Emotion Detection and Recognition Market to Surpass USD 149.08B by 2032, Driven by AI, ML, and Personalization | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Size Analysis:

“The Emotion Detection and Recognition Market size was USD 35.31 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 149.08 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Rapid Growth of Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Driven by AI Advancements

The Emotion Detection and Recognition market is expanding rapidly, powered by AI and machine learning advancements. These technologies augment emotion analysis using physiological, behavioral, and linguistic signals, which are advantageous to industries such as healthcare, automotive, retail, entertainment, and security. EDR tools enhance patient mental well-being, track driver fatigue, tailor retail experiences, and boost security through threat detection. With businesses requiring more customized solutions, the market is set for dramatic growth, fueled by ongoing innovation in AI technologies. The constant development of these systems is expected to transform customer interactions and industry operations across industries.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Affectiva (Media Analytics, Automotive AI)

Apple Inc. (Face ID, Emotient Acquisition)

Eyeris (Emotion Recognition Software, In-Car Occupant Monitoring)

Kairos AR, Inc. (Facial Recognition API, Human Analytics Platform)

Noldus Information Technology BV (FaceReader, The Observer XT)

Realeyes (Emotion Analytics Platform, Attention Measurement)

Sentiance NV (Behavioral Intelligence Platform, Emotion AI)

Raydiant (Digital Signage Solutions, Experience Platform)

SkyBiometry (Facial Recognition API, Emotion Detection Service)

NVISO (Emotion Recognition Software, AI for Human Behavior)

Q3 Technologies LLC (Custom Emotion Recognition Solutions, AI-Based Facial Analysis)

Paravision (Facial Recognition Platform, Liveness Detection)

NEC Corporation (NeoFace, Facial Expression Recognition System)

Tobii (Tobii Pro Glasses 3, Tobii Eye Tracker)

Cognitec Systems GmbH (FaceVACS, FaceVACS Video Scan)

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 35.31 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 149.08 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.4 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies Enhances Emotion Detection and Recognition Solutions



• Rising Demand for Personalization and Enhanced Customer Experience in Various Sectors Drives Market Growth

Segment Analysis

By Software Tool

The Facial Expression and Emotion Recognition segment holds the largest market share, accounting for 42.00% of the total revenue in 2023. This supremacy is owed to the growing need for AI-driven solutions that can precisely analyze facial expressions in real time. Firms such as Affectiva and Tobii are continually enhancing facial expression recognition technologies.

For example, Tobii’s Glasses Explore integrates emotion recognition with facial expression analysis, enhancing its applicability in healthcare, automotive, and other sectors.

The Biosensing Solutions and Apps segment is growing at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 18.74%. This segment's boom is attributed to the large-scale use of wearable sensors and mobile apps monitoring physiological signs such as heart rate and skin conductivity to facilitate real-time emotion analysis. The biosensing tech, e.g., iMotions' platform, is picking up major momentum in consumer studies and healthcare.

By End User

The Retail segment holds the largest share, contributing to 35.00% of market revenue in 2023. Retailers are embracing emotion recognition technology to gauge customer feelings and improve the shopping experience. Organizations such as Cognitec Systems utilize facial recognition to recognize customer emotions and maximize in-store interactions.

The Commercial segment is projected to witness the highest growth, with a CAGR of 19.15% during the forecast period. Sectors such as advertising, hospitality, and customer service are increasingly utilizing emotion detection technologies to improve brand experiences and optimize service delivery.

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Segmentation:

By Software Tool

Facial Expression and Emotion Recognition

Biosensing Solutions and Apps

Gesture and Posture Recognition

Voice Recognition

By Application

Law Enforcement Surveillance and Monitoring

Entertainment and Consumer Electronics

Marketing and Advertising

Others

By Technology

Pattern Recognition Network

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

By End User

Commercial

Entertainment

Retail

Others





Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America led the global Emotion Detection and Recognition market, capturing 37.00% of the total market share. This dominance is due to the region's high concentration of top technology companies, high investments in AI and ML research, and the high rate of adoption of EDR technologies in industries like healthcare, automotive, retail, and security. North America's expenditure on healthcare technology, combined with the growing demand for mental health solutions, has played a major role in the expansion of the EDR market in this region.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region, however, is poised to grow at the fastest rate, with a projected CAGR of 18.68% during the forecast period. All of these countries, such as China, Japan, and India, are investing heavily in AI technology, and the region is establishing itself as an EDR market growth hub. Growing disposable income, technology uptake, and government-funded AI programs are pushing growth aggressively.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Tobii launched Glasses Explore, a cloud-based software aimed at simplifying the analysis of human behavior and attention. Paired with Tobii Pro Glasses 3, this solution is designed for use in user experience studies, training, and performance analysis, offering real-time insights from a first-person perspective.

In January 2024, Paravision introduced Paravision Liveness, a new technology for detecting real or fake facial images during remote identity verification. The solution, integrated with the company’s advanced face recognition system, enhances security, ensures inclusivity, and boosts user convenience across various applications. This development was supported by multi-level iBeta certification, adding credibility to the technology’s effectiveness.

