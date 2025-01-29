India Urban Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Market Report 2022-2024 & Forecasts to 2030 with Focus on Opportunities Emerging from Various Policy-based Schemes

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Urban Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Market, India, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this study's addressable market is the expenditure on water, wastewater, and smart water solutions. The market analysis considers only market opportunities that emerge from urban water and wastewater infrastructure implementation under the various policy-based schemes.

India is one of the most water-stressed countries according to the World Resources Institute (WRI). Factors such as overexploitation of groundwater, highly polluted surface water bodies (especially those near urban centers), and unprecedented droughts and heat waves have repeatedly caused water availability issues in most leading Indian urban centers.



To improve the sustainability of the urban water and wastewater infrastructure and provide universal water and sanitation coverage, the government of India has consistently invested in developing new urban water and wastewater infrastructure through policy-based schemes, including the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 1.0 and 2.0, Swatch Bharat Mission (SBM) 2.0, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), and Smart City Mission (SCM).



The publisher analysis shows that the cumulative expenditure on urban water and wastewater infrastructure in India will be $122 billion during the study period (2022-2030).



Other aspects covered include:

Growth drivers and restraints in the urban water and wastewater infrastructure market

Urban water and wastewater expenditure size, forecast, and year-on-year growth

Profiles of companies to watch

The market value chain, solution trends, and procurement mechanisms

Growth opportunities for solution providers

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Value Recovery from Urban Wastewater

Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Water Grid with Non-revenue Water Loss Monitoring and Management

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Twins for Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems

Key Topics Covered:



Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Urban W&WW Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Competitive Environment

6P Frameworks Shaping the Indian Urban W&WW Infrastructure Opportunities

W&WW Grid in Urban Centers

Growth Metrics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Growth Generator

Urban Population in India

Growth of Urbanization in India

Water Availability in India

Estimated Timeline for the Completion of Various Urban W&WW Infrastructure Schemes

Snapshot of AMRUT 1.0

Snapshot of AMRUT 2.0

Snapshot of NMCG

Status of Sewage Treatment in India

Treated Wastewater Reuse Policy in India

W&WW Treatment Technologies Currently Installed

Expenditure Forecast for W&WW Infrastructure

Expenditure Forecast by Solutions

Forecast Analysis

Smart Water Solution Projects under AMRUT 2.0

Companies to Action (C2A)

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

