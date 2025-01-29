U.S. Industrial Safety Gloves Market Insights Report 2024-2029: Customization and Personalization Trends, Growing Focus on Ergonomic Design, Advancements in Glove Materials

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Industrial Safety Gloves Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Industrial Safety Gloves Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.18 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 3.05%

The U.S. industrial safety gloves market report consists of exclusive data on 29 vendors. The competitive landscape of the market is fragmented and characterized by the presence of several major players, as well as numerous regional and local manufacturers. The competitive scenario in the U.S. industrial safety gloves market is currently intensifying with key players such as Hartalega, Top Glove Corporation, INTCO, Sri Trang, 3M, Ansell, Kossan, Supermax, W.W. Grainger, and Protective Industrial Products.

Key strategies include product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance market presence and expand geographical reach. Collaborations with OEMs and other industry stakeholders to develop integrated solutions and improve market reach. Vendors are expanding product portfolios to cater to a wider range of industries and applications, offering ergonomic solutions tailored to various customer requirements.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Ergonomic Design



The trend of growing focus on ergonomic design in the U.S. industrial safety gloves market is driven by the need for safer, more comfortable gloves that help reduce workplace injuries and boost productivity. Ergonomic gloves with enhanced impact protection and anti-vibration features are in high demand. These gloves often include knuckle padding, flexible thermoplastic reinforcements, and vibration-dampening gel pads to protect workers handling heavy machinery. Ergonomic gloves with enhanced impact protection and anti-vibration features are in high demand. These gloves often include knuckle padding, flexible thermoplastic reinforcements, and vibration-dampening gel pads to protect workers handling heavy machinery.

Ergonomically designed disposable gloves that reduce hand strain during repeated movements, like nitrile or latex gloves with form-fitting construction, are popular. Gloves with anti-impact padding cut resistance, and excellent grip in wet and oily conditions are in demand. Thermoplastic impact guards with added flexibility are frequently used to protect hands while allowing a range of motion, important in handling equipment on rigs or during field operations. The U.S. industrial safety gloves market is likely to see continued evolution in ergonomic design. Emerging technologies such as smart gloves, which incorporate sensors to monitor grip strength, pressure, and hand movement, are expected to shape the market.



Customization and Personalization



Different industries such as construction, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive require varying levels of protection, dexterity, and comfort. A single glove design is unlikely to meet the diverse needs across and even within industries. Customized gloves that fit well and meet specific safety needs can increase compliance, leading to fewer accidents and enhanced productivity, as workers are more likely to wear and properly use gloves that are comfortable and functional. The increasing demand for customized and personalized gives are among the latest trends that is shaping the industrial safety gloves market.

The market is also witnessing a demand for smart safety gloves. Smart safety gloves embedded with sensors that monitor hand movements, grip force, and temperature are an innovation that provides real-time data to both the worker and employer. Ansell, a provider of safety solutions, offers an integrated system featuring a wearable pod, and a glove sensor that captures raw movement data. This data is then processed by an AI model, converting it into actionable insights, which are automatically displayed on a software platform. Gloves with advanced anti-cut fibers like Dyneema or Kevlar are now widely used in industries where sharp objects are present.



Advancements in Glove Materials



Advancements in glove materials are a significant driving factor in the growth of the market, as manufacturers innovate to meet the diverse protection needs across different industries. Improvements in glove materials have resulted in specialized gloves with enhanced cut resistance, chemical resistance, thermal protection, and general-purpose functionality, each designed to address specific hazards encountered in workplaces.

Chemical-resistant gloves are typically made from materials like nitrile, neoprene, butyl rubber, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Chemical-resistant gloves are crucial in industries like pharmaceuticals, laboratories, chemical manufacturing, and cleaning services. Advancements in glove materials will likely continue to drive growth as manufacturers explore new fibers, eco-friendly materials, and technologies such as nanotechnology for enhanced durability and sensitivity.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Volatility in Raw Material Prices



One of the significant challenges currently faced by the market is volatility in raw material prices. The prices of essential raw materials, such as rubber, leather, synthetic fibers, and polymers, can fluctuate dramatically due to various factors. These fluctuations pose a considerable challenge for manufacturers who need to maintain consistent production costs, competitive pricing, and high-quality standards. Many raw materials used in industrial safety gloves, such as synthetic rubbers, plastics, and certain types of fibers, are derived from petroleum.

As global oil prices fluctuate, so too does the cost of these materials. A rise in oil prices directly impacts the cost of synthetic rubbers used in gloves, such as nitrile and PVC. Trade policies, tariffs, and geopolitical tensions can create price volatility for raw materials used in glove manufacturing. Tariffs on rubber or polymers, for example, can increase the cost of imported raw materials, which then impacts the final price of the gloves.

During the U.S.-China trade war, the imposition of tariffs on Chinese imports, including materials used in manufacturing gloves, led to higher production costs for U.S.-based manufacturers. Volatility in raw material prices can significantly erode the profit margins of glove manufacturers. Manufacturers may look for cheaper alternatives or postpone purchases if the prices of safety gloves increase too much. Managing this challenge requires manufacturers to adopt strategic measures like diversifying their supplier base, improving supply chain resilience, and investing in alternative materials to mitigate the effects of raw material price fluctuations.

RECENT VENDOR ACTIVITIES

On February 6, 2024, global PPE innovator Ansell announced the launch of its latest product, the MICROFLEX Mega Texture 93-256. This new nitrile disposable glove features an ultra-textured design and a distinctive orange color. It is specifically engineered to provide industrial workers with a secure grip and enhanced durability, ensuring confident handling in demanding environments.

On October 30, 2024, SHOWA, a global leader in hand and arm protection, announced the launch of its innovative glove line, MFT PRO by SHOWA. Featuring a unique microfiber liner, these gloves are designed to quickly wick moisture and sweat away, preventing irritation and chafing for enhanced comfort. The MFT PRO series includes four new general-purpose glove models with various coating options, such as Natural Rubber, PU Flat Nitrile, and Microporous Nitrile. SHOWA is the first glove manufacturer to integrate MFT PRO technology into its general-purpose glove offerings.

On June 21, 2023, Protective Industrial Products (PIP), a global leader in personal protective equipment (PPE) encompassing hand protection, announced its acquisition of Ultimate Cleaners Industrial, Limited (Ultimate Industrial). Based in Wolverhampton, UK, Ultimate Industrial's integration into PIP's portfolio aims to strengthen PIP's presence in the UK market while enhancing its growing international capabilities.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product Type: The latex material segment holds the largest market share of over 36%. The segmental growth is due to their superior elasticity, comfort, and barrier protection, making them a preferred choice across various industries.

By Category: The disposable segment shows the highest growth of 3.28% as it protects against a variety of hazards such as chemical exposure, contamination, abrasion, and infection.

By End-Users: The manufacturing segment holds the largest market share due to demand in various industries including automotive, aerospace, clothing, electrical equipment, heavy machinery, chemicals, and many more.

Growth Factor: The U.S. industrial safety gloves market is set to grow due to advancements in glove materials and a growing focus on ergonomic design.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 79 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered United States

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

Hartalega

Top Glove Corporation

INTCO

Sri Trang

3M

Ansell

Kossan

Supermax

W.W. Grainger

Protective Industrial Products

Other Prominent Vendors

Delta Plus Group

The Glove Company

uvex group

SHOWA GROUP

ATG Intelligent Glove Solutions

Ejendals

Towa Corporation

Carolina Glove & Safety Company

Magid

Youngstown Glove

United Glove

Honeywell

Harps Holdings

MCR Safety

MAPA Professional

Riverstone

Rubberex

Superior Glove

Radians

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Product Type

Latex

Vinyl

Nitrile

Neoprene

Other Products

By Category

Disposable

Reusable

By End-Users

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Other End-users

