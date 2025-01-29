Travel and Expense Management Software Market to USD 13.5 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for Streamlined Expense Tracking | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel and Expense Management Software Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Travel and Expense Management Software Market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 13.5 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 16.27% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Driving Growth in Travel and Expense Management: Cloud Solutions, AI Integration, and Remote Work Trends

Several factors are contributing to the robust growth of the market. Cloud-based solutions have transformed the travel and expense management landscape with scale, flexibility, and cost-desirability. These hosted solutions help companies reduce unnecessary organizational clutter with simple tracking of expenses, auto workflow triggering, and improved compliance with national-level corporate and tax administration. Moreover, the rise of big data, cloud computing, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning have allowed these platforms to enable predictive analytics and personalize user experiences. Such technological advancements are expected to further boost the market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the growing remote work and globalization trends have intensified demand for travel and expense management solutions capable of servicing a remote workforce. Companies are prioritizing mobile-enabled, real-time reporting solutions that give employees the capability to manage their expenses from anywhere. This change is expected to fuel the adoption of the software in different sectors.





Travel and Expense Management Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.27% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increased use of cloud-based and mobile platforms for real-time expense management, improving accessibility and efficiency.



• Growing need for solutions that manage travel logistics and expenses across distributed teams and international locations.

Market Dynamics in Travel and Expense Management: Hosted Dominance and On-Premise Growth

In 2023, the hosted segment dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share of 65%, which can be attributed to its affordability, and scalability nature, as well as simple deployment. There are no large upfront costs for hosted solutions, which is why they are best suited for organizations of all sizes. Now, hosted platforms have quickly become the go-to solution for companies looking for the latest in automatic updates and seamless integration options to help them streamline expense management solutions.

The on-premise segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. On-premise solutions are preferred by organizations in heavily regulated sectors, like finance and healthcare that need strong control over sensitive financial information. This, along with the flexibility to customize these platforms as per distinct business needs, further propels their growing adoption.

Travel and Expense Management Market Trends: Large Enterprise Dominance and SME Growth by Enterprise Size

In 2023, large enterprises dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share of more than 71%, owing to healthy budgets and the need for end-to-end expense management solutions. They can leverage features such as analytics, policy compliance integration with existing enterprise systems that a paid solution offers, which help organizations streamline operations.

The SME segment is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, This growth is fueled by easy-to-use solutions that are affordable and targeted towards small businesses. The increasing adoption of expense automation suite by SMEs to eliminate manual mistakes and to ensure better cost control is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the upcoming years.

Travel and Expense Management Software Market Segmentation:

By Deployment

Hosted

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Regional Analysis of Travel and Expense Management Software: North America's Leadership and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the Travel and Expense Management Software Market due to its well-established technological infrastructure and large-scale adoption of travel and expense management software in enterprises. North America continues to dominate in this space with support from key market players, along with a strong emphasis on compliance and automation.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR. Driven by rapid digitalization, an increasing number of SMEs, and a surge in business travel in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding expense management software among businesses in this region is anticipated to drive market growth tremendously.





Recent Developments in Travel and Expense Management Software: Innovations by Month and Company

January 2024 - SAP Concur Introduced AI-powered features for enhanced expense tracking and fraud detection.

February 2024 – Expensify Launched a new integration with leading accounting platforms to simplify financial reporting.

March 2024 - Zoho Expense Released a mobile-friendly update with advanced receipt scanning capabilities.

