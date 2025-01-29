Global Oral Care Market Size to Hit USD 56.93 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 5.52% CAGR - SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oral Care Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the Oral Care Market size was valued at USD 35.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 56.93 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The oral care market is witnessing substantial growth due to increasing consumer awareness regarding dental hygiene and the adoption of technologically advanced products. A growing global population, coupled with the prevalence of oral diseases such as cavities, periodontitis, and gingivitis, has significantly spurred demand. Additionally, the shift toward electric and smart toothbrushes, the rising availability of online distribution channels, and the adoption of eco-friendly oral care products are driving market expansion. On the supply side, manufacturers are investing in product innovations such as AI-enabled toothbrushes and sustainable packaging to cater to evolving consumer preferences. The availability of dental care services and products in emerging markets further supports growth, as awareness programs drive demand for preventive care solutions. However, challenges such as supply chain disruptions and high costs of premium products may hinder rapid growth in certain regions.





Statistical Insights

Consumers in developed regions spent an average of USD 85 per capita on oral care products in 2023. Procter & Gamble reported a 15% increase in revenue from its premium oral care line, highlighting a shift toward higher-value products.

Approximately 45% of the global population experienced at least one oral health condition in 2023. Initiatives like Delta Dental’s USD 177,000 grant in Idaho (January 2025) aim to enhance oral health education and preventive care access.

Innovations such as Procter & Gamble’s smart electric toothbrush with real-time AI-enabled feedback, launched in July 2024, resulted in a 12% increase in premium device sales.

Eco-friendly products are gaining traction, with Colgate-Palmolive launching toothbrushes made from 100% recycled materials in October 2024, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Colgate-Palmolive Company – Colgate Toothpaste, Colgate Total, Colgate Optic White, Colgate MaxFresh, Colgate 360° Toothbrushes

GSK plc – Sensodyne Toothpaste, Parodontax, Poligrip, Biotène Mouthwash, Oral-B (joint venture)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. – Listerine Mouthwash, Reach Toothbrushes, Reach Dental Floss

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. – Arm & Hammer Toothpaste, Orajel, Orajel Toothache Gel

Procter & Gamble – Oral-B Toothbrushes, Oral-B Toothpaste, Crest Toothpaste, Crest Whitestrips

Unilever PLC – Signal Toothpaste, Close Up, Pepsodent, Mentadent

GC Corporation – GC Tooth Mousse, GC Dental Products, GC America Dental Solutions

Lion Corporation – Systema Toothbrushes, Systema Toothpaste, Shokubutsu Toothpaste

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA – Theramed Toothpaste, Parodontax, Oral-B (partnered products)

Sunstar Suisse S.A. – GUM Toothbrushes, GUM Toothpaste, GUM Dental Floss

Koninklijke Philips N.V. – Sonicare Electric Toothbrush, Sonicare Mouthwash, Sonicare AirFloss

Ultradent Products, Inc. – UltraEZ, Opalescence Whitening, PerioMax

3M Company – 3M Dental Products, Clinpro Toothpaste, 3M Filtek Dental Restoratives

Hain Celestial Group (Jason Natural Products, Inc.) – Jason Natural Toothpaste, Jason Natural Toothbrushes

Supersmile – Supersmile Whitening Toothpaste, Supersmile Toothbrushes

CloSYS – CloSYS Toothpaste, CloSYS Mouthwash

Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd. – Darlie Toothpaste, Darlie Toothbrushes

Oral Care Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 35.16 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 56.93 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.52% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Innovations in Smart Oral Care, Sustainability Trends, and Rising Awareness Propel Market Expansion

Segment Analysis

By Product, Toothbrushes emerged as the dominant product segment in 2023, accounting for 28.2% of the market share.

Their indispensable role in maintaining oral hygiene has cemented their position as a household essential. Manual toothbrushes remain a staple due to their affordability and accessibility, while electric toothbrushes have experienced rapid adoption among urban consumers. Features like pressure sensors, app connectivity, and sustainable materials such as bamboo are driving innovation in this segment. Regular replacement cycles (every 3-4 months) also ensure consistent demand.

Toothbrushes are also the fastest-growing segment, driven by advancements in electric and smart toothbrush technologies. With AI-enabled brushing assistance, UV sanitizers, and multiple cleaning modes, these products appeal to health-conscious and tech-savvy individuals. Developed markets exhibit robust growth due to the prioritization of premium, innovative solutions for oral health improvement.

By Distribution Channel, Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 32.2% of the market share.

These channels offer the convenience of a wide product selection, enabling consumers to compare brands and benefit from promotional offers. Frequent restocking of essential items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwash has further solidified their dominance.

Online retail stores represent the fastest-growing distribution channel, fueled by the expansion of e-commerce platforms and changing consumer behavior. Features such as subscription services, personalized recommendations, competitive pricing, and the availability of niche and premium products are key drivers of this growth. Emerging markets, with increased internet penetration and smartphone usage, are particularly contributing to the segment’s rapid expansion.

Oral Care Market Segmentation

By Product

Toothbrush Manual Electric Battery powered Others

Toothpaste Gel Polish Paste Powder

Mouthwash/Rinse Medicated Non-medicated

Denture Products Cleaners Fixatives Others

Dental accessories Cosmetic whitening product Fresh breath dental chewing gum Tongue scrappers Fresh breath strips Others

Oral irrigators Countertop Cordless

Mouth freshener sprays

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online retail stores

Pharmacies and Drug stores

Others

Regional Analysis

North America led the oral care market in 2023, accounting for a substantial share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness regarding oral hygiene, and a preference for premium products. The availability of innovative dental care solutions and supportive insurance policies further bolster market growth in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and awareness campaigns promoting oral hygiene. Government initiatives and collaborations with healthcare providers also play a pivotal role. China holds a significant share of the regional market, driven by a growing middle-class population and expanding product availability.

Recent Developments

January 2025: Delta Dental of Idaho allocated USD 177,000 in grants to enhance oral health education and care throughout the state, strengthening community initiatives.

January 2025: The American Dental Association (ADA) urged the federal government to prioritize oral health, emphasizing its importance for overall well-being.

January 2025: Pearl partnered with Centaur to integrate advanced AI disease detection software into dental management platforms in Australia and other regions.

October 2024: Colgate-Palmolive launched a new line of eco-friendly toothbrushes made from 100% recycled materials, catering to sustainability-conscious consumers.

July 2024: Procter & Gamble introduced a smart electric toothbrush with AI technology and pressure sensors for enhanced user experience.

March 2024: Unilever expanded its oral care portfolio by launching a fluoride-free toothpaste targeting consumers seeking natural alternatives.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Oral Care Market by Product

8. Oral Care Market by Distribution Channel

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

