Industrial Drums Market to surpass USD 28.2 Billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Drums Market was valued at USD 14.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 28.2 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market's expansion is primarily driven by the rising demand for durable, secure, and reusable packaging solutions, especially in industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and logistics. As businesses seek reliable ways to store and transport hazardous materials and bulk goods, the demand for industrial drums continues to grow.

A key factor fueling this growth is the shift towards more sustainable packaging solutions. Innovations in drum manufacturing, particularly the use of advanced materials like polyethylene, are helping to meet the evolving needs of various sectors. In response to these market demands, manufacturers are increasingly focused on developing more efficient production processes and environmentally friendly solutions. This trend reflects a broader movement toward sustainability and technological innovation in the packaging industry.



The industrial drums market is categorized based on product type into steel, plastic, and fiber drums. Steel drums hold the largest market share, accounting for 40% in 2024. These drums are favored for their strength, durability, and resistance to extreme conditions such as high temperatures, chemicals, and pressure. They are essential in industries requiring robust and safe packaging, especially for transporting hazardous materials and bulk products.



Capacity-wise, the industrial drums market is divided into four segments: less than 100 liters, 100 to 250 liters, 251 to 500 liters, and above 500 liters. The segment of drums with capacities above 500 liters is projected to experience the highest growth, with a CAGR of 8.5%. This growth is driven by the increasing need for bulk storage and transportation in sectors like chemicals, oil and gas, agriculture, and food processing. Large-capacity drums are ideal for managing large quantities of materials safely, offering efficient solutions for industries requiring substantial storage or transportation capacities.



U.S. industrial drums market held a 25% in 2024. The U.S. market is particularly robust, driven by the growing demand for bulk storage solutions in multiple sectors. The region is also at the forefront of technological advancements in drum manufacturing, including automated production lines and smart monitoring systems. These innovations are enhancing production efficiency and inventory management, further strengthening the market's growth in the region.

Industrial Drums Market Players

Companies including Balmer Lawrie, Cary Company, Enviro-Pak, Greif, Mauser Packaging Solutions (BWAY Corporation), Metal Drum, Mitchell Container Services, North Coast Container, Orlando Drum & Container, Peninsula Drums, Rahway Steel Drum, Schutz, Sicagen, Snyder Industries, Time Technoplast, TPL Plastech, US Coexcell are some firms working in industrial drums industry.

This industrial drums market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Billion) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

Market, By Product Type

Metal drum

Plastic drum

Fiber drum

Market, By Capacity

Less than 100 liters

100 to 250 liters

251 to 500 liters

Above 500 liters

Market, By End-Use Industry

Food & beverages

Chemicals

Agriculture

Petroleum & lubricants

Pharmaceuticals

Paints, inks & dyes

Others

