includes 2 new trends that will collectively impact the smart homes ecosystem in 2025.

Smart homes are gaining momentum, as interest in connected living has increased since the end of COVID-19 lockdowns due to rapid residential development and gradual digitalization adoption in home systems, such as home energy management systems, home appliances, and furnishing. 2025 will witness increased prioritization of energy savings and integration of systems with smart homes, such as EV charging systems.

Nonetheless, the backbone of growth opportunities in the smart homes market is the proliferation of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, which will eventually result in smarter machine learning and more automated environments.



Top Growth Opportunities for 2025

Growth Opportunity 1: Next-generation Voice Assistants

Growth Opportunity 2: Matter Standard

Growth Opportunity 3: Intelligent Home Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 4: Cloud-based Smart Home Platforms

Growth Opportunity 5: IoT-enabled, Gamified Fitness Devices

Growth Opportunity 6: AR-powered Smart Home Devices

Growth Opportunity 7: EV Integration with Smart Homes

