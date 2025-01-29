Women Taking Extract in New PMS Supplement Report up to 84% Reduction in Menstrual Cramp Scores

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No surprises here: a recent survey found that women who experience premenstrual syndrome (PMS) said that cramps were both their most frequent discomfort (70%) and their worst (57%).* But ladies, PMS doesn’t have to cramp your style! Life Extension has launched Daily PMS Relief, which contains a ginger extract that demonstrated an up to 84% reduction in menstrual cramp scores in a clinical trial. This once-daily formula also helps to keep cycle-related lower back discomfort and fatigue at bay and promotes a balanced mood.

*March 2024 survey of 300 Life Extension female customers.

“We wanted to offer female customers an efficient way to promote comprehensive menstrual comfort,” explained Kristin Moskal, MS, a discovery research scientist at Life Extension who helped develop this supplement. “We combined a special ginger extract with a blend of magnesium glycinate and vitamin B6, ingredients clinically studied to address the most common physical and mood-related PMS complaints.”

According to Life Extension’s Education Specialist, Dr. Crystal M. Gossard, DCN, CNS, LN, the term “PMS” refers to the physical and psychological discomforts women experience during the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle, after ovulation has occurred. “PMS-related discomforts can impact a woman’s quality of life, and they are not uncommon,” explained Dr. Gossard. “Nine out of 10 women are affected by PMS in some way.”

That doesn’t mean you have to dread that time of the month: Daily PMS Relief is a supplement that will help you feel at your best all month long, she added. “Adding a daily supplement to promote comfort all month long is an excellent way to complement a cycle-friendly lifestyle,” Dr. Gossard said.

Daily PMS Relief is the newest addition to Life Extension’s women’s health line, which includes FLORASSIST® Probiotic Women’s Health, an oral probiotic for vaginal, digestive and immune health, Estrogen Balance Elite† to support women’s estrogen production pathways, Sexual Health for Her to promote libido, lubrication and sexual satisfaction, and Menopause Relief to help relieve 11 menopausal discomforts, including hot flashes, night sweats and mood changes.

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†This product is intended to promote estrogen but does not contain estrogen

