Southern Realty Trust Originates $41.0 Million Bridge Loan for Dornin Investment Group on Mixed-Use Asset in One of South Florida’s Medical Hubs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Realty Trust Inc. (“SRT” or the “Company”), an affiliate of TCG Real Estate, today announced that it has committed $10.3 million to a $41.0 million note-on-note bridge loan. This loan is for the full repayment of an existing senior mortgage on a mixed-use asset, the “Project” or “Property”, featuring senior living, medical office, and retail located in an upscale suburb of Miami, FL. The remaining $30.8 million is held by an affiliate on the TCG Real Estate platform. The sponsor, Dornin Investment Group (“DIG” or the “Sponsor”), is a skilled operator with expertise in resolving non-performing loans (“NPLs”) with seven realized NPL deals over the last 10 years, all resulting in positive returns and over $725 million in total NPL investments.

Mike Guterman, Senior Vice President at Bellwether Enterprise, represented both the buyer and seller on the Project, as well as arranged the financing. Mr. Guterman said, “The lender wanted to move the note quickly and quietly, and Dornin was my first and only call for the purchase and TCG was my first call on the financing as well due to my long relationship with both Chris Dornin and Brian Sedrish.”

The Property includes a 4-story medical office building (the “MOB”) and a 10-story senior living tower (the “SL Tower”). The MOB includes 6,411 square feet of ground-floor retail and 25,244 square feet of medical office condos, of which 37 of 39 units have been pre-sold. The SL Tower includes 22,097 square feet of ground-floor/mezzanine retail, two floors of structured parking, and 108,188 square feet of senior housing spanning 163 units across seven floors.

The third-party operator for SL Tower has pre-leased and received deposits for 36 of these units (~22%), with move-ins for residents to begin in early spring 2025. On-site amenities include a 166-space garage, fitness center, pool, outdoor patio, indoor / outdoor dining, coffee shop, lounge, salon, theater, arts & crafts room and private offices. Conveniently located in a medical epicenter of Southern Florida, the Property is the newest vintage product of its category in an area with significant unmet demand for medical care housing.

“With an experienced sponsor, combined with robust pre-sales and a specialized brand-name operator post-completion, we’re thrilled with the opportunity to bring this project to fruition,” said Brian Sedrish, Chief Executive Officer of SRT. “This investment exemplifies our ability to identify overlooked opportunities and de-risk the transaction through deep diligence and innovative deal structuring.”

“This was a complex investment that required a lot of structure with many moving parts all the way up to the closing. SRT was fast, creative, flexible and diligent in their financing and execution. We appreciate the new relationship and look forward to many more financings with them,” said Chris Dornin, President and CEO of Dornin Investment Group.

About Southern Realty Trust Inc.

SRT was formed in 2023 to originate commercial real estate (“CRE”) debt investments in the Southern U.S. and provide capital to high-quality borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by top-tier CRE assets with opportunities for near-term value creation, as well as recapitalization opportunities. SRT intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine loans and debt-like preferred securities across CRE asset classes. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit: www.theSRTgroup.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust, Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets in primary and secondary metropolitan areas of the Southern U.S.

About Dornin Investment Group

Dornin Investment Group (“DIG”) is a fully integrated real estate investment firm with offices in Laguna Beach, CA, and Las Vegas, NV. DIG invests in commercial and residential real estate across the capital stack in partnership with a broad base of institutional and private investors. The firm specializes in distressed, opportunistic, and value-add investments across all major property types, focusing on office, flex, industrial, multifamily, and hospitality properties, in addition to non- and sub-performing loans. DIG’s full-service investment platform includes asset and property management, leasing, design services, construction management, and capital markets advisory services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dornin Realty Advisors. Since 2010, DIG has completed more than $1.9 billion in investments across 81 transactions.

DIG targets first trust deed position non-performing loans on well-collateralized real estate assets nationwide. Notes secured by collateral at values of 80% LTV or less can be purchased at or near Par UPB. Typical loan sizes range from $5 million to $200 million, secured by all major property types throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.dorningroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Statements, among others, relating to the Company’s beliefs with respect to the Project’s positioning in the market, and cash flows and returns related to investments in hospitality real estate projects are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and the Company cautions you not to rely on them unduly. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events, which the Company considers reasonable. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and performance in the future could differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

