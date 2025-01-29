3D Printed Prosthetics Market Report 2025: Increasing Demand for Personalized Medical Solutions Driving the Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printed Prosthetics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 3D Printed Prosthetics was valued at US$1.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the 3D printed prosthetics market is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of limb loss due to accidents, diabetes, and vascular diseases. The increasing demand for personalized medical solutions is a significant driver, as 3D printing enables the creation of tailored prosthetics that meet the specific anatomical and functional requirements of patients. The growing focus on pediatric prosthetics is also contributing to market growth, with lightweight and adaptable designs catering to children's unique needs.

Advances in materials and design technologies are further expanding the range of available prosthetics, making them more durable and versatile. Additionally, government initiatives and non-profit programs aimed at improving healthcare access in underserved regions are accelerating the adoption of 3D printed prosthetics. These factors, combined with the expanding role of technology in medical innovation, are shaping a dynamic and rapidly evolving market.



The report analyzes the 3D Printed Prosthetics market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand).



Product Type (Prosthetic Limbs, Prosthetic Joints, Prosthetic Sockets, Other Product Types); Material (Polypropylene Material, Polyethylene Material, Polyurethane Material, Acrylics Material); End-Use (Hospitals End-Use, Prosthetic Clinics End-Use, Rehabilitation Centers End-Use).



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 3D Printed Prosthetic Limbs segment, which is expected to reach US$1.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.6%. The 3D Printed Prosthetic Joints segment is also set to grow at 7.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $428.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $390.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3D Systems, Inc., EnvisionTEC, Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs, Inc., Open Bionics and more.

3D Systems, Inc.

EnvisionTEC, Inc.

EOS GmbH

Formlabs, Inc.

Open Bionics

PRODWAYS GROUP

Protosthetics, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

UNYQ

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 161 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Global

Increasing Demand for Personalized Prosthetic Solutions Drives Adoption of 3D Printing

Affordability and Accessibility of 3D Printed Prosthetics Expand Market Reach in Developing Regions

Advancements in Biocompatible Materials Strengthen the Business Case for 3D Printed Prosthetics

Customization Capabilities Propel Growth in Pediatric Prosthetic Applications

Rising Prevalence of Limb Loss and Disabilities Spurs Demand for 3D Printed Solutions

Collaborations Between Healthcare Providers and 3D Printing Companies Accelerate Innovation

Rapid Prototyping and Shorter Lead Times Expand Addressable Market for Custom Prosthetics

Technological Advancements in Prosthetic Functionality Enhance Market Appeal

Growing Integration of Sensors and IoT in 3D Printed Prosthetics Enhances User Experience

Expansion of Telehealth and Remote Fitting Services Strengthens Market Opportunities

Government Initiatives to Improve Access to Prosthetics Fuel Market Growth

Sustainability Trends Propel the Use of Recyclable and Biodegradable Prosthetic Materials

Rising Awareness About Prosthetic Accessibility Drives Consumer Adoption

Artificial Intelligence-Powered 3D Scanning Enhances Custom Fit and Comfort

