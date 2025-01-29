Global Thermal Management Materials and Systems Markets 2025-2035: Focus on Crucial Applications Across Electric Vehicles, Data Centers, Consumer Electronics, and Emerging Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Thermal Management Materials and Systems 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thermal Management Materials and Systems 2025-2035 provides detailed insights into the rapidly evolving thermal management materials and systems industry, covering crucial applications across electric vehicles, data centers, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies. The comprehensive analysis includes market forecasts, technological developments, and competitive landscapes through 2035.

The thermal management materials and systems market is experiencing significant growth driven by multiple sectors. Key market segments include consumer electronics, electric vehicles, data centers, ADAS sensors, EMI shielding, 5G/6G telecommunications, aerospace, and energy systems. The market features diverse materials including thermal interface materials (TIMs) such as greases, gels, pastes, phase change materials (PCMs), thermal pads, gap fillers, adhesives, carbon-based materials, and metallic solutions.

Electric vehicles represent a particularly dynamic segment, with increasing demand for sophisticated thermal management solutions for batteries, power electronics, and motors. The transition to 800V architectures and higher-power charging systems is driving innovation in cooling technologies. Data centers are another crucial market, with growing power densities necessitating more effective cooling solutions.

The trend toward immersion cooling and hybrid systems reflects the industry's need for more efficient thermal management approaches. The emergence of 5G/6G infrastructure has created new thermal challenges, particularly in antenna systems and base stations. Similarly, the ADAS sensor market requires increasingly sophisticated thermal solutions as sensor capabilities expand.

Looking toward 2035, the market shows strong growth potential across all segments, with particular emphasis on:

Advanced materials with higher thermal conductivity

Integrated cooling systems

Sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions

Smart thermal management systems with AI/ML capabilities

Novel approaches like immersion cooling and phase change materials

Report contents include:

In-depth analysis of thermal interface materials (TIMs), including greases, phase change materials, thermal pads, and advanced carbon-based solutions

Detailed examination of cooling technologies: liquid cooling, air cooling, immersion cooling, and hybrid systems

Comprehensive coverage of electric vehicle thermal management, including battery, power electronics, and motor cooling solutions

Analysis of data center cooling trends, from traditional air cooling to advanced immersion systems

Evaluation of emerging technologies in 5G/6G infrastructure cooling

Assessment of aerospace and defense thermal management applications

Market opportunities in ADAS sensors and EMI shielding

Market size and growth projections

Technology trends and innovation analysis

Competitive landscape and company profiles.

Regional market analysis

Application-specific requirements and solutions

Material developments and emerging technologies

Regulatory framework and environmental considerations

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Thermal management

1.2 Thermal Management Systems

1.3 Main types of thermal management materials and technologies

2 THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS

2.1 What are thermal interface materials (TIMs)?

2.2 Comparative properties of TIMs

2.3 Advantages and disadvantages of TIMs, by type

2.4 Prices

2.5 Thermal greases and pastes

2.6 Thermal gap pads

2.7 Thermal gap fillers

2.8 Thermal adhesives and potting compounds

2.9 Metal-based TIMs

2.10 Carbon-based TIMs

2.11 Metamaterials

2.12 Self-healing thermal interface materials

2.13 Phase change thermal interface materials (PCTIMs)

2.14 Global Market forecast 2020-2035

3 HEAT SPREADERS AND HEAT SINKS

3.1 Design

3.2 Materials

3.3 Challenges

3.4 Market forecast

4 LIQUID COOLING SYSTEMS

4.1 Design

4.2 Types

4.3 Components of Liquid Cooling Systems

4.4 Cooling in Data Centers

4.5 Benefits

4.6 Challenges

4.7 Market forecast

5 AIR COOLING

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Air Cooling Methods

5.3 Commercial examples

5.4 Optimization of water and power consumption

5.5 Applications

5.6 Market forecast

6 COOLING PLATES

6.1 Overview

6.2 Design

6.3 Enhancement Techniques

6.4 Applications

6.5 Market forecast

7 SPRAY COOLING

7.1 Overview

7.2 Heat Transfer Mechanisms

7.3 Spray Cooling Fluids

7.4 Applications

7.5 Market forecast

8 IMMERSION COOLING

8.1 Overview

8.2 Common immersion fluids

8.3 Benefits

8.4 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

8.5 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

8.6 Commercial examples

8.7 Costs

8.8 Challenges

8.9 Market forecast

9 THERMOELECTRIC COOLERS

9.1 Thermoelectric Modules

9.2 Performance Factors

9.3 Electronics Cooling

10 COOLANT FLUIDS

10.1 Overview

10.2 EVs

10.3 Growing adoption of immersion cooling

10.4 Market forecast

11 PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS

11.1 Properties of Phase Change Materials (PCMs)

11.2 Types

11.3 Thermal energy storage (TES)

11.4 Battery Thermal Management

11.5 Market forecast

12 MARKETS FOR THERMAL MANAGEMENT MATERIALS AND SYSTEMS

12.1 Consumer electronics

12.2 Electric Vehicles (EV)

12.3 Data Centers

12.4 ADAS Sensors

12.5 EMI shielding

12.6 5G/6G

12.7 Aerospace

12.8 Energy systems

12.9 Other markets

12.9.1 Advanced Robotics

13 GLOBAL REVENUES

13.1 Global revenues 2023, by type

13.2 Global revenues 2024-2035, by materials type

13.3 By end-use market

13.4 By region

14 MARKET OUTLOOK

15 COMPANY PROFILES (169 TOTAL)

3M

Accelsius

ADA Technologies

Adept Materials

Airthium

Aismalibar

AI Technology

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Andores New Energy

AOK Technologies

AOS Thermal Compounds

Apheros

Arkema

Arieca

Arteco

Asahi Kasei

Aspen Aerogels

Asperitas

ATP Adhesive Systems

Axalta Coating Systems

Axiotherm

Azelio

Bando Chemical Industries

Beam Global

BNNano

BNNT LLC

Boyd Corporation

BYK

Cadenza Innovation

Calyos

Carrar

Carbice Corp

Carbon Waters

Carbodeon

Chilldyne

Climator Sweden

CondAlign

Croda Europe

Cryopak

Dana

Datum Phase Change

Detakta

Devan Chemicals

Dexerials

Dober

Dow Corning

Dupont (Laird Performance Materials)

Dymax

ELANTAS Europe

Deyang Carbonene Technology

Elkem Silicones

e-Mersiv

Elkem

Enerdyne Thermal Solutions

Engineered Fluids

Epoxies Etc

Ewald Dorken AG

Exergyn

First Graphene

FUCHS

Fujipoly

Fujitsu Laboratories

GLPOLY

Global Graphene Group

Graphmatech

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

GuangDong KingBali

HALA Contec

Hamamatsu Carbonics

Goodfellow

Hangzhou Ruhr New Material Technology

H.B. Fuller

HeatVentors

Henkel

Honeywell

Huber Martinswerk

HyMet Thermal Interfaces

Iceotope

Immersion4

Indium Corporation

Inkron

Inuteq

JetCool Technologies

JIOS Aerogel

Kerafol

Kitagawa

KULR Technology Group

Leader Tech

LiquidCool Solutions

LiquidStack

Liquid Wire

LiSAT

MAHLE

Materium Technologies

