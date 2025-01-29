United States Beer Market Report 2025: Expansion of Non-Alcoholic and Low-Alcohol Beers, Premiumization of Beer, Diversification of Flavors and Styles - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to2030

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Beer Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Beer Market was valued at USD 106.84 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 123.68 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 2.53%. The United States beer market is one of the largest globally, driven by diverse consumer preferences and a strong culture of innovation. Craft breweries play a significant role, offering unique and artisanal flavors that cater to a growing demand for premium, locally sourced products.







The market is increasingly influenced by health-conscious trends, with a rising preference for low-alcohol, non-alcoholic, and gluten-free options. Sustainable brewing practices and eco-friendly packaging are also becoming critical as consumers prioritize environmental responsibility. While alcohol sales surged during the pandemic, post-pandemic growth has been slower. In 2023, total retail spending on alcoholic beverages reached $89.8 billion, reflecting a modest 1.1% increase from 2022. Despite inflation, Americans spent more on alcohol overall, averaging $583 in 2022, though alcohol's share of total expenditures declined.



Premiumization of Beer



One of the most significant trends in the U.S. beer market is the premiumization of beer offerings. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay more for high-quality, unique, and premium beer products that offer a distinct experience. This trend is evident in the rising popularity of craft beers, which emphasize artisanal production methods, innovative flavors, and local sourcing.



Premium beers often feature small-batch production, barrel-aging, and distinctive packaging, appealing to consumers who view beer as an indulgence rather than a commodity. Seasonal and limited-edition releases, as well as collaborations between breweries, further enhance the appeal of premium products. The premiumization trend is also driven by the growing interest in imported beers, particularly from European countries known for their brewing heritage. Consumers perceive these products as sophisticated and authentic, aligning with the desire for unique drinking experiences. As a result, breweries are focusing on storytelling, branding, and quality to differentiate themselves in the competitive landscape.



Expansion of Non-Alcoholic and Low-Alcohol Beers



Health and wellness trends have spurred a significant shift in the U.S. beer market, with increasing demand for non-alcoholic (NA) and low-alcohol beers. These products cater to consumers who want to enjoy the taste and social aspects of beer without the effects of high alcohol content. Advancements in brewing technology have allowed producers to create non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers that closely mimic the flavor profiles of traditional beers. This innovation has led to a surge in quality offerings within the category, making them more appealing to a broader audience.



The rise of sober-curious movements, such as "Dry January" and "Sober October," has further fueled this trend. Younger generations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are leading the charge, prioritizing moderation and balance in their lifestyles. Breweries are responding with a diverse range of options, from craft non-alcoholic IPAs to low-alcohol lagers, ensuring that consumers have access to flavorful and satisfying alternatives.



Diversification of Flavors and Styles



The U.S. beer market is experiencing an explosion of creativity in flavors and styles, driven by the demand for unique and novel drinking experiences. Breweries are experimenting with unconventional ingredients, such as exotic fruits, spices, and even coffee or chocolate, to craft innovative brews that stand out in the crowded market. Fruited beers, sour ales, and hazy IPAs are some of the most popular styles among consumers seeking bold and adventurous flavors. Seasonal and specialty releases, such as pumpkin ales in the fall or citrus-infused beers in the summer, cater to changing consumer preferences throughout the year.



Another aspect of this trend is the blending of beer with other beverage categories, such as hard kombucha or beer-wine hybrids. These crossovers appeal to consumers who enjoy exploring new taste profiles and breaking away from traditional beer styles. Craft breweries, in particular, are at the forefront of this trend, leveraging their smaller scale and creative freedom to push the boundaries of brewing. This diversification of flavors and styles not only attracts new consumers but also keeps existing ones engaged and excited about the possibilities of beer.



Segmental Insights

Type Insights



Lager was the dominating segment in the United States beer market, accounting for the largest share of beer consumption due to its broad appeal and versatility. Known for its clean, crisp taste and smooth finish, lager has become a staple in American households, bars, and restaurants. Major global beer brands, such as Budweiser, Coors, and Miller, predominantly produce lagers, further solidifying its market dominance.



The consistency and approachable flavor profile of lagers make them a go-to choice for a wide range of consumers, from casual drinkers to beer enthusiasts. Additionally, lager's compatibility with food pairings and its refreshing nature in the warm U.S. climate have cemented its status as the preferred beer style. While craft beer trends and innovation in other beer segments are growing, lagers remain the backbone of the U.S. beer market, continuing to drive both volume sales and brand loyalty.



Regional Insights



The South is the dominating region in the United States beer market, driven by a large population, diverse consumer preferences, and a strong beer-drinking culture. States such as Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana contribute significantly to overall beer sales due to their expansive urban centers, thriving tourism industries, and vibrant social scenes. The region is home to numerous craft breweries and large beer distributors, fostering both local and national brand presence.



Additionally, the South's warm climate and festive lifestyle further encourage beer consumption, especially during outdoor events, sports, and gatherings. This trend is bolstered by the increasing popularity of craft and specialty beers, with Southern states embracing innovative brewing techniques and unique flavor profiles. The region's continued economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and a growing interest in diverse beer styles ensure that the South remains a key player in the U.S. beer market.

