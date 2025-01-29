Definitive Healthcare named a 2025 Best Places to Work in Boston by Built In

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that it has been named one of Built In’s 100 Best Places to Work in Boston, MA for 2025. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a best place to work,” said Kevin Coop, Chief Executive Officer at Definitive Healthcare. “People join Definitive Healthcare to make an impact in healthcare and the culture we have reflects that shared sense of purpose. Our employees' expertise and dedication are the driving force behind our success. Employees are empowered to come to work as they are, and we have a culture of innovation where everyone’s input is valued and helps shape our progress.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits that candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

Definitive Healthcare is committed to the growth and success of its employees, offering a range of opportunities for development, including continuous learning, leadership development, educational support, and advancement opportunities. With benefits like unlimited PTO, hybrid work options, and half-day Summer Fridays for all U.S. employees, Definitive Healthcare promotes a flexible work environment that supports a balance between professional and personal life.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies’ commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive,” says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. “At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence.”

More information about Definitive Healthcare’s culture and career opportunities can be found at https://www.definitivehc.com/about/life-at-definitive-healthcare.

About Built In

Built In is the “always on” recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don’t. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS products and solutions create new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

