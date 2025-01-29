Haivision Unveils a Streamlined User Interface for the Haivision Pro Video Transmitter, Simplifying Ease-of-Use and Interoperability

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX:HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the availability of the latest software version for Haivision Pro, the versatile video transmitter for low latency live video contribution over cellular networks.

The new version of Haivision Pro features a completely redesigned and streamlined user interface, leveraging the same award-winning user interface design as the world renowned Makito X4 video encoder. The groundbreaking Haivision Pro is ideally suited for transmitting live video over both public and private 5G networks, and now, with the new interface, provides enhanced usability, ensuring users of any level of technical proficiency can manage and monitor live broadcast video transmissions easily.

The UI redesign was driven by a commitment to improving ease-of-use for all types of video professionals, including camera operators, field talent, and broadcast engineers. The new browser-based interface aligns with Haivision's next-generation design framework and pushes the boundaries of the user experience to meet the evolving needs of customers. Both highly functional and visually compelling, the new Haivision Pro user interface simplifies configuration and enables any user to remotely manage live video transmissions with ease and efficiency, even in the high-pressure environments typically associated with major live broadcast events such as tier-one sports or national elections.

As a world leader in live video contribution over any network, Haivision provides a complete ecosystem of broadcast products that make it possible to get live video feeds from any event to the broadcast production environment, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The Haivision Pro video transmitter is a core component of this broadcast contribution ecosystem, and with this release, now leverages the same user interface framework as other ecosystem products including the Makito X4 video encoder and decoder, Haivision Hub 360 cloud master-control, and the MojoPro mobile camera application. This cross-product consistency fosters greater ease-of-use, reduces training requirements, and enables users to more efficiently manage complex broadcast contribution workflows involving both wired (SRT) and wireless (SST) video streaming.

Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer at Haivision, explained the importance of the latest version of the Haivision Pro transmitter:

“User interface design is at the core of how Haivision develops products. The new Haivision Pro UI is part of our initiative to provide a consistent and enhanced user experience across our ecosystem of broadcast products. With this release, we aim to make it easier to get new users up and running quickly, help all customers increase their operational efficiency, and allow customers with multiple Haivision products to benefit from a more seamless experience across their suite of solutions.”

In all, the newly designed Haivision Pro user interface, accessible from a web browser, provides numerous benefits, including:

Reorganized Navigation: UI elements were reorganized, based on extensive user research, to highlight the most commonly-used functions and streamline workflows.

UI elements were reorganized, based on extensive user research, to highlight the most commonly-used functions and streamline workflows. Familiar Experience: Based on a common UI framework, users of Haivision products including the Makito X4 video encoder, will be able to jump into and start using Haivision Pro with minimal training.

Based on a common UI framework, users of Haivision products including the Makito X4 video encoder, will be able to jump into and start using Haivision Pro with minimal training. Confidence Monitoring and At-A-Glance Status: The new dashboard consolidates all critical status information, including preview thumbnails for live video feeds and stream metrics with real-time graphs, into a single, easy-to-access view, allowing users to maintain full control and troubleshoot issues more easily.

The new dashboard consolidates all critical status information, including preview thumbnails for live video feeds and stream metrics with real-time graphs, into a single, easy-to-access view, allowing users to maintain full control and troubleshoot issues more easily. Versatile Design: The interface adapts seamlessly to any browser and screen, from desktop computer to mobile device, offering a consistent and reliable experience in the facility or on the go.

The interface adapts seamlessly to any browser and screen, from desktop computer to mobile device, offering a consistent and reliable experience in the facility or on the go. One-Tap Filtering: Quickly locate, access and manage networks based on active, inactive, and other statuses.

Quickly locate, access and manage networks based on active, inactive, and other statuses. For Haivision Pro, Air & Rack: In addition, the new user interface is included in all versions of the Haivision Pro series of video transmitters, as well as for the Haivision Air video transmitters and the Haivision Rack video encoders.

Haivision has always brought a spirit of continuous innovation and customer-centric focus to our development process, which is perfectly exemplified by the redesigned user interface. Whether for live sports, breaking news, or other live events, the new release of the Haivision Pro video transmitter enables users to enhance their video contribution workflows to cover more live events, more easily. For more information on Haivision Pro or to explore the full range of Haivision products, visit www.haivision.com.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

