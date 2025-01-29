Global Thermal Management Materials and Systems Markets 2025-2035: Focus on Crucial Applications Across Electric Vehicles, Data Centers, Consumer Electronics, and Emerging Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Thermal Management Materials and Systems 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Thermal Management Materials and Systems 2025-2035 provides detailed insights into the rapidly evolving thermal management materials and systems industry, covering crucial applications across electric vehicles, data centers, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies. The comprehensive analysis includes market forecasts, technological developments, and competitive landscapes through 2035.
The thermal management materials and systems market is experiencing significant growth driven by multiple sectors. Key market segments include consumer electronics, electric vehicles, data centers, ADAS sensors, EMI shielding, 5G/6G telecommunications, aerospace, and energy systems. The market features diverse materials including thermal interface materials (TIMs) such as greases, gels, pastes, phase change materials (PCMs), thermal pads, gap fillers, adhesives, carbon-based materials, and metallic solutions.
Electric vehicles represent a particularly dynamic segment, with increasing demand for sophisticated thermal management solutions for batteries, power electronics, and motors. The transition to 800V architectures and higher-power charging systems is driving innovation in cooling technologies. Data centers are another crucial market, with growing power densities necessitating more effective cooling solutions.
The trend toward immersion cooling and hybrid systems reflects the industry's need for more efficient thermal management approaches. The emergence of 5G/6G infrastructure has created new thermal challenges, particularly in antenna systems and base stations. Similarly, the ADAS sensor market requires increasingly sophisticated thermal solutions as sensor capabilities expand.
Looking toward 2035, the market shows strong growth potential across all segments, with particular emphasis on:
- Advanced materials with higher thermal conductivity
- Integrated cooling systems
- Sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions
- Smart thermal management systems with AI/ML capabilities
- Novel approaches like immersion cooling and phase change materials
Report contents include:
- In-depth analysis of thermal interface materials (TIMs), including greases, phase change materials, thermal pads, and advanced carbon-based solutions
- Detailed examination of cooling technologies: liquid cooling, air cooling, immersion cooling, and hybrid systems
- Comprehensive coverage of electric vehicle thermal management, including battery, power electronics, and motor cooling solutions
- Analysis of data center cooling trends, from traditional air cooling to advanced immersion systems
- Evaluation of emerging technologies in 5G/6G infrastructure cooling
- Assessment of aerospace and defense thermal management applications
- Market opportunities in ADAS sensors and EMI shielding
- Market size and growth projections
- Technology trends and innovation analysis
- Competitive landscape and company profiles.
- Regional market analysis
- Application-specific requirements and solutions
- Material developments and emerging technologies
- Regulatory framework and environmental considerations
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Thermal management
1.2 Thermal Management Systems
1.3 Main types of thermal management materials and technologies
2 THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS
2.1 What are thermal interface materials (TIMs)?
2.2 Comparative properties of TIMs
2.3 Advantages and disadvantages of TIMs, by type
2.4 Prices
2.5 Thermal greases and pastes
2.6 Thermal gap pads
2.7 Thermal gap fillers
2.8 Thermal adhesives and potting compounds
2.9 Metal-based TIMs
2.10 Carbon-based TIMs
2.11 Metamaterials
2.12 Self-healing thermal interface materials
2.13 Phase change thermal interface materials (PCTIMs)
2.14 Global Market forecast 2020-2035
3 HEAT SPREADERS AND HEAT SINKS
3.1 Design
3.2 Materials
3.3 Challenges
3.4 Market forecast
4 LIQUID COOLING SYSTEMS
4.1 Design
4.2 Types
4.3 Components of Liquid Cooling Systems
4.4 Cooling in Data Centers
4.5 Benefits
4.6 Challenges
4.7 Market forecast
5 AIR COOLING
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Air Cooling Methods
5.3 Commercial examples
5.4 Optimization of water and power consumption
5.5 Applications
5.6 Market forecast
6 COOLING PLATES
6.1 Overview
6.2 Design
6.3 Enhancement Techniques
6.4 Applications
6.5 Market forecast
7 SPRAY COOLING
7.1 Overview
7.2 Heat Transfer Mechanisms
7.3 Spray Cooling Fluids
7.4 Applications
7.5 Market forecast
8 IMMERSION COOLING
8.1 Overview
8.2 Common immersion fluids
8.3 Benefits
8.4 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling
8.5 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling
8.6 Commercial examples
8.7 Costs
8.8 Challenges
8.9 Market forecast
9 THERMOELECTRIC COOLERS
9.1 Thermoelectric Modules
9.2 Performance Factors
9.3 Electronics Cooling
10 COOLANT FLUIDS
10.1 Overview
10.2 EVs
10.3 Growing adoption of immersion cooling
10.4 Market forecast
11 PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS
11.1 Properties of Phase Change Materials (PCMs)
11.2 Types
11.3 Thermal energy storage (TES)
11.4 Battery Thermal Management
11.5 Market forecast
12 MARKETS FOR THERMAL MANAGEMENT MATERIALS AND SYSTEMS
12.1 Consumer electronics
12.2 Electric Vehicles (EV)
12.3 Data Centers
12.4 ADAS Sensors
12.5 EMI shielding
12.6 5G/6G
12.7 Aerospace
12.8 Energy systems
12.9 Other markets
12.9.1 Advanced Robotics
13 GLOBAL REVENUES
13.1 Global revenues 2023, by type
13.2 Global revenues 2024-2035, by materials type
13.3 By end-use market
13.4 By region
14 MARKET OUTLOOK
15 COMPANY PROFILES (169 TOTAL)
- 3M
- Accelsius
- ADA Technologies
- Adept Materials
- Airthium
- Aismalibar
- AI Technology
- Amphenol Advanced Sensors
- Andores New Energy
- AOK Technologies
- AOS Thermal Compounds
- Apheros
- Arkema
- Arieca
- Arteco
- Asahi Kasei
- Aspen Aerogels
- Asperitas
- ATP Adhesive Systems
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Axiotherm
- Azelio
- Bando Chemical Industries
- Beam Global
- BNNano
- BNNT LLC
- Boyd Corporation
- BYK
- Cadenza Innovation
- Calyos
- Carrar
- Carbice Corp
- Carbon Waters
- Carbodeon
- Chilldyne
- Climator Sweden
- CondAlign
- Croda Europe
- Cryopak
- Dana
- Datum Phase Change
- Detakta
- Devan Chemicals
- Dexerials
- Dober
- Dow Corning
- Dupont (Laird Performance Materials)
- Dymax
- ELANTAS Europe
- Deyang Carbonene Technology
- Elkem Silicones
- e-Mersiv
- Elkem
- Enerdyne Thermal Solutions
- Engineered Fluids
- Epoxies Etc
- Ewald Dorken AG
- Exergyn
- First Graphene
- FUCHS
- Fujipoly
- Fujitsu Laboratories
- GLPOLY
- Global Graphene Group
- Graphmatech
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- GuangDong KingBali
- HALA Contec
- Hamamatsu Carbonics
- Goodfellow
- Hangzhou Ruhr New Material Technology
- H.B. Fuller
- HeatVentors
- Henkel
- Honeywell
- Huber Martinswerk
- HyMet Thermal Interfaces
- Iceotope
- Immersion4
- Indium Corporation
- Inkron
- Inuteq
- JetCool Technologies
- JIOS Aerogel
- Kerafol
- Kitagawa
- KULR Technology Group
- Leader Tech
- LiquidCool Solutions
- LiquidStack
- Liquid Wire
- LiSAT
- MAHLE
- Materium Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chnezc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.